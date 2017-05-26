MLB News

Home » Latest News » Sports » MLB News » Lasorda recovering after pacemaker…

Lasorda recovering after pacemaker replacement surgery

By The Associated Press May 26, 2017 12:58 pm 05/26/2017 12:58pm
Share

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Hall of Fame manager Tom Lasorda is recovering after surgery to replace his pacemaker.

The Los Angeles Dodgers said Friday on Twitter that Lasorda “is doing well.” He had the surgery Thursday.

A team official says Lasorda will be undergoing rehab for the next few days before being released from the hospital, where the 89-year-old former Dodgers manager has been for several days.

Lasorda is a special adviser to the team’s chairman. He guided the team to two World Series titles, including their last in 1988. He’s spent nearly seven decades in the Dodgers’ organization, beginning as a minor league pitcher in 1949.

Lasorda makes numerous appearances on behalf of the team, traveling often for charitable appearances, community events and visits to military personnel.

___

More AP baseball: https://apnews.com/tag/MLBbaseball

Topics:
Latest News MLB News
Home » Latest News » Sports » MLB News » Lasorda recovering after pacemaker…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

Where to eat in Ocean City

Looking for the best crab shacks, burger joints and dive bars at Ocean City? Here’s where you can grab a great bite of food when you need a break from the surf.

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?

MLB News