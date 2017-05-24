Hamilton scores from first on single to lift Reds in 9th

CLEVELAND (AP) — Billy Hamilton scored from first base on Zack Cozart’s two-run single with two outs in the ninth inning against closer Cody Allen to lift the Cincinnati Reds over the Cleveland Indians 4-3 on Wednesday night.

The speedy Hamilton reached after narrowly beating out an apparent game-ending double play — he was ruled safe after a replay review, putting runners at first and third for Cozart.

With Hamilton running, Cozart hit a sinking liner to left. Michael Brantley couldn’t make a diving catch and the ball rolled a few feet away. Pinch runner Arismendy Alcantara scored to tie it and Hamilton also raced home.

Allen (0-2) blew his first save since Aug. 17. He had recorded 22 consecutive saves.

Michael Lorenzen (3-0) pitched the eighth, and Raisel Iglesias retired Brantley with two on in the ninth for his eighth save.

The game was delayed by rain in the top of the sixth inning for 2 hours and 1 minute.

Iglesias retired the first two hitters in the ninth. Jason Kipnis walked and took third on Francisco Lindor’s single, but Brantley grounded out to second.

Carlos Santana drove in all three Cleveland runs. He hit a two-run homer in the third and broke a 2-all tie with an RBI double in the fifth.

Adam Duvall hit a two-run homer in the fourth for the Reds, who have taken two of three from their in-state rivals in their annual series.

Reds starter Lisalverto Bonilla allowed three runs in five innings

Cleveland starter Trevor Bauer gave up two runs in 5 1/3 innings. He was removed after retiring the first batter in the sixth. As reliever Boone Logan entered the game, the umpires called for the tarp.

Andrew Miller replaced Logan following the lengthy delay. Logan was credited with an appearance despite not throwing a pitch.

Indians right fielder Lonnie Chisenhall was scratched from Wednesday’s lineup and is being evaluated for a possible head injury. He was tagged out sliding headfirst at home plate Sunday against Houston.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Reds: RHP Homer Bailey (right elbow surgery), who has been on the 60-day disabled list all season, pitched one inning in an extended spring training game Wednesday.

Indians: RHP Corey Kluber (strained lower back), who has been on the 10-day DL since May 3, will make a minor league rehab start at Triple-A Columbus on Thursday.

UP NEXT

Reds: RHP Tim Adleman allowed a career-high six runs over 4 2/3 innings in his last start against Colorado on May 20.

Indians: RHP Mike Clevinger made his longest start in the majors on May 20 at Houston, tossing seven scoreless innings while striking out a career-high eight.

___

