Dodgers 7, Marlins 2

|Miami
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Gordon 2b
|3
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.253
|Yelich cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.266
|Ozuna lf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.307
|Stanton rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.256
|Bour 1b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.265
|Realmuto c
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|0
|.309
|Colon 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.167
|Riddle ss
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.216
|Nicolino p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|a-Suzuki ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.163
|McGowan p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Wittgren p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|b-Moore ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.273
|Ramos p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|c-Dietrich ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.213
|Totals
|32
|2
|9
|2
|2
|6
|Los Angeles
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Taylor 2b
|4
|1
|3
|1
|0
|0
|.346
|Seager ss
|3
|2
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.294
|Gutierrez lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.273
|Hernandez 3b
|3
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.237
|Barnes c
|3
|1
|0
|1
|1
|1
|.250
|Puig rf
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.243
|Pederson cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.206
|Bellinger 1b
|4
|1
|1
|2
|0
|0
|.291
|Eibner cf-rf
|3
|1
|1
|2
|0
|2
|.308
|Wood p
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.063
|Stripling p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|Hatcher p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Totals
|31
|7
|8
|7
|4
|8
|Miami
|000
|000
|002—2
|9
|0
|Los Angeles
|102
|200
|02x—7
|8
|1
a-grounded out for Nicolino in the 5th. b-singled for Wittgren in the 8th. c-struck out for Ramos in the 9th.
E_Taylor (4). LOB_Miami 7, Los Angeles 5. 2B_Colon (1), Riddle (2), Taylor (5), Seager (11). HR_Bour (10), off Hatcher; Taylor (5), off Nicolino; Eibner (2), off Nicolino; Bellinger (8), off Ramos. RBIs_Bour (26), Riddle (5), Taylor (16), Hernandez (12), Barnes (6), Bellinger 2 (23), Eibner 2 (4). SF_Riddle.
Runners left in scoring position_Miami 3 (Bour, Nicolino, Dietrich); Los Angeles 2 (Puig 2). RISP_Miami 0 for 5; Los Angeles 2 for 6.
Runners moved up_Barnes, Gutierrez. GIDP_Ozuna 2, Stanton, Colon, Barnes.
DP_Miami 1 (Colon, Gordon, Bour); Los Angeles 4 (Taylor, Seager, Bellinger), (Taylor, Seager, Bellinger), (Taylor, Bellinger), (Taylor, Seager, Bellinger).
|Miami
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Nicolino, L, 0-1
|4
|7
|5
|5
|2
|3
|85
|5.40
|McGowan
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|21
|3.97
|Wittgren
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|17
|3.86
|Ramos
|1
|1
|2
|2
|1
|2
|18
|3.86
|Los Angeles
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Wood, W, 5-0
|7
|1-3
|6
|0
|0
|2
|4
|96
|1.88
|Stripling
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|3.38
|Hatcher
|1
|3
|2
|2
|0
|2
|22
|4.09
Stripling pitched to 0 batter in the 9th.
Inherited runners-scored_Stripling 2-0. HBP_Wood (Gordon), Ramos (Eibner).
Umpires_Home, Carlos Torres; First, Dana DeMuth; Second, Paul Nauert; Third, Chris Guccione.
T_2:58. A_45,034 (56,000).