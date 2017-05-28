MLB News

Duvall, Kivlehan each hit 2 homers, Reds beat Phils 8-4

By The Associated Press May 28, 2017 4:30 pm 05/28/2017 04:30pm
Cincinnati Reds' Eugenio Suarez (7) is caught stealing second base by Philadelphia Phillies' shortstop Freddy Galvis during the first inning of a baseball game on Sunday, May 28, 2017, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Michael Perez)

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Adam Duvall hit a pair of two-run homers , Patrick Kivlehan had two solo shots and the Cincinnati Reds beat the Philadelphia Phillies 8-4 on Sunday.

Scott Schebler also connected for the Reds and Scott Feldman (4-4) allowed four runs and eight hits in five innings.

The Reds took two of three to win a series in Philadelphia for the first time since August 2006.

Andrew Knapp hit a three-run homer for the struggling Phillies, who have lost nine consecutive series. They’re 6-22 in that span.

Phillies starter Zach Eflin (0-3) was roughed up again. He allowed seven runs and nine hits, including four homers, in five innings.

