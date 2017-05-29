Blue Jays 17, Reds 2

|Cincinnati
|Toronto
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Hmilton cf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Pillar cf
|6
|1
|0
|0
|Alcantr cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Dnldson 3b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|Cozart dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Maile c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Votto 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|J.Btsta rf
|3
|2
|2
|0
|Kvlehan 1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Barney ph-lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Duvall lf
|4
|1
|2
|2
|Morales dh
|4
|4
|3
|1
|Suarez 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Smoak 1b
|5
|3
|3
|4
|Schbler rf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|Ru.Mrtn c-3b
|4
|3
|3
|3
|Msoraco c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Tlwtzki ss
|5
|1
|2
|4
|Gennett 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Goins pr-ss
|1
|0
|1
|1
|Peraza ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|D.Trvis 2b
|6
|1
|4
|2
|
|Carrera lf-rf
|5
|1
|4
|0
|Totals
|32
|2
|6
|2
|Totals
|46
|17
|23
|16
|Cincinnati
|100
|001
|000—
|2
|Toronto
|025
|330
|22x—17
E_Suarez (3). DP_Cincinnati 1, Toronto 1. LOB_Cincinnati 5, Toronto 13. 2B_J.Bautista (9), Morales 2 (10), Ru.Martin (3), D.Travis (18). HR_Duvall (14), Smoak (12), Ru.Martin (4), Tulowitzki (2). SB_Hamilton (27).
|
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Cincinnati
|Bonilla L,0-3
|2
|1-3
|3
|6
|6
|5
|0
|Stephenson
|2
|10
|7
|6
|1
|0
|Buchanan
|3
|2-3
|10
|4
|4
|1
|1
|Toronto
|Stroman W,6-2
|6
|5
|2
|2
|0
|5
|Leone
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Howell
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
HBP_by Stroman (Gennett), by Buchanan (Martin). WP_Bonilla.
Umpires_Home, Dana DeMuth; First, Chris Guccione; Second, Carlos Torres; Third, James Hoye.
T_3:06. A_29,844 (49,282).