Astros 7, Tigers 6

Detroit AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Kinsler 2b 5 0 1 0 0 1 .239 Collins cf 4 0 1 0 1 1 .210 Cabrera 1b 4 1 2 0 1 0 .272 V.Martinez dh 5 0 1 0 0 0 .258 J.Martinez rf 4 2 2 1 1 2 .378 Upton lf 5 1 3 3 0 1 .242 McCann c 1 0 0 0 0 0 .204 1-Avila pr-c 2 1 1 0 1 1 .354 Machado 3b 3 0 1 0 0 0 .219 a-Romine ph-3b 1 1 0 0 1 0 .217 Iglesias ss 4 0 2 2 0 0 .221 Totals 38 6 14 6 5 6

Houston AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Springer cf-rf 4 0 0 0 1 1 .231 Reddick rf-lf 4 1 0 0 1 0 .281 Altuve 2b 3 1 1 0 1 1 .298 Correa ss 4 1 3 2 0 0 .288 Gattis dh 4 1 2 1 0 1 .272 Gonzalez 1b 3 1 1 2 1 0 .282 Bregman 3b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .255 Centeno c 4 1 1 1 0 1 .429 Aoki lf 3 0 2 0 0 0 .265 2-Marisnick pr-cf 1 1 1 1 0 0 .288 Totals 34 7 11 7 4 5

Detroit 010 210 110—6 14 0 Houston 000 510 01x—7 11 1

a-walked for Machado in the 8th.

1-ran for McCann in the 4th. 2-ran for Aoki in the 6th.

E_Fiers (1). LOB_Detroit 11, Houston 7. 2B_Cabrera (6), J.Martinez (1), Iglesias 2 (11), Gattis (6). HR_J.Martinez (7), off Fiers; Upton (9), off Harris; Correa (7), off Verlander; Gonzalez (11), off Verlander; Centeno (2), off Verlander; Marisnick (5), off Wilson. RBIs_J.Martinez (13), Upton 3 (23), Iglesias 2 (13), Correa 2 (26), Gattis (20), Gonzalez 2 (28), Centeno (2), Marisnick (8). SB_Upton (4), Romine (2), Marisnick (4).

Runners left in scoring position_Detroit 6 (Kinsler 2, V.Martinez, Machado 2, Iglesias); Houston 4 (Reddick, Gattis, Gonzalez, Bregman). RISP_Detroit 5 for 13; Houston 1 for 5.

Runners moved up_Machado, Kinsler, Correa. LIDP_Cabrera, V.Martinez, Reddick.

DP_Detroit 1 (J.Martinez, Cabrera); Houston 2 (Altuve, Gonzalez), (Gonzalez, Correa).

Detroit IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Verlander 5 2-3 9 6 6 3 4 104 4.87 Hardy 1 1 0 0 1 1 25 3.14 Saupold 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 5 4.76 Wilson, L, 1-2 1 1 1 1 0 0 11 1.77 Houston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Fiers 4 2-3 10 4 4 1 2 85 5.40 Feliz 1 1-3 1 0 0 2 1 32 2.66 Harris, H, 10 1 1 1 1 0 2 17 2.61 Gregerson, W, 2-1, BS, 2-2 1 1 1 1 2 0 20 6.50 Giles, S, 13-14 1 1 0 0 0 1 19 3.26

Inherited runners-scored_Hardy 2-0, Saupold 2-0, Feliz 2-1. HBP_Fiers (McCann). WP_Hardy.

Umpires_Home, Dana DeMuth; First, Chris Guccione; Second, Carlos Torres; Third, James Hoye.

T_3:30. A_25,046 (42,060).