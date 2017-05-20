MLB News

Home » Latest News » Sports » MLB News » Dodgers 7, Marlins 2

Dodgers 7, Marlins 2

By The Associated Press May 20, 2017 1:23 am 05/20/2017 01:23am
Share

Miami AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Gordon 2b 3 0 2 0 0 0 .253
Yelich cf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .266
Ozuna lf 4 0 2 0 0 0 .307
Stanton rf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .256
Bour 1b 4 1 1 1 0 1 .265
Realmuto c 2 1 1 0 2 0 .309
Colon 3b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .167
Riddle ss 3 0 1 1 0 1 .216
Nicolino p 1 0 0 0 0 0 .000
a-Suzuki ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .163
McGowan p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Wittgren p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
b-Moore ph 1 0 1 0 0 0 .273
Ramos p 0 0 0 0 0 0
c-Dietrich ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .213
Totals 32 2 9 2 2 6
Los Angeles AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Taylor 2b 4 1 3 1 0 0 .346
Seager ss 3 2 2 0 1 0 .294
Gutierrez lf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .273
Hernandez 3b 3 0 1 1 1 0 .237
Barnes c 3 1 0 1 1 1 .250
Puig rf 1 1 0 0 1 0 .243
Pederson cf 2 0 0 0 0 1 .206
Bellinger 1b 4 1 1 2 0 0 .291
Eibner cf-rf 3 1 1 2 0 2 .308
Wood p 3 0 0 0 0 2 .063
Stripling p 1 0 0 0 0 1 .000
Hatcher p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Totals 31 7 8 7 4 8
Miami 000 000 002—2 9 0
Los Angeles 102 200 02x—7 8 1

a-grounded out for Nicolino in the 5th. b-singled for Wittgren in the 8th. c-struck out for Ramos in the 9th.

E_Taylor (4). LOB_Miami 7, Los Angeles 5. 2B_Colon (1), Riddle (2), Taylor (5), Seager (11). HR_Bour (10), off Hatcher; Taylor (5), off Nicolino; Eibner (2), off Nicolino; Bellinger (8), off Ramos. RBIs_Bour (26), Riddle (5), Taylor (16), Hernandez (12), Barnes (6), Bellinger 2 (23), Eibner 2 (4). SF_Riddle.

Runners left in scoring position_Miami 3 (Bour, Nicolino, Dietrich); Los Angeles 2 (Puig 2). RISP_Miami 0 for 5; Los Angeles 2 for 6.

Runners moved up_Barnes, Gutierrez. GIDP_Ozuna 2, Stanton, Colon, Barnes.

DP_Miami 1 (Colon, Gordon, Bour); Los Angeles 4 (Taylor, Seager, Bellinger), (Taylor, Seager, Bellinger), (Taylor, Bellinger), (Taylor, Seager, Bellinger).

Miami IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Nicolino, L, 0-1 4 7 5 5 2 3 85 5.40
McGowan 2 0 0 0 0 2 21 3.97
Wittgren 1 0 0 0 1 1 17 3.86
Ramos 1 1 2 2 1 2 18 3.86
Los Angeles IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Wood, W, 5-0 7 1-3 6 0 0 2 4 96 1.88
Stripling 2-3 0 0 0 0 0 4 3.38
Hatcher 1 3 2 2 0 2 22 4.09

Stripling pitched to 0 batter in the 9th.

Inherited runners-scored_Stripling 2-0. HBP_Wood (Gordon), Ramos (Eibner).

Umpires_Home, Carlos Torres; First, Dana DeMuth; Second, Paul Nauert; Third, Chris Guccione.

T_2:58. A_45,034 (56,000).

Topics:
Latest News MLB News
Home » Latest News » Sports » MLB News » Dodgers 7, Marlins 2
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

Where to eat steamed crabs

Crab season is in full swing. Have you been to these crab shacks?

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?

MLB News