MLB News

Home » Latest News » Sports » MLB News » Dbacks' Iannetta has stitches…

Dbacks’ Iannetta has stitches in lip, fractured teeth, nose

By The Associated Press May 13, 2017 6:44 pm 05/13/2017 06:44pm
Share
Arizona Diamondbacks' Chris Iannetta is attended to by Pittsburgh Pirates' Chris Stewart and umpire Ed Hickox after Iannetta was hit on the face with a pitch during the seventh inning of a baseball game Friday, May 12, 2017, in Phoenix. The Diamondbacks defeated the Pirates 11-4. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona Diamondbacks catcher Chris Iannetta has several stitches in his lip, plus a couple of fractured teeth and a broken nose after getting hit in the face by a fastball.

Manager Torey Lovullo says Iannetta is “doing OK” a day after being struck Friday night by a 93 mph pitch from Pittsburgh’s Johnny Barbato.

Lovullo says tests for a concussion were negative and that Iannetta was still being monitored. Lovullo says the Diamondbacks are “very fortunate” it wasn’t worse.

There is a history of such incidents between the two teams, but Lovullo said that he in no way believes the Pirates were trying to hit Iannetta.

Pittsburgh manager Clint Hurdle says he feels “horrible” about what happened and has reached out to Iannetta. Hurdle was Iannetta’s first manager in the majors, in 2006 with the Colorado Rockies.

Barbato said he and Iannetta had exchanged texts and there were no hard feelings.

The Pirates were set to play Saturday night at Arizona. Iannetta hit a home run Friday night as the Diamondbacks won 11-4.

Topics:
Latest News MLB News
Home » Latest News » Sports » MLB News » Dbacks' Iannetta has stitches…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

Last-minute Mother’s Day gift ideas

Even though there are just a few days left until Mother’s Day, which is on Sunday, it’s not too late to find mom the perfect gift. See WTOP's suggestions.

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?

MLB News