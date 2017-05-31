MLB News

Athletics 3, Indians 1

By The Associated Press May 31, 2017 8:49 pm 05/31/2017 08:49pm
Oakland AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Joyce rf 4 0 1 0 0 2 .191
Canha cf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .229
Lowrie 2b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .292
Davis lf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .223
Alonso 1b 3 0 1 0 1 1 .291
Healy dh 4 0 0 0 0 1 .270
Vogt c 4 0 0 0 0 3 .213
Phegley c 0 0 0 0 0 0 .222
Plouffe 3b 2 1 0 0 1 1 .227
Pinder ss 3 2 3 3 0 0 .286
Rosales ss 0 0 0 0 0 0 .225
Totals 32 3 6 3 2 11
Cleveland AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Kipnis 2b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .229
Lindor ss 4 1 1 1 0 0 .276
Brantley lf 4 0 0 0 0 0 .300
Santana 1b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .228
Encarnacion dh 3 0 1 0 0 2 .234
Ramirez 3b 2 0 0 0 1 2 .293
Jackson cf-rf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .255
Gomes c 3 0 0 0 0 2 .232
Robertson rf 2 0 1 0 0 0 .231
a-Zimmer ph-cf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .306
Totals 30 1 3 1 1 10
Oakland 001 020 000—3 6 1
Cleveland 000 100 000—1 3 0

a-grounded out for Robertson in the 8th.

E_Davis (1). LOB_Oakland 4, Cleveland 3. 2B_Joyce (7), Canha (6). HR_Pinder (6), off Clevinger; Pinder (7), off Clevinger; Lindor (12), off Manaea. RBIs_Pinder 3 (14), Lindor (25).

Runners left in scoring position_Oakland 2 (Lowrie, Davis); Cleveland 2 (Santana, Ramirez). RISP_Oakland 0 for 4; Cleveland 0 for 2.

LIDP_Jackson.

DP_Oakland 1 (Alonso, Davis).

Oakland IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Manaea, W, 4-3 7 3 1 1 1 9 99 3.91
Madson, H, 7 1 0 0 0 0 1 9 1.77
Casilla, S, 8-10 1 0 0 0 0 0 17 4.66
Cleveland IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Clevinger, L, 2-2 6 2-3 5 3 3 2 7 108 3.10
McAllister 1 1-3 1 0 0 0 3 18 2.14
Otero 1 0 0 0 0 1 9 3.20

WP_Manaea.

Umpires_Home, Mark Ripperger; First, Tom Hallion; Second, Phil Cuzzi; Third, Nic Lentz.

T_2:30. A_16,784 (35,051).

