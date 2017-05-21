MLB News

Indians 8, Astros 6

By The Associated Press May 21, 2017 5:24 pm 05/21/2017 05:24pm
Cleveland Houston
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Kipnis 2b 5 1 2 1 Sprnger cf 3 0 0 0
Lindor ss 5 0 1 0 Reddick rf 4 1 1 0
Brntley lf 5 0 1 0 Altuve 2b 4 1 1 2
C.Sntna 1b 4 1 0 0 Correa ss 4 0 0 0
Encrnco dh 4 3 2 1 Beltran dh 2 2 1 1
Chsnhll rf 3 1 0 0 Gattis c 3 0 0 0
Gomes c 3 2 2 5 Ma.Gnza 1b 4 1 2 2
B.Zmmer cf 3 0 2 1 Bregman 3b 4 1 1 1
E.Gnzal 3b 4 0 0 0 Aoki lf 4 0 0 0
Totals 36 8 10 8 Totals 32 6 6 6
Cleveland 023 300 000—8
Houston 010 200 003—6

DP_Cleveland 1. LOB_Cleveland 7, Houston 3. 2B_Brantley (8), Encarnacion (3), Gomes (8), Ma.Gonzalez (3). HR_Gomes (3), Altuve (7), Beltran (4), Ma.Gonzalez (10), Bregman (2).

IP H R ER BB SO
Cleveland
Salazar W,3-4 5 2-3 4 3 3 3 7
Goody 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 1
Otero 1 0 0 0 0 0
McAllister 1 2 3 3 1 1
Houston
Musgrove L,3-4 3 8 7 7 3 4
Tolliver 4 2 1 1 2 5
Sipp 1 0 0 0 0 1
Giles 1 0 0 0 0 2

Musgrove pitched to 2 batters in the 4th

HBP_by Tolliver (Gomes). WP_Tolliver.

Umpires_Home, Stu Scheuwater; First, Joe West; Second, Jim Reynolds; Third, Lance Barrett.

T_3:06. A_33,476 (42,060).

