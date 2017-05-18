Blue Jays 9, Braves 0

|Toronto
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Carrera lf-cf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|.297
|Bautista rf
|4
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.216
|Morales 1b
|5
|2
|4
|2
|0
|0
|.255
|Ceciliani cf
|2
|2
|2
|3
|0
|0
|.400
|Smith Jr. lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.000
|Coghlan 2b
|4
|0
|2
|2
|1
|1
|.200
|Barney 3b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.264
|Goins ss
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.190
|Maile c
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.075
|Stroman p
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.500
|Tepera p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|Smith p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Grilli p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Totals
|38
|9
|12
|9
|4
|7
|Atlanta
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Inciarte cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.261
|Phillips 2b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.282
|Santana 2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Markakis rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.315
|Kemp lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.336
|Krol p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Flowers c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.342
|Peterson 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.210
|Swanson ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.190
|Ruiz 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|Collmenter p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Bonifacio lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.172
|Teheran p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.118
|Freeman p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Camargo 3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.167
|Totals
|34
|0
|7
|0
|1
|11
|Toronto
|303
|300
|000—9
|12
|0
|Atlanta
|000
|000
|000—0
|7
|0
LOB_Toronto 7, Atlanta 8. 2B_Bautista (8), Morales (7), Ceciliani (1), Coghlan (2), Flowers (3). HR_Ceciliani (1), off Teheran; Maile (1), off Teheran; Stroman (1), off Teheran. RBIs_Morales 2 (23), Ceciliani 3 (3), Coghlan 2 (5), Maile (1), Stroman (1).
Runners left in scoring position_Toronto 3 (Morales, Goins, Smith Jr.); Atlanta 3 (Markakis, Ruiz 2). RISP_Toronto 4 for 10; Atlanta 0 for 5.
Runners moved up_Bautista, Peterson. GIDP_Barney.
DP_Atlanta 1 (Phillips, Swanson, Peterson).
|Toronto
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Stroman, W, 4-2
|5
|2-3
|7
|0
|0
|1
|6
|103
|3.00
|Tepera
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|15
|3.16
|Smith
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|15
|2.75
|Grilli
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|7
|6.75
|Atlanta
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Teheran, L, 3-4
|3
|8
|9
|9
|1
|2
|69
|5.47
|Freeman
|3
|3
|0
|0
|1
|3
|46
|0.00
|Collmenter
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|34
|5.62
|Krol
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|16
|7.16
Teheran pitched to 3 batters in the 4th.
Inherited runners-scored_Tepera 2-0, Freeman 1-1. HBP_Teheran (Bautista).
Umpires_Home, Paul Emmel; First, Quinn Wolcott; Second, Scott Barry; Third, Brian O’Nora.
T_3:02. A_25,419 (41,500).