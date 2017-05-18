MLB News

Home » Latest News » Sports » MLB News » Court upholds suspended sentence…

Court upholds suspended sentence for Pirates’ Kang over DUI

By The Associated Press May 18, 2017 2:06 am 05/18/2017 02:06am
Share

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — A South Korean court has upheld a suspended prison sentence for Pittsburgh Pirates infielder Jung Ho Kang over a drunken driving conviction, a ruling that may complicate his plans to rejoin the team for the baseball season.

An official from the Seoul Central District Court said Thursday it dismissed Kang’s appeal of a suspended two-year prison sentence over charges of fleeing the scene after crashing a car into the guardrail while driving drunk. The court official didn’t want to be named, citing office rules.

Kang had sought to lower the punishment to a fine. His lawyers say the suspended prison term issued in March has led to visa issues that have prevented him from rejoining the Pirates. Kang had 21 home runs and 62 RBIs in 2016.

Topics:
Entertainment News Latest News MLB News
Home » Latest News » Sports » MLB News » Court upholds suspended sentence…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

Where to eat steamed crabs

Crab season is in full swing. Have you been to these crab shacks?

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?

MLB News