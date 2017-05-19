Indians 5, Astros 3

Cleveland AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Kipnis 2b 5 1 2 1 0 1 .215 Lindor ss 4 0 1 0 0 0 .277 Brantley lf 3 0 1 0 2 0 .288 Santana 1b 4 1 1 0 1 2 .226 Encarnacion dh 4 1 1 2 0 2 .204 Ramirez 3b 4 1 2 0 0 0 .288 Chisenhall rf 3 1 1 2 0 0 .268 Zimmer cf 3 0 0 0 1 2 .200 Perez c 4 0 0 0 0 3 .137 Totals 34 5 9 5 4 10

Houston AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Springer cf 4 0 0 0 0 3 .250 Reddick rf 3 1 1 1 0 2 .287 a-Gonzalez ph-lf 1 0 0 0 0 1 .275 Altuve 2b 4 1 1 0 0 1 .310 Correa ss 3 1 1 1 1 1 .295 Beltran dh 4 0 1 1 0 1 .248 McCann c 3 0 0 0 1 1 .269 Gurriel 1b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .272 Bregman 3b 3 0 1 0 0 1 .259 Aoki lf-rf 3 0 0 0 0 0 .267 Totals 32 3 5 3 2 11

Cleveland 000 211 010—5 9 0 Houston 101 001 000—3 5 1

a-struck out for Reddick in the 8th.

E_Altuve (5). LOB_Cleveland 8, Houston 4. 2B_Lindor (12), Brantley (7), Santana (12), Bregman (9). 3B_Ramirez (2). HR_Encarnacion (7), off Morton; Kipnis (3), off Morton; Chisenhall (5), off Morton; Reddick (6), off Bauer; Correa (6), off Bauer. RBIs_Kipnis (13), Encarnacion 2 (16), Chisenhall 2 (21), Reddick (19), Correa (24), Beltran (13). SB_Brantley (4). SF_Chisenhall.

Runners left in scoring position_Cleveland 5 (Kipnis, Brantley, Santana, Encarnacion 2); Houston 2 (Springer, McCann). RISP_Cleveland 0 for 7; Houston 1 for 4.

Runners moved up_Brantley, Perez.

Cleveland IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Bauer, W, 4-4 5 2-3 5 3 3 1 9 102 6.65 Logan 0 0 0 0 1 0 10 2.00 Shaw, H, 8 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 13 1.77 Miller, H, 9 1 0 0 0 0 1 11 0.45 Allen, S, 11-11 1 0 0 0 0 0 6 1.62 Houston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Morton, L, 5-3 5 1-3 8 4 4 2 5 103 4.26 Hoyt 1 1-3 0 0 0 1 1 20 0.96 Feliz 1 1-3 1 1 1 0 3 23 2.08 Peacock 1 0 0 0 1 1 16 1.10

Logan pitched to 1 batter in the 6th.

Inherited runners-scored_Shaw 1-0, Hoyt 1-0, Feliz 1-0. HBP_Morton (Lindor).

Umpires_Home, Jim Reynolds; First, Lance Barrett; Second, Stu Scheurwater; Third, Joe West.

T_3:02. A_36,446 (42,060).