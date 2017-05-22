MLB News

Home » Latest News » Sports » MLB News » Baseball coming June 1…

Baseball coming June 1 to virtual-reality headsets

By The Associated Press May 22, 2017 11:32 am 05/22/2017 11:32am
Share
This photo provided by MLB Advanced Media demonstrates 3-D pitch visualization in the company's new At Bat VR app. Baseball games will soon arrive on virtual-reality headsets. Video in the new At Bat VR app won’t be in VR. Rather, the app places you behind home plate and shows you graphical depictions of each pitch, including a colored streak (red for strikes and green for balls) tracing the ball’s trajectory. Traditional TV coverage of the games will appear on a virtual screen in front of you, alongside play-by-play information and individual player stats. (MLB Advanced Media via AP)

NEW YORK (AP) — Baseball games will soon arrive on virtual-reality headsets.

Video in the new At Bat VR app won’t be in VR. Rather, the app places you behind home plate and shows you graphical depictions of each pitch. That includes a colored streak — red for strikes and green for balls — tracing the ball’s trajectory.

The data come from sensors Major League Baseball already has in its stadiums.

Traditional TV coverage of the games will appear on a virtual screen in front of you.

The VR app comes out June 1 and works with Android phones and headsets compatible with Google’s Daydream VR system. There’s no version for iPhones.

It’s included with Major League Baseball’s existing streaming packages, which start at about $87 for the season for live video.

Topics:
Business & Finance Entertainment News Latest News Life & Style MLB News Other Sports Tech News
Home » Latest News » Sports » MLB News » Baseball coming June 1…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

142nd Preakness Stakes

Highlights of the 142nd Preakness Stakes horse race at Pimlico race course in Baltimore on Saturday, May 20.

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?

MLB News