Baseball coming June 1 to virtual-reality headsets

NEW YORK (AP) — Baseball games will soon arrive on virtual-reality headsets.

Video in the new At Bat VR app won’t be in VR. Rather, the app places you behind home plate and shows you graphical depictions of each pitch. That includes a colored streak — red for strikes and green for balls — tracing the ball’s trajectory.

The data come from sensors Major League Baseball already has in its stadiums.

Traditional TV coverage of the games will appear on a virtual screen in front of you.

The VR app comes out June 1 and works with Android phones and headsets compatible with Google’s Daydream VR system. There’s no version for iPhones.

It’s included with Major League Baseball’s existing streaming packages, which start at about $87 for the season for live video.