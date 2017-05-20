Canha’s 10th-inning homer leads A’s past Red Sox 3-2

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Mark Canha hit a leadoff homer in the 10th, one inning after Jackie Bradley Jr. robbed a potential game-winning homer by Oakland and the Athletics beat the Boston Red Sox 3-2 on Friday night.

The A’s overcame the sensational catch by Bradley and a record-tying eighth straight double-digit strikeout game from Chris Sale to win their second in a row in the series against Boston.

Ryan Dull (2-2) pitched a scoreless 10th for the win.

Heath Hembree (0-2) was the loser.

The A’s would have won it in the ninth except for Bradley. With two outs, Ryon Healy hit a drive to center that appeared to have enough to clear the wall and win the game for Oakland. Bradley tracked the ball and leaped as he got to the wall, pulling the ball back into play. Healy put his hands on his helmet in frustration, while reliever Craig Kimbrel pointed out in appreciation.

The A’s managed to get seven hits in seven innings off Sale, including three that went for extra bases. They scored on an RBI triple in the fifth by Canha and then tied the game at 2 with a run-scoring double the next inning by Khris Davis.

Sale then ended his night by striking out Chad Pinder and Josh Phegley to end the seventh, reaching the double-digit mark once again. This is the second time in his career Sale has had eight straight starts with at least 10 strikeouts.

The only other pitcher in history with eight straight double-digit strikeout games is Pedro Martinez, who did it in his final eight starts for Boston in 1999. Martinez ended that season with a relief appearance before striking out at least 10 in his first two starts in 2000.

Mitch Moreland hit a two-run homer in the fourth off Kendall Graveman for Boston’s offense.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Red Sox: LHP David Price lasted just two innings in his first minor league rehab start since straining his left elbow in late February. He allowed three runs and five hits in the 65-pitch outing. He had been scheduled to throw 85 to 90 pitches but came out early because of the lengthy innings. … 3B Pablo Sandoval (knee) went 0 for 3 in the same game in his first rehab assignment.

Athletics: RHP John Axford (shoulder) rejoined the team a day after throwing one scoreless inning in a rehab assignment for Triple-A Nashville. He is expected to be activated from the DL this weekend. … 1B Yonder Alonso (knee) hit in the cage before missing his second straight game. He could be back in the lineup this weekend. … SS Marcus Semien had the cast removed from his surgically repaired right wrist.

OAKLAND KILLER

Dustin Pedroia reached on an infield single in the fifth inning, extending his hitting streak against Oakland to 22 games. That ties Hall of Famer Jim Rice for the longest streak ever for a Boston player against Oakland and is the longest active streak by a player against any team.

DROUGHT ENDED

Red Sox OF Andrew Benintendi returned from a needed day off and promptly snapped an 0-for-26 skid in his first at-bat. Benintendi hit an opposite-field grounder just inside the third-base line for a leadoff double in the second. Graveman retired the next three batters to strand him at third. Benintendi finished 2 for 4.

UP NEXT

Former A’s pitcher Drew Pomeranz (3-3) faces Oakland for the first time in his career when he takes on Sean Manaea (1-3) in the third game of the series.

___

More AP baseball: apnews.com/tag/MLBbaseball