MLB News

Home » Latest News » Sports » MLB News » Dodgers 5, Cubs 0

Dodgers 5, Cubs 0

By The Associated Press May 27, 2017 10:07 pm 05/27/2017 10:07pm
Share

Chicago AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Jay cf 4 0 0 0 0 0 .301
Schwarber lf 3 0 0 0 1 1 .178
Bryant 3b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .280
Rizzo 1b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .235
Happ 2b 3 0 1 0 0 1 .273
Heyward rf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .252
Montero c 3 0 1 0 0 1 .328
Russell ss 3 0 1 0 0 2 .213
Lackey p 2 0 0 0 0 1 .222
Duensing p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Strop p 0 0 0 0 0 0
b-Almora ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .250
Rondon p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Totals 30 0 3 0 1 8
Los Angeles AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Taylor cf 5 1 1 2 0 2 .327
Seager ss 3 0 0 0 1 1 .281
Grandal c 4 1 1 0 0 1 .292
Gonzalez 1b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .254
Hernandez 3b 4 2 1 0 0 1 .250
Bellinger lf 1 0 0 0 3 0 .273
Utley 2b 4 0 2 3 0 1 .222
Puig rf 4 0 0 0 0 3 .220
McCarthy p 1 1 0 0 1 1 .091
a-Gutierrez ph 0 0 0 0 1 0 .265
Stripling p 1 0 0 0 0 1 .000
Totals 31 5 6 5 6 11
Chicago 000 000 000—0 3 1
Los Angeles 000 140 00x—5 6 1

a-walked for McCarthy in the 6th. b-out on fielder’s choice for Strop in the 8th.

E_Russell (5), Stripling (1). LOB_Chicago 5, Los Angeles 8. 2B_Hernandez (14). HR_Taylor (6), off Lackey. RBIs_Taylor 2 (19), Utley 3 (13). SB_Hernandez (2).

Runners left in scoring position_Chicago 1 (Schwarber); Los Angeles 3 (Grandal, Puig 2). RISP_Chicago 0 for 2; Los Angeles 2 for 7.

Runners moved up_Taylor.

Chicago IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Lackey, L, 4-5 5 6 5 5 4 5 95 5.18
Duensing 1 0 0 0 1 1 18 3.27
Strop 1 0 0 0 1 2 17 3.52
Rondon 1 0 0 0 0 3 15 3.63
Los Angeles IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
McCarthy, W, 5-1 6 2 0 0 1 6 79 3.28
Stripling, S, 1-2 3 1 0 0 0 2 44 2.54

HBP_McCarthy (Happ).

Umpires_Home, Tripp Gibson; First, Dan Lassogna; Second, Brian Gorman; Third, Mike DiMuro.

T_2:41. A_48,322 (56,000).

Topics:
Latest News MLB News
Home » Latest News » Sports » MLB News » Dodgers 5, Cubs 0
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

Where to eat in Ocean City

Looking for the best crab shacks, burger joints and dive bars at Ocean City? Here’s where you can grab a great bite of food when you need a break from the surf.

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?

MLB News