Gregorius, Gardner and Carter homer, Yankees beat Royals 4-2

By The Associated Press May 22, 2017 10:03 pm 05/22/2017 10:03pm
New York Yankees' Brett Gardner (11) follows through on a home run during the third inning of a baseball game against the Kansas City Royals, Monday, May 22, 2017, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

NEW YORK (AP) — Didi Gregorius, Brett Gardner and Chris Carter homered, and the New York Yankees once again downed Jason Vargas by beating the Kansas City Royals 4-2 Monday night.

A reversed umpire’s call in the seventh inning kept the Yankees ahead and enabled Michael Pineda (5-2) to top Vargas for the second time in a week. The Royals, with the worst record in the AL, have lost five of seven.

Vargas (5-3) began the day with a 2.03 ERA, tied for second-best in the majors. But the lefty fell to 0-7 lifetime against the Yankees when he was tagged by Gardner and Gregorius, the only left-handed hitters in the New York lineup.

