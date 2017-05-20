MLB News

Home » Latest News » Sports » MLB News » Cabrera gives White Sox…

Cabrera gives White Sox 2-1 win with 10th-inning RBI double

By The Associated Press May 20, 2017 1:04 am 05/20/2017 01:04am
Share
Chicago White Sox's Melky Cabrera watches his go-ahead RBI double in the 10th inning of a baseball game against the Seattle Mariners, Friday, May 19, 2017, in Seattle. Leury Garcia scored on the play. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)

SEATTLE (AP) — Melky Cabrera doubled in the go-ahead run with two outs in the top of the 10th inning to lift the Chicago White Sox to a 2-1 victory over the Seattle Mariners on Friday night.

Jose Abreu hit a solo homer in the sixth inning for the White Sox, who snapped a seven-game road losing streak and four-game overall skid.

White Sox starter Jose Quintana allowed just one hit with seven strikeouts over eight innings, but left with the game tied at 1.

David Robertson (3-1) pitched the final two innings, retiring all six batters, to earn the win.

Mariners reliever Tony Zych (2-1) hit Kevan Smith with a pitch to lead off the 10th. Smith was replaced by pinch-runner Leury Garcia, who advanced to third on a sacrifice bunt and groundout before scoring on Cabrera’s double.

Topics:
Latest News MLB News
Home » Latest News » Sports » MLB News » Cabrera gives White Sox…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

Where to eat steamed crabs

Crab season is in full swing. Have you been to these crab shacks?

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?

MLB News