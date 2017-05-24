Iglesias, Kinsler lead Tigers to 6-3 win over Astros

HOUSTON (AP) — Jose Iglesias finished a triple shy of the cycle, Ian Kinsler had two hits and scored twice, and the Detroit Tigers beat the Houston Astros 6-3 Wednesday night to snap a three-game skid.

Iglesias, who scored three runs, doubled to lead off the eighth. He moved to second on a single by Kinsler before scoring on Alex Avila’s RBI grounder off Chris Devenski (3-3) to give the Tigers a 3-2 lead. Following an intentional walk to Miguel Cabrera, Kinsler scored on Victor Martinez’s RBI grounder.

Iglesias then hit a two-run homer in the ninth.

In the third, Iglesias scored on Charlie Morton’s wild pitch before Kinsler scored on Cabrera’s double-play grounder to give Detroit a 2-0 lead.

Shane Greene (1-0) retired all five batters he faced for the win.

Evan Gattis, and Norichika Aoki each hit sacrifice flies in the third and fourth innings, respectively, to tie it at 2-2. Alex Bregman hit a solo home run with two outs in the ninth off Justin Wilson.

Houston finished 0 for 8 with runners in scoring position.

Daniel Norris gave up two runs and four hits with five strikeouts in 6 1/3 innings. Norris, Greene and Wilson combined to retire 17 straight batters until Bregman’s homer.

Morton allowed two runs on four hits with six strikeouts in seven innings. The right-hander retired 14 of the last 15 batters he faced.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Astros: SS Carlos Correa was out of the lineup for a second straight game because he wasn’t feeling well. … LHP Dallas Keuchel, who is on the 10-day disabled list with a pinched nerve in his neck, played catch Wednesday, manager A.J. Hinch said. “It’s going in the right direction, but we have a few days,” Hinch said. “He’s feeling a little better. I know his mind is getting right to possibly come back. We’ll see if his neck can cooperate with his throwing program and all the things he does to prepare.”

NICE GRAB

Bregman made a tricky catch before going into the Tigers’ dugout to start the fifth. Tyler Collins hit a towering foul ball that forced Bregman to run in front of the Detroit dugout. Bregman reached over and made a leaning catch on the railing of the dugout just before heading down the steps.

UP NEXT

Tigers: RHP Justin Verlander (4-3) will make his 10th start of the season Thursday in the finale of the four-game series. Verlander is 4-0 with a 2.05 ERA in seven starts against Houston in his career.

Astros: RHP Mike Fiers (1-2) will look for a second straight good start Thursday after allowing two runs in six innings in his last outing.