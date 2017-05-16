Diamondbacks homer 3 times in 8th, beat skidding Mets 7-3

PHOENIX (AP) — Yasmany Tomas, Jeff Mathis and Daniel Descalso homered in a six-run eighth inning and the Arizona Diamondbacks handed the struggling New York Mets their fifth straight loss, 7-3 on Monday night.

Jake Lamb also went deep for the Diamondbacks, the latest team to take advantage of a beleaguered Mets bullpen.

Tomas snapped a 1-all tie with a three-run homer off Hansel Robles (4-1). Mathis’ two-run shot also came against Robles, hit hard for the second consecutive outing after a strong start to the season.

Paul Goldschmidt appeared to give Arizona a 2-1 lead with a leadoff homer against Robles in the eighth. But after a video review, umpires ruled the ball hit the yellow line on the batter’s eye in straightaway center and the call was changed to a double.

Lamb was intentionally walked to bring up Tomas, who hit Robles’ 3-2 pitch far above that same home run line.

Brandon Drury doubled and, after an out, Mathis homered to left to make it 6-1. Descalso followed with a pinch-hit shot off Josh Edgin.

Jorge De La Rosa (2-0) pitched a scoreless eighth to get the win.

Pinch-hitter Wilmer Flores connected for a two-run homer in the ninth for New York.

Arizona right-hander Zack Godley, making his second start in place of injured Shelby Miller, allowed only one hit in 6 2/3 innings and left with the score tied at 1. He struck out seven and walked five.

New York starter Zack Wheeler went six-plus effective innings. He permitted one run and seven hits, struck out six and walked one.

The Mets’ first run came after Jose Reyes and Curtis Granderson drew one-out walks in the second. Rene Rivera followed with an RBI single to right, the lone hit allowed by Godley.

Arizona finally broke through when Lamb led off the seventh with an opposite-field home run, hitting Wheeler’s 2-0 pitch just over the left-field wall to tie it at 1.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Mets: SS Asdrubal Cabrera could be headed for the disabled list with a left thumb injury. A decision is expected on Tuesday. He was not in the lineup Monday night.

Diamondbacks: CF A.J. Pollock was placed on the 10-day DL with a right groin strain. No timetable was set for his return, but Pollock said it “is not a significant injury by any means.” He was hurt in the 10th inning of Sunday’s loss to Pittsburgh. … RF David Peralta was out of the lineup after leaving Sunday’s game in the eighth inning with right glute tightness. He popped out to center as a pinch hitter in the seventh.

UP NEXT

Arizona RHP Zack Greinke (4-2, 2.79 ERA), who took a no-hit bid into the eighth inning to beat Pittsburgh in his last outing, faces Mets LHP Tommy Milone (1-0, 5.88) on Tuesday night. Milone will make his second start for New York after being claimed off waivers from Milwaukee.