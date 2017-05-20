MLB News

Home » Latest News » Sports » MLB News » Brewers, Cubs rained out…

Brewers, Cubs rained out at Wrigley Field, makeup on July 6

By The Associated Press May 20, 2017 1:13 pm 05/20/2017 01:13pm
Share
A tarp covers the field during a rain delay in the sixth inning of a baseball game between the Chicago Cubs and the Milwaukee Brewers, Friday, May, 19, 2017, in Chicago. (AP Photo/David Banks)

CHICAGO (AP) — The game between the Milwaukee Brewers and the Chicago Cubs on Saturday afternoon has been rained out.

The game will be made up at 1:20 p.m. CT on July 6.

The probable starters for the game, Chase Anderson (2-0, 3.43 ERA) for the Brewers and Jake Arrieta (4-3, 5.44) for the Cubs, will pitch on Sunday.

Topics:
Latest News MLB News
Home » Latest News » Sports » MLB News » Brewers, Cubs rained out…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

Where to eat steamed crabs

Crab season is in full swing. Have you been to these crab shacks?

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?

MLB News