Jeter’s No 2 retired by Yanks; Monument Park plaque unveiled

By The Associated Press May 14, 2017 7:53 pm 05/14/2017 07:53pm
FILE- In this May 24, 2015, file photo, Derek Jeter waves to fans as he is introduced, at the dedication of a plaque for Bernie Williams in Monument Park, before the New York Yankees' baseball game against the Texas Rangers at Yankee Stadium in New York. (AP Photo/Bill Kostroun, File)

NEW YORK (AP) — Derek Jeter’s No. 2 has been retired by the New York Yankees, who dedicated a plaque in his honor that will be placed in Monument Park behind center field.

Jeter captained the Yankees during much of a 20-year career that ended in 2014 and included five World Series titles and a New York-record 3,465 hits.

He is the 22nd player to have his number retired by New York, by far the most among major league teams, and he was the last to wear a single-digit number.

Jeter picked Mother’s Day for the ceremony, and his grandmother, parents, sister, nephew and pregnant wife joined him at Yankee Stadium on Sunday.

He says “there isn’t a person or player I would trade places with that’s playing now or ever.”

