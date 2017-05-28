Brewers 9, Diamondbacks 5

|Arizona
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Blanco cf
|4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|3
|.255
|Ahmed ss
|5
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.266
|Peralta rf
|5
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.308
|Lamb 3b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.279
|Herrmann lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.186
|Drury 2b
|3
|1
|3
|1
|0
|0
|.299
|Iannetta c
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.236
|Descalso 1b
|4
|0
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.208
|Corbin p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.050
|McFarland p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|b-Goldschmidt ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.315
|Hoover p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Totals
|36
|5
|11
|5
|2
|11
|Milwaukee
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Broxton cf
|4
|2
|1
|0
|1
|2
|.261
|Santana rf
|4
|3
|2
|4
|1
|0
|.270
|Aguilar 1b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|1
|1
|.298
|Shaw 3b
|5
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.290
|Perez lf
|5
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|.265
|Pina c
|5
|1
|3
|1
|0
|2
|.315
|Villar 2b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|2
|.219
|Arcia ss
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.244
|Nelson p
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.105
|a-Franklin ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.179
|Drake p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Torres p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Barnes p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Totals
|39
|9
|15
|8
|3
|8
|Arizona
|000
|100
|040—5
|11
|1
|Milwaukee
|200
|411
|01x—9
|15
|0
a-grounded out for Nelson in the 7th. b-lined out for McFarland in the 8th.
E_Peralta (2). LOB_Arizona 7, Milwaukee 9. 2B_Ahmed (6), Iannetta (3), Descalso 2 (3), Santana (8), Shaw (14), Pina (9). 3B_Broxton (3). HR_Santana (7), off Corbin. RBIs_Ahmed (14), Lamb (43), Drury (19), Iannetta (9), Descalso (13), Santana 4 (27), Shaw (35), Perez (20), Pina (13), Nelson (2). SF_Drury.
Runners left in scoring position_Arizona 4 (Descalso, McFarland, Goldschmidt 2); Milwaukee 7 (Santana 2, Pina 2, Villar 3). RISP_Arizona 3 for 7; Milwaukee 4 for 16.
Runners moved up_Perez, Nelson 2. GIDP_Iannetta.
DP_Milwaukee 1 (Arcia, Villar, Aguilar).
|Arizona
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Corbin, L, 4-5
|4
|10
|7
|7
|3
|3
|91
|5.14
|McFarland
|3
|3
|1
|0
|0
|3
|40
|0.77
|Hoover
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|18
|3.00
|Milwaukee
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Nelson, W, 3-3
|7
|7
|1
|1
|0
|10
|108
|3.83
|Drake
|0
|3
|4
|4
|2
|0
|23
|6.10
|Torres, H, 9
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10
|2.67
|Barnes, S, 2-3
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|14
|2.96
Corbin pitched to 2 batters in the 5th.
Drake pitched to 5 batters in the 8th.
Inherited runners-scored_McFarland 2-1, Torres 3-2, Barnes 2-0.
Umpires_Home, Lance Barrett; First, Stu Scheurwater; Second, Jim Reynolds; Third, Greg Gibson.
T_3:08. A_41,698 (41,900).