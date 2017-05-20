MLB News

Indians 3, Astros 0

By The Associated Press May 20, 2017 6:52 pm 05/20/2017 06:52pm
Cleveland Houston
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Kipnis 2b 4 0 1 1 Sprnger cf 4 0 1 0
Lindor ss 4 0 1 0 Reddick rf 3 0 0 0
Brntley lf 4 1 2 0 Altuve 2b 4 0 1 0
C.Sntna dh 4 0 1 1 Correa ss 2 0 0 0
Encrnco 1b 4 0 0 0 Beltran dh 3 0 0 0
Jose.Rm 3b 4 0 0 0 Gattis c 3 0 1 0
Chsnhll rf 4 2 2 1 Y.Grrel 1b 3 0 0 0
Gomes c 4 0 1 0 Bregman 3b 3 0 0 0
B.Zmmer cf 2 0 0 0 Aoki lf 2 0 0 0
Ma.Gnza ph-lf 1 0 0 0
Totals 34 3 8 3 Totals 28 0 3 0
Cleveland 010 100 010—3
Houston 000 000 000—0

E_Encarnacion (1). DP_Cleveland 2. LOB_Cleveland 5, Houston 3. 2B_C.Santana (13). HR_Chisenhall (6). SB_B.Zimmer (1). CS_Reddick (2).

IP H R ER BB SO
Cleveland
Clevinger W,2-1 7 2 0 0 2 8
Miller H,10 1 0 0 0 0 2
Allen S,12-12 1 1 0 0 0 0
Houston
Fiers L,1-2 6 6 2 1 1 3
Sipp 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 0
Hoyt 2-3 2 1 1 0 0
Gregerson 1 0 0 0 0 2

Clevinger pitched to 1 batter in the 8th

WP_Miller. PB_Gattis.

Umpires_Home, Lance Barrett; First, Stu Scheuwater; Second, Joe West; Third, Jim Reynolds.

T_2:35. A_34,698 (42,060).

