Brewers 9, Diamondbacks 5

By The Associated Press May 28, 2017 5:29 pm 05/28/2017 05:29pm
Arizona AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Blanco cf 4 1 0 0 1 3 .255
Ahmed ss 5 1 2 1 0 1 .266
Peralta rf 5 1 2 0 0 0 .308
Lamb 3b 4 1 1 1 0 2 .279
Herrmann lf 3 0 0 0 1 1 .186
Drury 2b 3 1 3 1 0 0 .299
Iannetta c 4 0 1 1 0 0 .236
Descalso 1b 4 0 2 1 0 1 .208
Corbin p 2 0 0 0 0 2 .050
McFarland p 1 0 0 0 0 1 .000
b-Goldschmidt ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .315
Hoover p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Totals 36 5 11 5 2 11
Milwaukee AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Broxton cf 4 2 1 0 1 2 .261
Santana rf 4 3 2 4 1 0 .270
Aguilar 1b 4 1 2 0 1 1 .298
Shaw 3b 5 0 2 1 0 0 .290
Perez lf 5 0 0 1 0 1 .265
Pina c 5 1 3 1 0 2 .315
Villar 2b 4 1 2 0 0 2 .219
Arcia ss 4 1 2 0 0 0 .244
Nelson p 3 0 1 1 0 0 .105
a-Franklin ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .179
Drake p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Torres p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Barnes p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Totals 39 9 15 8 3 8
Arizona 000 100 040—5 11 1
Milwaukee 200 411 01x—9 15 0

a-grounded out for Nelson in the 7th. b-lined out for McFarland in the 8th.

E_Peralta (2). LOB_Arizona 7, Milwaukee 9. 2B_Ahmed (6), Iannetta (3), Descalso 2 (3), Santana (8), Shaw (14), Pina (9). 3B_Broxton (3). HR_Santana (7), off Corbin. RBIs_Ahmed (14), Lamb (43), Drury (19), Iannetta (9), Descalso (13), Santana 4 (27), Shaw (35), Perez (20), Pina (13), Nelson (2). SF_Drury.

Runners left in scoring position_Arizona 4 (Descalso, McFarland, Goldschmidt 2); Milwaukee 7 (Santana 2, Pina 2, Villar 3). RISP_Arizona 3 for 7; Milwaukee 4 for 16.

Runners moved up_Perez, Nelson 2. GIDP_Iannetta.

DP_Milwaukee 1 (Arcia, Villar, Aguilar).

Arizona IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Corbin, L, 4-5 4 10 7 7 3 3 91 5.14
McFarland 3 3 1 0 0 3 40 0.77
Hoover 1 2 1 1 0 2 18 3.00
Milwaukee IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Nelson, W, 3-3 7 7 1 1 0 10 108 3.83
Drake 0 3 4 4 2 0 23 6.10
Torres, H, 9 2-3 1 0 0 0 0 10 2.67
Barnes, S, 2-3 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 14 2.96

Corbin pitched to 2 batters in the 5th.

Drake pitched to 5 batters in the 8th.

Inherited runners-scored_McFarland 2-1, Torres 3-2, Barnes 2-0.

Umpires_Home, Lance Barrett; First, Stu Scheurwater; Second, Jim Reynolds; Third, Greg Gibson.

T_3:08. A_41,698 (41,900).

