MLB News

Home » Latest News » Sports » MLB News » Brewers 9, Diamondbacks 5

Brewers 9, Diamondbacks 5

By The Associated Press May 28, 2017 5:29 pm 05/28/2017 05:29pm
Share

Arizona Milwaukee
ab r h bi ab r h bi
G.Blnco cf 4 1 0 0 K.Brxtn cf 4 2 1 0
Ahmed ss 5 1 2 1 Do.Sntn rf 4 3 2 4
D.Prlta rf 5 1 2 0 Aguilar 1b 4 1 2 0
Lamb 3b 4 1 1 1 T.Shaw 3b 5 0 2 1
Hrrmann lf 3 0 0 0 H.Perez lf 5 0 0 1
Drury 2b 3 1 3 1 Pina c 5 1 3 1
Innetta c 4 0 1 1 Villar 2b 4 1 2 0
Dscalso 1b 4 0 2 1 Arcia ss 4 1 2 0
Corbin p 2 0 0 0 Nelson p 3 0 1 1
McFrlnd p 1 0 0 0 Frnklin ph 1 0 0 0
Gldschm ph 1 0 0 0 Drake p 0 0 0 0
Hoover p 0 0 0 0 C.Trres p 0 0 0 0
J.Brnes p 0 0 0 0
Totals 36 5 11 5 Totals 39 9 15 8
Arizona 000 100 040—5
Milwaukee 200 411 01x—9

E_D.Peralta (2). DP_Milwaukee 1. LOB_Arizona 7, Milwaukee 9. 2B_Ahmed (6), Iannetta (3), Descalso 2 (3), Do.Santana (8), T.Shaw (14), Pina (9). 3B_K.Broxton (3). HR_Do.Santana (7). SF_Drury (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Arizona
Corbin L,4-5 4 10 7 7 3 3
McFarland 3 3 1 0 0 3
Hoover 1 2 1 1 0 2
Milwaukee
Nelson W,3-3 7 7 1 1 0 10
Drake 0 3 4 4 2 0
Torres H,9 2-3 1 0 0 0 0
Barnes S,2-3 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 1

Corbin pitched to 2 batters in the 5th

Drake pitched to 5 batters in the 8th

Umpires_Home, Lance Barrett; First, Stu Scheuwater; Second, Jim Reynolds; Third, Greg Gibson.

T_3:08. A_41,698 (41,900).

Topics:
Latest News MLB News
Home » Latest News » Sports » MLB News » Brewers 9, Diamondbacks 5
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

Where to eat in Ocean City

Looking for the best crab shacks, burger joints and dive bars at Ocean City? Here’s where you can grab a great bite of food when you need a break from the surf.

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?

MLB News