Indians 5, Astros 3

|Cleveland
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Kipnis 2b
|5
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.215
|Lindor ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.277
|Brantley lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|2
|0
|.288
|Santana 1b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|1
|2
|.226
|Encarnacion dh
|4
|1
|1
|2
|0
|2
|.204
|Ramirez 3b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.288
|Chisenhall rf
|3
|1
|1
|2
|0
|0
|.268
|Zimmer cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.200
|Perez c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.137
|Totals
|34
|5
|9
|5
|4
|10
|Houston
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Springer cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.250
|Reddick rf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.287
|a-Gonzalez ph-lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.275
|Altuve 2b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.310
|Correa ss
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.295
|Beltran dh
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.248
|McCann c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.269
|Gurriel 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.272
|Bregman 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.259
|Aoki lf-rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.267
|Totals
|32
|3
|5
|3
|2
|11
|Cleveland
|000
|211
|010—5
|9
|0
|Houston
|101
|001
|000—3
|5
|1
a-struck out for Reddick in the 8th.
E_Altuve (5). LOB_Cleveland 8, Houston 4. 2B_Lindor (12), Brantley (7), Santana (12), Bregman (9). 3B_Ramirez (2). HR_Encarnacion (7), off Morton; Kipnis (3), off Morton; Chisenhall (5), off Morton; Reddick (6), off Bauer; Correa (6), off Bauer. RBIs_Kipnis (13), Encarnacion 2 (16), Chisenhall 2 (21), Reddick (19), Correa (24), Beltran (13). SB_Brantley (4). SF_Chisenhall.
Runners left in scoring position_Cleveland 5 (Kipnis, Brantley, Santana, Encarnacion 2); Houston 2 (Springer, McCann). RISP_Cleveland 0 for 7; Houston 1 for 4.
Runners moved up_Brantley, Perez.
|Cleveland
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Bauer, W, 4-4
|5
|2-3
|5
|3
|3
|1
|9
|102
|6.65
|Logan
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|10
|2.00
|Shaw, H, 8
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|13
|1.77
|Miller, H, 9
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|11
|0.45
|Allen, S, 11-11
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|1.62
|Houston
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Morton, L, 5-3
|5
|1-3
|8
|4
|4
|2
|5
|103
|4.26
|Hoyt
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|20
|0.96
|Feliz
|1
|1-3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|3
|23
|2.08
|Peacock
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|16
|1.10
Logan pitched to 1 batter in the 6th.
Inherited runners-scored_Shaw 1-0, Hoyt 1-0, Feliz 1-0. HBP_Morton (Lindor).
Umpires_Home, Jim Reynolds; First, Lance Barrett; Second, Stu Scheurwater; Third, Joe West.
T_3:02. A_36,446 (42,060).