Indians 8, Astros 6

|Cleveland
|Houston
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Kipnis 2b
|5
|1
|2
|1
|Sprnger cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Lindor ss
|5
|0
|1
|0
|Reddick rf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Brntley lf
|5
|0
|1
|0
|Altuve 2b
|4
|1
|1
|2
|C.Sntna 1b
|4
|1
|0
|0
|Correa ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Encrnco dh
|4
|3
|2
|1
|Beltran dh
|2
|2
|1
|1
|Chsnhll rf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|Gattis c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Gomes c
|3
|2
|2
|5
|Ma.Gnza 1b
|4
|1
|2
|2
|B.Zmmer cf
|3
|0
|2
|1
|Bregman 3b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|E.Gnzal 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Aoki lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|36
|8
|10
|8
|Totals
|32
|6
|6
|6
|Cleveland
|023
|300
|000—8
|Houston
|010
|200
|003—6
DP_Cleveland 1. LOB_Cleveland 7, Houston 3. 2B_Brantley (8), Encarnacion (3), Gomes (8), Ma.Gonzalez (3). HR_Gomes (3), Altuve (7), Beltran (4), Ma.Gonzalez (10), Bregman (2).
|
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Cleveland
|Salazar W,3-4
|5
|2-3
|4
|3
|3
|3
|7
|Goody
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Otero
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|McAllister
|1
|2
|3
|3
|1
|1
|Houston
|Musgrove L,3-4
|3
|8
|7
|7
|3
|4
|Tolliver
|4
|2
|1
|1
|2
|5
|Sipp
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Giles
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
Musgrove pitched to 2 batters in the 4th
HBP_by Tolliver (Gomes). WP_Tolliver.
Umpires_Home, Stu Scheuwater; First, Joe West; Second, Jim Reynolds; Third, Lance Barrett.
T_3:06. A_33,476 (42,060).