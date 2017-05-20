MLB News

Indians 3, Astros 0

By The Associated Press May 20, 2017 6:52 pm 05/20/2017 06:52pm
Cleveland AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Kipnis 2b 4 0 1 1 0 0 .216
Lindor ss 4 0 1 0 0 1 .276
Brantley lf 4 1 2 0 0 0 .295
Santana dh 4 0 1 1 0 1 .227
Encarnacion 1b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .199
Ramirez 3b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .280
Chisenhall rf 4 2 2 1 0 1 .279
Gomes c 4 0 1 0 0 1 .253
Zimmer cf 2 0 0 0 1 1 .167
Totals 34 3 8 3 1 5
Houston AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Springer cf 4 0 1 0 0 2 .250
Reddick rf 3 0 0 0 1 0 .281
Altuve 2b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .308
Correa ss 2 0 0 0 1 0 .291
Beltran dh 3 0 0 0 0 1 .243
Gattis c 3 0 1 0 0 2 .278
Gurriel 1b 3 0 0 0 0 2 .266
Bregman 3b 3 0 0 0 0 1 .254
Aoki lf 2 0 0 0 0 0 .261
a-Gonzalez ph-lf 1 0 0 0 0 1 .272
Totals 28 0 3 0 2 10
Cleveland 010 100 010—3 8 1
Houston 000 000 000—0 3 0

a-struck out for Aoki in the 8th.

E_Encarnacion (1). LOB_Cleveland 5, Houston 3. 2B_Santana (13). HR_Chisenhall (6), off Fiers. RBIs_Kipnis (14), Santana (22), Chisenhall (22). SB_Zimmer (1). CS_Reddick (2).

Runners left in scoring position_Cleveland 3 (Brantley, Encarnacion 2); Houston 2 (Beltran, Gonzalez). RISP_Cleveland 1 for 7; Houston 0 for 4.

LIDP_Reddick. GIDP_Correa.

DP_Cleveland 2 (Lindor, Kipnis, Encarnacion), (Chisenhall, Encarnacion).

Cleveland IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Clevinger, W, 2-1 7 2 0 0 2 8 106 1.56
Miller, H, 10 1 0 0 0 0 2 14 0.43
Allen, S, 12-12 1 1 0 0 0 0 14 1.53
Houston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Fiers, L, 1-2 6 6 2 1 1 3 89 5.14
Sipp 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 14 3.00
Hoyt 2-3 2 1 1 0 0 10 1.80
Gregerson 1 0 0 0 0 2 12 6.48

Clevinger pitched to 1 batter in the 8th.

Inherited runners-scored_Miller 1-0. WP_Miller. PB_Gattis (2).

Umpires_Home, Lance Barrett; First, Stu Scheurwater; Second, Joe West; Third, Jim Reynolds.

T_2:35. A_34,698 (42,060).

Indians 3, Astros 0
