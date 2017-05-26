Diamondbacks 4, Brewers 2

Arizona AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Owings ss 4 1 2 0 1 0 .324 D.Peralta rf 5 0 0 0 0 1 .305 Goldschmidt 1b 3 1 0 0 2 1 .318 Lamb 3b 5 1 2 2 0 0 .284 Tomas lf 4 0 0 0 1 1 .253 Rodney p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Drury 2b 5 0 0 0 0 2 .286 Iannetta c 4 1 2 1 0 1 .235 Fuentes cf 4 0 1 0 0 0 .148 Godley p 2 0 0 0 0 0 .100 a-Herrmann ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .194 De La Rosa p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Chafin p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — c-Descalso ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .194 McFarland p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Blanco lf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .293 Totals 38 4 7 3 4 7

Milwaukee AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Villar 2b 4 1 0 0 1 0 .213 Thames 1b 4 0 0 0 1 2 .286 Perez lf 5 0 2 1 0 2 .274 Shaw 3b 5 0 2 0 0 0 .286 Santana rf 3 0 1 0 1 1 .264 Bandy c 4 1 2 1 0 0 .278 Broxton cf 3 0 0 0 1 1 .267 Arcia ss 3 0 1 0 1 0 .235 Guerra p 2 0 0 0 0 1 .000 Torres p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — b-Aguilar ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .286 Barnes p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Knebel p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — d-Sogard ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .407 W.Peralta p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .250 Totals 35 2 8 2 5 9

Arizona 000 100 001 2—4 7 1 Milwaukee 000 000 110 0—2 8 2

a-struck out for Godley in the 7th. b-struck out for Torres in the 7th. c-grounded out for Chafin in the 9th. d-struck out for Knebel in the 9th.

E_Goldschmidt (2), Villar (7), Barnes (2). LOB_Arizona 8, Milwaukee 8. 2B_Owings (10), Lamb (8), Iannetta (2). HR_Lamb (14), off Guerra; Iannetta (5), off Knebel; Bandy (6), off De La Rosa. RBIs_Lamb 2 (42), Iannetta (8), Perez (19), Bandy (15).

Runners left in scoring position_Arizona 5 (D.Peralta, Goldschmidt, Drury, Fuentes 2); Milwaukee 1 (Bandy). RISP_Arizona 1 for 7; Milwaukee 1 for 4.

Runners moved up_D.Peralta 2, Tomas, Thames. GIDP_Lamb, Broxton, Arcia.

DP_Arizona 2 (Owings, Drury, Goldschmidt), (Owings, Drury, Goldschmidt); Milwaukee 1 (Barnes, Villar, Thames).

Arizona IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Godley 6 5 0 0 1 6 84 1.99 De La Rosa 1 1 1 1 1 2 23 4.15 Chafin 1 1 1 1 2 0 17 2.25 McFarland, W, 2-0 1 0 0 0 1 1 13 1.04 Rodney, S, 13-15 1 1 0 0 0 0 12 6.75 Milwaukee IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Guerra 5 2-3 3 1 1 3 5 98 3.12 Torres 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 13 2.73 Barnes 1 0 0 0 0 0 15 3.13 Knebel 1 2 1 1 0 1 14 1.14 W.Peralta, L, 5-3 1 2 2 2 1 0 14 5.80

Inherited runners-scored_Torres 1-0. WP_Guerra, W.Peralta.

Umpires_Home, Jim Reynolds; First, Greg Gibson; Second, Lance Barrett; Third, Stu Scheurwater.

T_3:24. A_25,391 (41,900).