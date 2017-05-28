MLB News

Home » Latest News » Sports » MLB News » Giants 6, Braves 3

Giants 6, Braves 3

By The Associated Press May 28, 2017 12:53 am 05/28/2017 12:53am
Share

Atlanta San Francisco
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Incarte cf 3 1 1 0 Span cf 4 0 1 1
Bra.Phl 2b 4 0 1 1 E.Nunez lf 3 0 0 0
Mrkakis rf 4 0 1 1 G.Hrnan lf 0 0 0 0
M.Kemp lf 4 0 1 0 Panik 2b 3 0 0 0
M.Adams 1b 4 0 0 0 Belt 1b 3 2 1 1
Flowers c 4 0 2 0 Crwford ss 4 0 1 0
Swanson ss 2 1 0 0 A.Hill 3b 3 1 0 0
Da.Sntn 3b 4 0 1 1 Hundley c 4 2 3 3
Fltynwc p 0 0 0 0 Wllmson rf 4 1 1 0
E.Bnfco ph 1 0 0 0 Blach p 3 0 2 1
S.Frman p 0 0 0 0 Law p 0 0 0 0
L.Jcksn p 0 0 0 0 Mlancon p 0 0 0 0
R.Ruiz ph 1 1 1 0
Krol p 0 0 0 0
J.Ptrsn ph 1 0 0 0
Totals 32 3 8 3 Totals 31 6 9 6
Atlanta 000 000 021—3
San Francisco 020 300 01x—6

DP_Atlanta 2, San Francisco 2. LOB_Atlanta 7, San Francisco 5. 2B_M.Kemp (14), R.Ruiz (2), Span (7). 3B_Da.Santana (1). HR_Belt (10), Hundley (1). SB_Belt (2). S_Foltynewicz (3).

IP H R ER BB SO
Atlanta
Foltynewicz L,3-5 4 7 5 5 1 4
Freeman 1 0 0 0 1 0
Jackson 2 1 0 0 0 0
Krol 1 1 1 1 2 2
San Francisco
Blach W,3-2 7 2-3 6 2 2 3 5
Law H,4 2-3 2 1 1 1 0
Melancon S,10-12 2-3 0 0 0 0 1

Umpires_Home, Pat Hoberg; First, Rob Drake; Second, Chris Segal; Third, Gerry Davis.

T_2:31. A_41,355 (41,915).

Topics:
Latest News MLB News
Home » Latest News » Sports » MLB News » Giants 6, Braves 3
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

Where to eat in Ocean City

Looking for the best crab shacks, burger joints and dive bars at Ocean City? Here’s where you can grab a great bite of food when you need a break from the surf.

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?

MLB News