MLB News

Home » Latest News » Sports » MLB News » Blue Jays 17, Reds 2

Blue Jays 17, Reds 2

By The Associated Press May 29, 2017 10:23 pm 05/29/2017 10:23pm
Share

Cincinnati Toronto
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Hmilton cf 3 1 1 0 Pillar cf 6 1 0 0
Alcantr cf 1 0 0 0 Dnldson 3b 4 1 1 1
Cozart dh 3 0 0 0 Maile c 1 0 0 0
Votto 1b 3 0 0 0 J.Btsta rf 3 2 2 0
Kvlehan 1b 1 0 0 0 Barney ph-lf 2 0 0 0
Duvall lf 4 1 2 2 Morales dh 4 4 3 1
Suarez 3b 4 0 1 0 Smoak 1b 5 3 3 4
Schbler rf 4 0 2 0 Ru.Mrtn c-3b 4 3 3 3
Msoraco c 4 0 0 0 Tlwtzki ss 5 1 2 4
Gennett 2b 2 0 0 0 Goins pr-ss 1 0 1 1
Peraza ss 3 0 0 0 D.Trvis 2b 6 1 4 2
Carrera lf-rf 5 1 4 0
Totals 32 2 6 2 Totals 46 17 23 16
Cincinnati 100 001 000— 2
Toronto 025 330 22x—17

E_Suarez (3). DP_Cincinnati 1, Toronto 1. LOB_Cincinnati 5, Toronto 13. 2B_J.Bautista (9), Morales 2 (10), Ru.Martin (3), D.Travis (18). HR_Duvall (14), Smoak (12), Ru.Martin (4), Tulowitzki (2). SB_Hamilton (27).

IP H R ER BB SO
Cincinnati
Bonilla L,0-3 2 1-3 3 6 6 5 0
Stephenson 2 10 7 6 1 0
Buchanan 3 2-3 10 4 4 1 1
Toronto
Stroman W,6-2 6 5 2 2 0 5
Leone 2 0 0 0 1 1
Howell 1 1 0 0 0 1

HBP_by Stroman (Gennett), by Buchanan (Martin). WP_Bonilla.

Umpires_Home, Dana DeMuth; First, Chris Guccione; Second, Carlos Torres; Third, James Hoye.

T_3:06. A_29,844 (49,282).

Topics:
Latest News MLB News
Home » Latest News » Sports » MLB News » Blue Jays 17, Reds 2
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

Memorial Day 2017

Images of Memorial Day 2017 captured from across the nation.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?

MLB News