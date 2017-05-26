MLB News

Diamondbacks 4, Brewers 2

By The Associated Press May 26, 2017 11:45 pm 05/26/2017 11:45pm
Arizona AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Owings ss 4 1 2 0 1 0 .324
D.Peralta rf 5 0 0 0 0 1 .305
Goldschmidt 1b 3 1 0 0 2 1 .318
Lamb 3b 5 1 2 2 0 0 .284
Tomas lf 4 0 0 0 1 1 .253
Rodney p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Drury 2b 5 0 0 0 0 2 .286
Iannetta c 4 1 2 1 0 1 .235
Fuentes cf 4 0 1 0 0 0 .148
Godley p 2 0 0 0 0 0 .100
a-Herrmann ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .194
De La Rosa p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Chafin p 0 0 0 0 0 0
c-Descalso ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .194
McFarland p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Blanco lf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .293
Totals 38 4 7 3 4 7
Milwaukee AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Villar 2b 4 1 0 0 1 0 .213
Thames 1b 4 0 0 0 1 2 .286
Perez lf 5 0 2 1 0 2 .274
Shaw 3b 5 0 2 0 0 0 .286
Santana rf 3 0 1 0 1 1 .264
Bandy c 4 1 2 1 0 0 .278
Broxton cf 3 0 0 0 1 1 .267
Arcia ss 3 0 1 0 1 0 .235
Guerra p 2 0 0 0 0 1 .000
Torres p 0 0 0 0 0 0
b-Aguilar ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .286
Barnes p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Knebel p 0 0 0 0 0 0
d-Sogard ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .407
W.Peralta p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .250
Totals 35 2 8 2 5 9
Arizona 000 100 001 2—4 7 1
Milwaukee 000 000 110 0—2 8 2

a-struck out for Godley in the 7th. b-struck out for Torres in the 7th. c-grounded out for Chafin in the 9th. d-struck out for Knebel in the 9th.

E_Goldschmidt (2), Villar (7), Barnes (2). LOB_Arizona 8, Milwaukee 8. 2B_Owings (10), Lamb (8), Iannetta (2). HR_Lamb (14), off Guerra; Iannetta (5), off Knebel; Bandy (6), off De La Rosa. RBIs_Lamb 2 (42), Iannetta (8), Perez (19), Bandy (15).

Runners left in scoring position_Arizona 5 (D.Peralta, Goldschmidt, Drury, Fuentes 2); Milwaukee 1 (Bandy). RISP_Arizona 1 for 7; Milwaukee 1 for 4.

Runners moved up_D.Peralta 2, Tomas, Thames. GIDP_Lamb, Broxton, Arcia.

DP_Arizona 2 (Owings, Drury, Goldschmidt), (Owings, Drury, Goldschmidt); Milwaukee 1 (Barnes, Villar, Thames).

Arizona IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Godley 6 5 0 0 1 6 84 1.99
De La Rosa 1 1 1 1 1 2 23 4.15
Chafin 1 1 1 1 2 0 17 2.25
McFarland, W, 2-0 1 0 0 0 1 1 13 1.04
Rodney, S, 13-15 1 1 0 0 0 0 12 6.75
Milwaukee IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Guerra 5 2-3 3 1 1 3 5 98 3.12
Torres 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 13 2.73
Barnes 1 0 0 0 0 0 15 3.13
Knebel 1 2 1 1 0 1 14 1.14
W.Peralta, L, 5-3 1 2 2 2 1 0 14 5.80

Inherited runners-scored_Torres 1-0. WP_Guerra, W.Peralta.

Umpires_Home, Jim Reynolds; First, Greg Gibson; Second, Lance Barrett; Third, Stu Scheurwater.

T_3:24. A_25,391 (41,900).

