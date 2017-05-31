Athletics 3, Indians 1

|Oakland
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Joyce rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.191
|Canha cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.229
|Lowrie 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.292
|Davis lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.223
|Alonso 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.291
|Healy dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.270
|Vogt c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.213
|Phegley c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.222
|Plouffe 3b
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.227
|Pinder ss
|3
|2
|3
|3
|0
|0
|.286
|Rosales ss
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.225
|Totals
|32
|3
|6
|3
|2
|11
|Cleveland
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Kipnis 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.229
|Lindor ss
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.276
|Brantley lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.300
|Santana 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.228
|Encarnacion dh
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.234
|Ramirez 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.293
|Jackson cf-rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.255
|Gomes c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.232
|Robertson rf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.231
|a-Zimmer ph-cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.306
|Totals
|30
|1
|3
|1
|1
|10
|Oakland
|001
|020
|000—3
|6
|1
|Cleveland
|000
|100
|000—1
|3
|0
a-grounded out for Robertson in the 8th.
E_Davis (1). LOB_Oakland 4, Cleveland 3. 2B_Joyce (7), Canha (6). HR_Pinder (6), off Clevinger; Pinder (7), off Clevinger; Lindor (12), off Manaea. RBIs_Pinder 3 (14), Lindor (25).
Runners left in scoring position_Oakland 2 (Lowrie, Davis); Cleveland 2 (Santana, Ramirez). RISP_Oakland 0 for 4; Cleveland 0 for 2.
LIDP_Jackson.
DP_Oakland 1 (Alonso, Davis).
|Oakland
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Manaea, W, 4-3
|7
|3
|1
|1
|1
|9
|99
|3.91
|Madson, H, 7
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|9
|1.77
|Casilla, S, 8-10
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|17
|4.66
|Cleveland
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Clevinger, L, 2-2
|6
|2-3
|5
|3
|3
|2
|7
|108
|3.10
|McAllister
|1
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|18
|2.14
|Otero
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|9
|3.20
WP_Manaea.
Umpires_Home, Mark Ripperger; First, Tom Hallion; Second, Phil Cuzzi; Third, Nic Lentz.
T_2:30. A_16,784 (35,051).