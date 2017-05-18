MLB News

Home » Latest News » Sports » MLB News » Blue Jays 9, Braves 0

Blue Jays 9, Braves 0

By The Associated Press May 18, 2017 11:25 pm 05/18/2017 11:25pm
Share

Toronto AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Carrera lf-cf 3 1 0 0 2 0 .297
Bautista rf 4 2 2 0 0 0 .216
Morales 1b 5 2 4 2 0 0 .255
Ceciliani cf 2 2 2 3 0 0 .400
Smith Jr. lf 2 0 0 0 1 1 .000
Coghlan 2b 4 0 2 2 1 1 .200
Barney 3b 5 0 0 0 0 0 .264
Goins ss 5 0 0 0 0 3 .190
Maile c 4 1 1 1 0 0 .075
Stroman p 3 1 1 1 0 1 .500
Tepera p 1 0 0 0 0 1 .000
Smith p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Grilli p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Totals 38 9 12 9 4 7
Atlanta AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Inciarte cf 4 0 1 0 0 2 .261
Phillips 2b 2 0 1 0 1 0 .282
Santana 2b 1 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Markakis rf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .315
Kemp lf 4 0 1 0 0 2 .336
Krol p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Flowers c 4 0 1 0 0 2 .342
Peterson 1b 4 0 1 0 0 2 .210
Swanson ss 4 0 1 0 0 1 .190
Ruiz 3b 3 0 0 0 0 1 .000
Collmenter p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Bonifacio lf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .172
Teheran p 1 0 0 0 0 0 .118
Freeman p 1 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Camargo 3b 1 0 0 0 0 0 .167
Totals 34 0 7 0 1 11
Toronto 303 300 000—9 12 0
Atlanta 000 000 000—0 7 0

LOB_Toronto 7, Atlanta 8. 2B_Bautista (8), Morales (7), Ceciliani (1), Coghlan (2), Flowers (3). HR_Ceciliani (1), off Teheran; Maile (1), off Teheran; Stroman (1), off Teheran. RBIs_Morales 2 (23), Ceciliani 3 (3), Coghlan 2 (5), Maile (1), Stroman (1).

Runners left in scoring position_Toronto 3 (Morales, Goins, Smith Jr.); Atlanta 3 (Markakis, Ruiz 2). RISP_Toronto 4 for 10; Atlanta 0 for 5.

Runners moved up_Bautista, Peterson. GIDP_Barney.

DP_Atlanta 1 (Phillips, Swanson, Peterson).

Toronto IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Stroman, W, 4-2 5 2-3 7 0 0 1 6 103 3.00
Tepera 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 15 3.16
Smith 1 0 0 0 0 3 15 2.75
Grilli 1 0 0 0 0 1 7 6.75
Atlanta IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Teheran, L, 3-4 3 8 9 9 1 2 69 5.47
Freeman 3 3 0 0 1 3 46 0.00
Collmenter 2 1 0 0 1 1 34 5.62
Krol 1 0 0 0 1 1 16 7.16

Teheran pitched to 3 batters in the 4th.

Inherited runners-scored_Tepera 2-0, Freeman 1-1. HBP_Teheran (Bautista).

Umpires_Home, Paul Emmel; First, Quinn Wolcott; Second, Scott Barry; Third, Brian O’Nora.

T_3:02. A_25,419 (41,500).

Topics:
Latest News MLB News
Home » Latest News » Sports » MLB News » Blue Jays 9, Braves 0
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

Where to eat steamed crabs

Crab season is in full swing. Have you been to these crab shacks?

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?

MLB News