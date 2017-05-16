MLB News

Betts, Bradley go deep to lift Red Sox over Cardinals 6-3

By The Associated Press May 16, 2017 11:46 pm 05/16/2017 11:46pm
Boston Red Sox's Xander Bogaerts scores during the eighth inning of the team's baseball game against the St. Louis Cardinals on Tuesday, May 16, 2017, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Mookie Betts homered and drove in two runs, Jackie Bradley Jr. also went deep and the Boston Red Sox beat the St. Louis Cardinals 6-3 on Tuesday night to take the opener of a two-game interleague series.

Bradley had two of Boston’s six hits, and starter Eduardo Rodriguez (2-1) allowed three runs and five hits over six innings. Rodriguez walked two, struck out five and threw a season-high 110 pitches.

St. Louis made three errors and lost for just the second time in 10 games. Lance Lynn (4-2) gave up four runs, two earned, and three hits in six innings, striking out four and walking one.

Betts began the game with his seventh homer and 10th career leadoff shot, tying Jacoby Ellsbury for the franchise record. Bradley added a solo homer in the second for a 2-0 lead.

Craig Kimbrel pitched a scoreless ninth for his 12th save in 13 chances.

