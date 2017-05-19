MLB News

Bush 43 photobombs Fox Sports reporter at Rangers game

By WTOP Staff May 19, 2017 11:33 am 05/19/2017 11:33am
WASHINGTON — Former President George W. Bush photobombed a Fox Sports reporter during a Texas Rangers game this week.

Bush shouted “Hey” as he walked behind reporter Emily Jones while she was filming an on-air report.

But Jones didn’t seem to mind the president’s interruption.

The 43rd president once owned a share of the team in the 1990s and served as the team’s managing general partner for several years, according to ESPN.

It wasn’t the first run in the reporter has had with Bush, Time reported.

Topics:
George Bush Latest News MLB News Sports texas rangers
MLB News