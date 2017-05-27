Dodgers 5, Cubs 0

|Chicago
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Jay cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.301
|Schwarber lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.178
|Bryant 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.280
|Rizzo 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.235
|Happ 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.273
|Heyward rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.252
|Montero c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.328
|Russell ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.213
|Lackey p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.222
|Duensing p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Strop p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|b-Almora ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.250
|Rondon p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Totals
|30
|0
|3
|0
|1
|8
|Los Angeles
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Taylor cf
|5
|1
|1
|2
|0
|2
|.327
|Seager ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.281
|Grandal c
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.292
|Gonzalez 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.254
|Hernandez 3b
|4
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.250
|Bellinger lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|.273
|Utley 2b
|4
|0
|2
|3
|0
|1
|.222
|Puig rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.220
|McCarthy p
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.091
|a-Gutierrez ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.265
|Stripling p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|Totals
|31
|5
|6
|5
|6
|11
|Chicago
|000
|000
|000—0
|3
|1
|Los Angeles
|000
|140
|00x—5
|6
|1
a-walked for McCarthy in the 6th. b-out on fielder’s choice for Strop in the 8th.
E_Russell (5), Stripling (1). LOB_Chicago 5, Los Angeles 8. 2B_Hernandez (14). HR_Taylor (6), off Lackey. RBIs_Taylor 2 (19), Utley 3 (13). SB_Hernandez (2).
Runners left in scoring position_Chicago 1 (Schwarber); Los Angeles 3 (Grandal, Puig 2). RISP_Chicago 0 for 2; Los Angeles 2 for 7.
Runners moved up_Taylor.
|Chicago
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Lackey, L, 4-5
|5
|6
|5
|5
|4
|5
|95
|5.18
|Duensing
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|18
|3.27
|Strop
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|17
|3.52
|Rondon
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|15
|3.63
|Los Angeles
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|McCarthy, W, 5-1
|6
|2
|0
|0
|1
|6
|79
|3.28
|Stripling, S, 1-2
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|44
|2.54
HBP_McCarthy (Happ).
Umpires_Home, Tripp Gibson; First, Dan Lassogna; Second, Brian Gorman; Third, Mike DiMuro.
T_2:41. A_48,322 (56,000).