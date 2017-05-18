MLB News

Blue Jays 9, Braves 0

By The Associated Press May 18, 2017 11:25 pm 05/18/2017 11:25pm
Toronto Atlanta
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Carrera lf-cf 3 1 0 0 Incarte cf 4 0 1 0
J.Btsta rf 4 2 2 0 Bra.Phl 2b 2 0 1 0
Morales 1b 5 2 4 2 Da.Sntn 2b 1 0 0 0
Ccliani cf 2 2 2 3 Mrkakis rf 4 0 1 0
Smth Jr lf 2 0 0 0 M.Kemp lf 4 0 1 0
Coghlan 2b 4 0 2 2 Krol p 0 0 0 0
Barney 3b 5 0 0 0 Flowers c 4 0 1 0
Goins ss 5 0 0 0 J.Ptrsn 1b 4 0 1 0
Maile c 4 1 1 1 Swanson ss 4 0 1 0
Stroman p 3 1 1 1 R.Ruiz 3b 3 0 0 0
Tepera p 1 0 0 0 Cllmntr p 0 0 0 0
Joe.Smt p 0 0 0 0 E.Bnfco lf 1 0 0 0
Grilli p 0 0 0 0 Teheran p 1 0 0 0
S.Frman p 1 0 0 0
Camargo 3b 1 0 0 0
Totals 38 9 12 9 Totals 34 0 7 0
Toronto 303 300 000—9
Atlanta 000 000 000—0

DP_Atlanta 1. LOB_Toronto 7, Atlanta 8. 2B_J.Bautista (8), Morales (7), Ceciliani (1), Coghlan (2), Flowers (3). HR_Ceciliani (1), Maile (1), Stroman (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Toronto
Stroman W,4-2 5 2-3 7 0 0 1 6
Tepera 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 1
Smith 1 0 0 0 0 3
Grilli 1 0 0 0 0 1
Atlanta
Teheran L,3-4 3 8 9 9 1 2
Freeman 3 3 0 0 1 3
Collmenter 2 1 0 0 1 1
Krol 1 0 0 0 1 1

Teheran pitched to 3 batters in the 4th

HBP_by Teheran (Bautista).

Umpires_Home, Paul Emmel; First, Quinn Wolcott; Second, Scott Barry; Third, Brian O’Nora.

T_3:02. A_25,419 (41,500).

