Giants 3, Cardinals 1

|San Francisco
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Span cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.273
|Panik 2b
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.255
|Belt 1b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.235
|Posey c
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.362
|Crawford ss
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.273
|Nunez lf
|5
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.272
|Arroyo 3b
|5
|0
|1
|2
|0
|0
|.221
|Williamson rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.188
|Strickland p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|c-Hundley ph
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|.225
|Melancon p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Samardzija p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.053
|a-Morse ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.207
|Osich p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Law p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Ruggiano rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.212
|Totals
|43
|3
|7
|3
|1
|8
|St. Louis
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Fowler cf
|6
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.227
|Piscotty rf
|5
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.238
|Carpenter 1b
|6
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.234
|Gyorko 3b
|5
|0
|2
|0
|0
|2
|.331
|Molina c
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.261
|Wong 2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.282
|Garcia 2b
|4
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|.291
|Grichuk lf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.231
|Diaz ss
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.253
|Martinez p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.211
|Rosenthal p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Bowman p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|b-Pham ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.298
|Siegrist p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Broxton p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|d-Peralta ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.185
|Totals
|46
|1
|10
|1
|0
|13
|San Francisco
|000
|000
|000
|000
|3—3
|7
|0
|St. Louis
|000
|000
|000
|000
|1—1
|10
|0
a-grounded out for Samardzija in the 9th. b-struck out for Bowman in the 11th. c-out on sacrifice fly for Strickland in the 13th. d-singled for Broxton in the 13th.
LOB_San Francisco 3, St. Louis 8. 2B_Arroyo (3), Carpenter (5), Garcia (4). RBIs_Arroyo 2 (12), Hundley (5), Piscotty (12). SB_Piscotty (2). CS_Molina (1). SF_Hundley. S_Martinez.
Runners left in scoring position_San Francisco 1 (Ruggiano); St. Louis 5 (Piscotty, Carpenter, Molina, Grichuk 2). RISP_San Francisco 2 for 3; St. Louis 1 for 7.
Runners moved up_Fowler. GIDP_Panik, Arroyo.
DP_St. Louis 2 (Diaz, Garcia, Carpenter), (Siegrist, Garcia, Carpenter).
|San Francisco
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Samardzija
|8
|5
|0
|0
|0
|8
|105
|4.57
|Osich
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|4.50
|Law
|1
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|20
|2.53
|Strickland, W, 1-1
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|3
|17
|1.10
|Melancon, S, 8-10
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|22
|2.84
|St. Louis
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Martinez
|9
|2
|0
|0
|1
|5
|93
|3.28
|Rosenthal
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|10
|2.76
|Bowman
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10
|2.79
|Siegrist, L, 0-1
|1
|1-3
|5
|3
|3
|0
|1
|32
|5.29
|Broxton
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|6
|6.39
Inherited runners-scored_Broxton 2-1. HBP_Samardzija (Piscotty).
Umpires_Home, Vic Carapazza; First, Tom Hallion; Second, Mark Ripperger; Third, Nic Lentz.
T_3:42. A_45,072 (43,975).