Blue Jays 9, Braves 0

|Toronto
|Atlanta
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Carrera lf-cf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|Incarte cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|J.Btsta rf
|4
|2
|2
|0
|Bra.Phl 2b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Morales 1b
|5
|2
|4
|2
|Da.Sntn 2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Ccliani cf
|2
|2
|2
|3
|Mrkakis rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Smth Jr lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|M.Kemp lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Coghlan 2b
|4
|0
|2
|2
|Krol p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Barney 3b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|Flowers c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Goins ss
|5
|0
|0
|0
|J.Ptrsn 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Maile c
|4
|1
|1
|1
|Swanson ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Stroman p
|3
|1
|1
|1
|R.Ruiz 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Tepera p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Cllmntr p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Joe.Smt p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|E.Bnfco lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Grilli p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Teheran p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|S.Frman p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Camargo 3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|38
|9
|12
|9
|Totals
|34
|0
|7
|0
|Toronto
|303
|300
|000—9
|Atlanta
|000
|000
|000—0
DP_Atlanta 1. LOB_Toronto 7, Atlanta 8. 2B_J.Bautista (8), Morales (7), Ceciliani (1), Coghlan (2), Flowers (3). HR_Ceciliani (1), Maile (1), Stroman (1).
|
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Toronto
|Stroman W,4-2
|5
|2-3
|7
|0
|0
|1
|6
|Tepera
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Smith
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Grilli
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Atlanta
|Teheran L,3-4
|3
|8
|9
|9
|1
|2
|Freeman
|3
|3
|0
|0
|1
|3
|Collmenter
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Krol
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
Teheran pitched to 3 batters in the 4th
HBP_by Teheran (Bautista).
Umpires_Home, Paul Emmel; First, Quinn Wolcott; Second, Scott Barry; Third, Brian O’Nora.
T_3:02. A_25,419 (41,500).