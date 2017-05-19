Bush 43 photobombs Fox Sports reporter at Rangers game

WASHINGTON — Former President George W. Bush photobombed a Fox Sports reporter during a Texas Rangers game this week.

Bush shouted “Hey” as he walked behind reporter Emily Jones while she was filming an on-air report.

But Jones didn’t seem to mind the president’s interruption.

My most favorite photo bomb ever! https://t.co/RUyKrjeT3z — Emily Jones (@EmilyJonesMcCoy) May 18, 2017

The 43rd president once owned a share of the team in the 1990s and served as the team’s managing general partner for several years, according to ESPN.

It wasn’t the first run in the reporter has had with Bush, Time reported.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2017 WTOP. All Rights Reserved.