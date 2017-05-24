MLB News

Home » Latest News » Sports » MLB News » Forsythe, Dodgers win it…

Forsythe, Dodgers win it in 13th after Kershaw duels Lynn

By The Associated Press May 24, 2017 2:30 am 05/24/2017 02:30am
Share
Los Angeles Dodgers' Logan Forsythe, right, celebrates with Adrian Gonzalez, center, and starting pitcher Clayton Kershaw after hitting an RBI double in the 13th inning of a baseball game against the St. Louis Cardinals, Tuesday, May 23, 2017, in Los Angeles. The Dodgers won 2-1. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Logan Forsythe doubled in a run in the 13th inning to lift the Los Angeles Dodgers over the St. Louis Cardinals 2-1 on Tuesday night after a stellar duel between starters Clayton Kershaw and Lance Lynn.

Forsythe played for the first time in a month and struck out in his first four at-bats before walking in the 11th and delivering the winning hit in the 13th. His double off Jonathan Broxton (0-1) scored Enrique Hernandez.

Kershaw and Lynn struck out 10 batters and allowed a run each, with Kershaw going nine innings and Lynn pitching eight. The Cardinals got just three hits against Kershaw, and the Dodgers had two off Lynn, including Yasmani Grandal’s homer in the first inning.

Kershaw missed out on his majors-leading eighth victory by giving up a run in the ninth. Randal Grichuk singled, advanced to second on a groundout then scored on a wild pitch to tie it at 1.

Josh Fields (1-0) pitched the 13th for Los Angeles.

Joc Pederson left the game after a frightening collision with Yasiel Puig in the 10th inning.

Topics:
Latest News MLB News
Home » Latest News » Sports » MLB News » Forsythe, Dodgers win it…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

Fatal explosion at Ariana Grande concert

An explosion Monday night at an Ariana Grande concert in Manchester Arena has killed and wounded dozens of people. Here are some images from the scene.

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?

MLB News