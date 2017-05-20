Indians 3, Astros 0

|Cleveland
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Kipnis 2b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.216
|Lindor ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.276
|Brantley lf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.295
|Santana dh
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.227
|Encarnacion 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.199
|Ramirez 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.280
|Chisenhall rf
|4
|2
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.279
|Gomes c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.253
|Zimmer cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.167
|Totals
|34
|3
|8
|3
|1
|5
|Houston
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Springer cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.250
|Reddick rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.281
|Altuve 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.308
|Correa ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.291
|Beltran dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.243
|Gattis c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.278
|Gurriel 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.266
|Bregman 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.254
|Aoki lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.261
|a-Gonzalez ph-lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.272
|Totals
|28
|0
|3
|0
|2
|10
|Cleveland
|010
|100
|010—3
|8
|1
|Houston
|000
|000
|000—0
|3
|0
a-struck out for Aoki in the 8th.
E_Encarnacion (1). LOB_Cleveland 5, Houston 3. 2B_Santana (13). HR_Chisenhall (6), off Fiers. RBIs_Kipnis (14), Santana (22), Chisenhall (22). SB_Zimmer (1). CS_Reddick (2).
Runners left in scoring position_Cleveland 3 (Brantley, Encarnacion 2); Houston 2 (Beltran, Gonzalez). RISP_Cleveland 1 for 7; Houston 0 for 4.
LIDP_Reddick. GIDP_Correa.
DP_Cleveland 2 (Lindor, Kipnis, Encarnacion), (Chisenhall, Encarnacion).
|Cleveland
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Clevinger, W, 2-1
|7
|2
|0
|0
|2
|8
|106
|1.56
|Miller, H, 10
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|14
|0.43
|Allen, S, 12-12
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|14
|1.53
|Houston
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Fiers, L, 1-2
|6
|6
|2
|1
|1
|3
|89
|5.14
|Sipp
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|14
|3.00
|Hoyt
|2-3
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|10
|1.80
|Gregerson
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|12
|6.48
Clevinger pitched to 1 batter in the 8th.
Inherited runners-scored_Miller 1-0. WP_Miller. PB_Gattis (2).
Umpires_Home, Lance Barrett; First, Stu Scheurwater; Second, Joe West; Third, Jim Reynolds.
T_2:35. A_34,698 (42,060).