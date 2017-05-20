Cabrera gives White Sox 2-1 win with 10th-inning RBI double

SEATTLE (AP) — Melky Cabrera doubled in the go-ahead run with two outs in the top of the 10th inning to lift the Chicago White Sox to a 2-1 victory over the Seattle Mariners on Friday night.

Jose Abreu hit a solo homer in the sixth inning for the White Sox, who snapped a seven-game road losing streak and four-game overall skid.

White Sox starter Jose Quintana allowed just one hit with seven strikeouts over eight innings, but left with the game tied at 1.

David Robertson (3-1) pitched the final two innings, retiring all six batters, to earn the win.

Mariners reliever Tony Zych (2-1) hit Kevan Smith with a pitch to lead off the 10th. Smith was replaced by pinch-runner Leury Garcia, who advanced to third on a sacrifice bunt and groundout before scoring on Cabrera’s double.