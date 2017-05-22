MLB News

James Loney granted release from Braves’ Triple-A Gwinnett

By The Associated Press May 22, 2017 5:45 pm 05/22/2017 05:45pm
ATLANTA (AP) — First baseman James Loney has requested and received his release from the Braves’ Triple-A Gwinnett team.

The 33-year-old Loney signed a minor league deal with the team on Thursday after the Braves learned first baseman Freddie Freeman will miss about 10 weeks with a fractured left wrist.

On Saturday, the Braves acquired Matt Adams from the St. Louis Cardinals. Adams was immediately inserted into Atlanta’s starting lineup on Sunday, blocking Loney’s path to the majors.

Braves general manager John Coppolella said Saturday the team wouldn’t have signed Loney if it knew it would be able to trade for Adams.

