Indians 8, Twins 3

By The Associated Press May 14, 2017 4:21 pm 05/14/2017 04:21pm
Minnesota AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Dozier 2b 3 0 1 0 1 0 .237
Mauer dh 4 1 1 0 0 2 .256
Sano 3b 4 1 1 0 0 3 .297
Vargas 1b 4 0 1 2 0 0 .255
Kepler rf 4 0 2 0 0 1 .248
Polanco ss 4 1 1 1 0 1 .254
Gimenez c 3 0 0 0 0 2 .194
a-Grossman ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .247
Rosario lf 4 0 1 0 0 0 .271
Buxton cf 3 0 1 0 0 2 .173
b-Escobar ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .246
Totals 35 3 9 3 1 12
Cleveland AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Kipnis 2b 5 2 4 4 0 0 .197
Lindor ss 3 0 2 0 1 0 .282
Gonzalez ss 1 0 1 0 0 0 1.000
Brantley lf 5 0 0 0 0 0 .288
1-Almonte pr-lf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .214
Encarnacion dh 4 0 0 0 1 2 .206
Santana 1b 4 1 1 1 0 0 .228
Ramirez 3b 4 1 1 0 0 0 .280
Robertson rf 4 1 1 1 0 0 .250
Chisenhall cf 2 2 2 2 2 0 .275
Perez c 4 1 1 0 0 1 .159
Totals 36 8 13 8 4 3
Minnesota 000 002 100—3 9 0
Cleveland 134 000 00x—8 13 1

a-struck out for Gimenez in the 9th. b-grounded out for Buxton in the 9th.

1-ran for Brantley in the 8th.

E_Kipnis (2). LOB_Minnesota 6, Cleveland 8. 2B_Sano (7), Vargas (2), Rosario (5), Lindor (11). HR_Polanco (2), off Bauer; Kipnis (1), off Santiago; Chisenhall (3), off Santiago; Santana (4), off Santiago; Kipnis (2), off Wilk. RBIs_Vargas 2 (13), Polanco (16), Kipnis 4 (10), Santana (19), Robertson (1), Chisenhall 2 (16). SB_Lindor (2). CS_Dozier (5).

Runners left in scoring position_Minnesota 2 (Mauer, Kepler); Cleveland 3 (Brantley, Encarnacion, Santana). RISP_Minnesota 1 for 6; Cleveland 2 for 10.

Runners moved up_Encarnacion. GIDP_Encarnacion.

DP_Minnesota 1 (Polanco, Dozier, Vargas).

Minnesota IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Santiago, L, 4-2 2 2-3 7 6 6 2 1 75 3.80
Wilk 3 1-3 3 2 2 2 2 62 5.40
Breslow 1 1 0 0 0 0 13 2.31
Haley 1 2 0 0 0 0 10 6.28
Cleveland IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Bauer, W, 3-4 6 7 3 3 0 7 106 6.92
Shaw 1 1-3 1 0 0 1 3 24 2.12
Miller 2-3 1 0 0 0 1 10 0.00
Allen 1 0 0 0 0 1 11 1.23

Bauer pitched to 1 batter in the 7th.

Inherited runners-scored_Wilk 1-1. WP_Shaw.

Umpires_Home, Manny Gonzalez; First, Fieldin Culbreth; Second, Mark Carlson; Third, CB Bucknor.

T_3:00. A_23,099 (35,051).

