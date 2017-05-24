Goins’ slam 1 of 4 HRs for Blue Jays in 8-4 win over Brewers

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Ryan Goins hit his first career grand slam, one of four homers for the Toronto Blue Jays in an 8-4 win over the Milwaukee Brewers on Wednesday.

The Blue Jays swept the two-game interleague series and wrapped up a seven-game road trip with three straight victories.

Kevin Pillar, Devon Travis and Jose Bautista hit solo shots for the Blue Jays, who have homered in four straight games. Bautista’s towering shot caromed off the Miller Lite sign high above the center-field wall 400 feet from the plate.

Marcus Stroman (5-2) allowed four hits and a season-high four walks but won his fourth straight game, pitching into the sixth before Domingo Santana’s two-out, three-run homer cut Toronto’s lead to four.

The bullpen ended the afternoon by retiring 10 of the Brewers’ final 11 hitters. Goins’ grand slam in the sixth provided more than enough cushion.

A .202 hitter entering the game, Goins hit an 0-1 pitch from reliever Oliver Drake into the right-field stands to break open what had been a 4-1 game in the top of the sixth. The lefty-hitting Goins left an impression in what might be his last game at shortstop before regular Troy Tulowitzki (right hamstring) returns from the disabled list.

Matt Garza (2-1) had the worst outing of his season, allowing seven hits and six runs over 5 2/3 innings. His ERA ballooned from 2.43 to 3.60 after giving up three homers.

The Brewers lost their third straight game.

STATS

Bautista went 2 of 4 for his seventh multi-hit game in his last 11. He extended his on-base streak to 16. … Keon Broxton hit his fifth homer of the year, a solo shot, to open the scoring in the third off Stroman.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Blue Jays: Manager John Gibbons expects 3B Josh Donaldson (right calf) and Tulowitzki to return from minor league rehab assignments to rejoin the team in Toronto for a weekend series against the Texas Rangers. … OF Anthony Alford was placed on the 10-day disabled list with a fractured left wrist. Alford got hurt while striking out in the ninth inning of Toronto’s 4-3 win on Tuesday night. He had snapped an 0-for-6 streak to start his career two innings earlier with a pinch-hit double. OF Dwight Smith Jr. was recalled from Triple-A Buffalo to replace Alford. Smith picked up his first career hit with a double in the ninth.

Brewers: OF Ryan Braun got a day off from the starting lineup, two games after being activated from the disabled list with a strained left calf.

UP NEXT

Blue Jays: After a day off Thursday, Toronto returns to the Rogers Centre to begin its three-game set on Friday against Texas.

Brewers: The Arizona Diamondbacks arrive in Milwaukee to open a four-game series in a matchup of early surprise teams in the National League. Zach Davies (5-2, 5.44 ERA) takes the hill for the Brewers.

