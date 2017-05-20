Dodgers 7, Marlins 2

Miami AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Gordon 2b 3 0 2 0 0 0 .253 Yelich cf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .266 Ozuna lf 4 0 2 0 0 0 .307 Stanton rf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .256 Bour 1b 4 1 1 1 0 1 .265 Realmuto c 2 1 1 0 2 0 .309 Colon 3b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .167 Riddle ss 3 0 1 1 0 1 .216 Nicolino p 1 0 0 0 0 0 .000 a-Suzuki ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .163 McGowan p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Wittgren p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 b-Moore ph 1 0 1 0 0 0 .273 Ramos p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — c-Dietrich ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .213 Totals 32 2 9 2 2 6

Los Angeles AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Taylor 2b 4 1 3 1 0 0 .346 Seager ss 3 2 2 0 1 0 .294 Gutierrez lf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .273 Hernandez 3b 3 0 1 1 1 0 .237 Barnes c 3 1 0 1 1 1 .250 Puig rf 1 1 0 0 1 0 .243 Pederson cf 2 0 0 0 0 1 .206 Bellinger 1b 4 1 1 2 0 0 .291 Eibner cf-rf 3 1 1 2 0 2 .308 Wood p 3 0 0 0 0 2 .063 Stripling p 1 0 0 0 0 1 .000 Hatcher p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Totals 31 7 8 7 4 8

Miami 000 000 002—2 9 0 Los Angeles 102 200 02x—7 8 1

a-grounded out for Nicolino in the 5th. b-singled for Wittgren in the 8th. c-struck out for Ramos in the 9th.

E_Taylor (4). LOB_Miami 7, Los Angeles 5. 2B_Colon (1), Riddle (2), Taylor (5), Seager (11). HR_Bour (10), off Hatcher; Taylor (5), off Nicolino; Eibner (2), off Nicolino; Bellinger (8), off Ramos. RBIs_Bour (26), Riddle (5), Taylor (16), Hernandez (12), Barnes (6), Bellinger 2 (23), Eibner 2 (4). SF_Riddle.

Runners left in scoring position_Miami 3 (Bour, Nicolino, Dietrich); Los Angeles 2 (Puig 2). RISP_Miami 0 for 5; Los Angeles 2 for 6.

Runners moved up_Barnes, Gutierrez. GIDP_Ozuna 2, Stanton, Colon, Barnes.

DP_Miami 1 (Colon, Gordon, Bour); Los Angeles 4 (Taylor, Seager, Bellinger), (Taylor, Seager, Bellinger), (Taylor, Bellinger), (Taylor, Seager, Bellinger).

Miami IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Nicolino, L, 0-1 4 7 5 5 2 3 85 5.40 McGowan 2 0 0 0 0 2 21 3.97 Wittgren 1 0 0 0 1 1 17 3.86 Ramos 1 1 2 2 1 2 18 3.86 Los Angeles IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Wood, W, 5-0 7 1-3 6 0 0 2 4 96 1.88 Stripling 2-3 0 0 0 0 0 4 3.38 Hatcher 1 3 2 2 0 2 22 4.09

Stripling pitched to 0 batter in the 9th.

Inherited runners-scored_Stripling 2-0. HBP_Wood (Gordon), Ramos (Eibner).

Umpires_Home, Carlos Torres; First, Dana DeMuth; Second, Paul Nauert; Third, Chris Guccione.

T_2:58. A_45,034 (56,000).