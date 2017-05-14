Indians 8, Twins 3

|Minnesota
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Dozier 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.237
|Mauer dh
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.256
|Sano 3b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|3
|.297
|Vargas 1b
|4
|0
|1
|2
|0
|0
|.255
|Kepler rf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.248
|Polanco ss
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.254
|Gimenez c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.194
|a-Grossman ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.247
|Rosario lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.271
|Buxton cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.173
|b-Escobar ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.246
|Totals
|35
|3
|9
|3
|1
|12
|Cleveland
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Kipnis 2b
|5
|2
|4
|4
|0
|0
|.197
|Lindor ss
|3
|0
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.282
|Gonzalez ss
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1.000
|Brantley lf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.288
|1-Almonte pr-lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.214
|Encarnacion dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.206
|Santana 1b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.228
|Ramirez 3b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.280
|Robertson rf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.250
|Chisenhall cf
|2
|2
|2
|2
|2
|0
|.275
|Perez c
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.159
|Totals
|36
|8
|13
|8
|4
|3
|Minnesota
|000
|002
|100—3
|9
|0
|Cleveland
|134
|000
|00x—8
|13
|1
a-struck out for Gimenez in the 9th. b-grounded out for Buxton in the 9th.
1-ran for Brantley in the 8th.
E_Kipnis (2). LOB_Minnesota 6, Cleveland 8. 2B_Sano (7), Vargas (2), Rosario (5), Lindor (11). HR_Polanco (2), off Bauer; Kipnis (1), off Santiago; Chisenhall (3), off Santiago; Santana (4), off Santiago; Kipnis (2), off Wilk. RBIs_Vargas 2 (13), Polanco (16), Kipnis 4 (10), Santana (19), Robertson (1), Chisenhall 2 (16). SB_Lindor (2). CS_Dozier (5).
Runners left in scoring position_Minnesota 2 (Mauer, Kepler); Cleveland 3 (Brantley, Encarnacion, Santana). RISP_Minnesota 1 for 6; Cleveland 2 for 10.
Runners moved up_Encarnacion. GIDP_Encarnacion.
DP_Minnesota 1 (Polanco, Dozier, Vargas).
|Minnesota
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Santiago, L, 4-2
|2
|2-3
|7
|6
|6
|2
|1
|75
|3.80
|Wilk
|3
|1-3
|3
|2
|2
|2
|2
|62
|5.40
|Breslow
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|13
|2.31
|Haley
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10
|6.28
|Cleveland
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Bauer, W, 3-4
|6
|7
|3
|3
|0
|7
|106
|6.92
|Shaw
|1
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|3
|24
|2.12
|Miller
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|10
|0.00
|Allen
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|11
|1.23
Bauer pitched to 1 batter in the 7th.
Inherited runners-scored_Wilk 1-1. WP_Shaw.
Umpires_Home, Manny Gonzalez; First, Fieldin Culbreth; Second, Mark Carlson; Third, CB Bucknor.
T_3:00. A_23,099 (35,051).