Athletics 3, Indians 1

Oakland AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Joyce rf 4 0 1 0 0 2 .191 Canha cf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .229 Lowrie 2b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .292 Davis lf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .223 Alonso 1b 3 0 1 0 1 1 .291 Healy dh 4 0 0 0 0 1 .270 Vogt c 4 0 0 0 0 3 .213 Phegley c 0 0 0 0 0 0 .222 Plouffe 3b 2 1 0 0 1 1 .227 Pinder ss 3 2 3 3 0 0 .286 Rosales ss 0 0 0 0 0 0 .225 Totals 32 3 6 3 2 11

Cleveland AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Kipnis 2b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .229 Lindor ss 4 1 1 1 0 0 .276 Brantley lf 4 0 0 0 0 0 .300 Santana 1b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .228 Encarnacion dh 3 0 1 0 0 2 .234 Ramirez 3b 2 0 0 0 1 2 .293 Jackson cf-rf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .255 Gomes c 3 0 0 0 0 2 .232 Robertson rf 2 0 1 0 0 0 .231 a-Zimmer ph-cf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .306 Totals 30 1 3 1 1 10

Oakland 001 020 000—3 6 1 Cleveland 000 100 000—1 3 0

a-grounded out for Robertson in the 8th.

E_Davis (1). LOB_Oakland 4, Cleveland 3. 2B_Joyce (7), Canha (6). HR_Pinder (6), off Clevinger; Pinder (7), off Clevinger; Lindor (12), off Manaea. RBIs_Pinder 3 (14), Lindor (25).

Runners left in scoring position_Oakland 2 (Lowrie, Davis); Cleveland 2 (Santana, Ramirez). RISP_Oakland 0 for 4; Cleveland 0 for 2.

LIDP_Jackson.

DP_Oakland 1 (Alonso, Davis).

Oakland IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Manaea, W, 4-3 7 3 1 1 1 9 99 3.91 Madson, H, 7 1 0 0 0 0 1 9 1.77 Casilla, S, 8-10 1 0 0 0 0 0 17 4.66 Cleveland IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Clevinger, L, 2-2 6 2-3 5 3 3 2 7 108 3.10 McAllister 1 1-3 1 0 0 0 3 18 2.14 Otero 1 0 0 0 0 1 9 3.20

WP_Manaea.

Umpires_Home, Mark Ripperger; First, Tom Hallion; Second, Phil Cuzzi; Third, Nic Lentz.

T_2:30. A_16,784 (35,051).