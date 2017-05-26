Diamondbacks 4, Brewers 2

|Arizona
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Owings ss
|4
|1
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.324
|D.Peralta rf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.305
|Goldschmidt 1b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|.318
|Lamb 3b
|5
|1
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.284
|Tomas lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.253
|Rodney p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Drury 2b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.286
|Iannetta c
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.235
|Fuentes cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.148
|Godley p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.100
|a-Herrmann ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.194
|De La Rosa p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Chafin p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|c-Descalso ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.194
|McFarland p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Blanco lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.293
|Totals
|38
|4
|7
|3
|4
|7
|Milwaukee
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Villar 2b
|4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.213
|Thames 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.286
|Perez lf
|5
|0
|2
|1
|0
|2
|.274
|Shaw 3b
|5
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.286
|Santana rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.264
|Bandy c
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.278
|Broxton cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.267
|Arcia ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.235
|Guerra p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|Torres p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|b-Aguilar ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.286
|Barnes p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Knebel p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|d-Sogard ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.407
|W.Peralta p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.250
|Totals
|35
|2
|8
|2
|5
|9
|Arizona
|000
|100
|001
|2—4
|7
|1
|Milwaukee
|000
|000
|110
|0—2
|8
|2
a-struck out for Godley in the 7th. b-struck out for Torres in the 7th. c-grounded out for Chafin in the 9th. d-struck out for Knebel in the 9th.
E_Goldschmidt (2), Villar (7), Barnes (2). LOB_Arizona 8, Milwaukee 8. 2B_Owings (10), Lamb (8), Iannetta (2). HR_Lamb (14), off Guerra; Iannetta (5), off Knebel; Bandy (6), off De La Rosa. RBIs_Lamb 2 (42), Iannetta (8), Perez (19), Bandy (15).
Runners left in scoring position_Arizona 5 (D.Peralta, Goldschmidt, Drury, Fuentes 2); Milwaukee 1 (Bandy). RISP_Arizona 1 for 7; Milwaukee 1 for 4.
Runners moved up_D.Peralta 2, Tomas, Thames. GIDP_Lamb, Broxton, Arcia.
DP_Arizona 2 (Owings, Drury, Goldschmidt), (Owings, Drury, Goldschmidt); Milwaukee 1 (Barnes, Villar, Thames).
|Arizona
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Godley
|6
|5
|0
|0
|1
|6
|84
|1.99
|De La Rosa
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|2
|23
|4.15
|Chafin
|1
|1
|1
|1
|2
|0
|17
|2.25
|McFarland, W, 2-0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|13
|1.04
|Rodney, S, 13-15
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|12
|6.75
|Milwaukee
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Guerra
|5
|2-3
|3
|1
|1
|3
|5
|98
|3.12
|Torres
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|13
|2.73
|Barnes
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|3.13
|Knebel
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|14
|1.14
|W.Peralta, L, 5-3
|1
|2
|2
|2
|1
|0
|14
|5.80
Inherited runners-scored_Torres 1-0. WP_Guerra, W.Peralta.
Umpires_Home, Jim Reynolds; First, Greg Gibson; Second, Lance Barrett; Third, Stu Scheurwater.
T_3:24. A_25,391 (41,900).