Manfred says Marlins’ bidders relatively even in price

NEW YORK (AP) — Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred says the two groups bidding to buy the Miami Marlins from Jeffrey Loria are relatively even in their price offers.

Former Florida Gov. Jeb Bush leads one group, which includes former New York Yankees captain Derek Jeter. Jeter would head the team’s baseball operations. The other group is led by businessman Tagg Romney, son of the former Republican presidential nominee, and includes Hall of Famer Tom Glavine.

Manfred said after an owners meeting Thursday that the offers are separated by “maybe minuscule differences.” The groups are offering about $1.3 billion.

Loria bought the Marlins for $158.5 million in 2002 from John Henry, who was part of the group that bought the Boston Red Sox.