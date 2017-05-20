Indians 3, Astros 0

|Cleveland
|Houston
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Kipnis 2b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|Sprnger cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Lindor ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Reddick rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Brntley lf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|Altuve 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|C.Sntna dh
|4
|0
|1
|1
|Correa ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Encrnco 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Beltran dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Jose.Rm 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Gattis c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Chsnhll rf
|4
|2
|2
|1
|Y.Grrel 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Gomes c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Bregman 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|B.Zmmer cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Aoki lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Ma.Gnza ph-lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|34
|3
|8
|3
|Totals
|28
|0
|3
|0
|Cleveland
|010
|100
|010—3
|Houston
|000
|000
|000—0
E_Encarnacion (1). DP_Cleveland 2. LOB_Cleveland 5, Houston 3. 2B_C.Santana (13). HR_Chisenhall (6). SB_B.Zimmer (1). CS_Reddick (2).
|
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Cleveland
|Clevinger W,2-1
|7
|2
|0
|0
|2
|8
|Miller H,10
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Allen S,12-12
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Houston
|Fiers L,1-2
|6
|6
|2
|1
|1
|3
|Sipp
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hoyt
|2-3
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Gregerson
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
Clevinger pitched to 1 batter in the 8th
WP_Miller. PB_Gattis.
Umpires_Home, Lance Barrett; First, Stu Scheuwater; Second, Joe West; Third, Jim Reynolds.
T_2:35. A_34,698 (42,060).