Indians place Brandon Guyer on DL with left wrist injury

By The Associated Press May 14, 2017 12:04 pm 05/14/2017 12:04pm
Cleveland Indians' Brandon Guyer, left, catches a ball hit by Minnesota Twins' Brian Dozier during the first inning of a baseball game, Friday, May 12, 2017, in Cleveland. Dozier was out on the play. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)

CLEVELAND (AP) — The Cleveland Indians have placed outfielder Brandon Guyer on the 10-day disabled list with a left wrist injury.

Guyer underwent an MRI on Sunday, but results weren’t immediately known. Playing primarily against left-handed pitchers, Guyer is batting .182 with one homer and five RBIs in 21 games.

Indians manager Terry Francona says the wrist has been bothering Guyer for about a week and he aggravated it while taking a swing Friday. Guyer was limited to pinch-running duties Saturday.

Utilityman Michael Martinez was designated for assignment. He was batting .364 (4 for 11) in 15 games and pitched a scoreless inning against the Chicago White Sox on April 13.

Erik Gonzalez, who plays the infield and outfield, was recalled from Triple-A Columbus, and outfielder Daniel Robertson had his contract purchased from Columbus. Robertson was starting in right field against Minnesota lefty Hector Santiago on Sunday.

