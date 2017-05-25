MLB News

Home » Latest News » Sports » MLB News » Astros 7, Tigers 6

Astros 7, Tigers 6

By The Associated Press May 25, 2017 11:49 pm 05/25/2017 11:49pm
Share

Detroit AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Kinsler 2b 5 0 1 0 0 1 .239
Collins cf 4 0 1 0 1 1 .210
Cabrera 1b 4 1 2 0 1 0 .272
V.Martinez dh 5 0 1 0 0 0 .258
J.Martinez rf 4 2 2 1 1 2 .378
Upton lf 5 1 3 3 0 1 .242
McCann c 1 0 0 0 0 0 .204
1-Avila pr-c 2 1 1 0 1 1 .354
Machado 3b 3 0 1 0 0 0 .219
a-Romine ph-3b 1 1 0 0 1 0 .217
Iglesias ss 4 0 2 2 0 0 .221
Totals 38 6 14 6 5 6
Houston AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Springer cf-rf 4 0 0 0 1 1 .231
Reddick rf-lf 4 1 0 0 1 0 .281
Altuve 2b 3 1 1 0 1 1 .298
Correa ss 4 1 3 2 0 0 .288
Gattis dh 4 1 2 1 0 1 .272
Gonzalez 1b 3 1 1 2 1 0 .282
Bregman 3b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .255
Centeno c 4 1 1 1 0 1 .429
Aoki lf 3 0 2 0 0 0 .265
2-Marisnick pr-cf 1 1 1 1 0 0 .288
Totals 34 7 11 7 4 5
Detroit 010 210 110—6 14 0
Houston 000 510 01x—7 11 1

a-walked for Machado in the 8th.

1-ran for McCann in the 4th. 2-ran for Aoki in the 6th.

E_Fiers (1). LOB_Detroit 11, Houston 7. 2B_Cabrera (6), J.Martinez (1), Iglesias 2 (11), Gattis (6). HR_J.Martinez (7), off Fiers; Upton (9), off Harris; Correa (7), off Verlander; Gonzalez (11), off Verlander; Centeno (2), off Verlander; Marisnick (5), off Wilson. RBIs_J.Martinez (13), Upton 3 (23), Iglesias 2 (13), Correa 2 (26), Gattis (20), Gonzalez 2 (28), Centeno (2), Marisnick (8). SB_Upton (4), Romine (2), Marisnick (4).

Runners left in scoring position_Detroit 6 (Kinsler 2, V.Martinez, Machado 2, Iglesias); Houston 4 (Reddick, Gattis, Gonzalez, Bregman). RISP_Detroit 5 for 13; Houston 1 for 5.

Runners moved up_Machado, Kinsler, Correa. LIDP_Cabrera, V.Martinez, Reddick.

DP_Detroit 1 (J.Martinez, Cabrera); Houston 2 (Altuve, Gonzalez), (Gonzalez, Correa).

Detroit IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Verlander 5 2-3 9 6 6 3 4 104 4.87
Hardy 1 1 0 0 1 1 25 3.14
Saupold 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 5 4.76
Wilson, L, 1-2 1 1 1 1 0 0 11 1.77
Houston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Fiers 4 2-3 10 4 4 1 2 85 5.40
Feliz 1 1-3 1 0 0 2 1 32 2.66
Harris, H, 10 1 1 1 1 0 2 17 2.61
Gregerson, W, 2-1, BS, 2-2 1 1 1 1 2 0 20 6.50
Giles, S, 13-14 1 1 0 0 0 1 19 3.26

Inherited runners-scored_Hardy 2-0, Saupold 2-0, Feliz 2-1. HBP_Fiers (McCann). WP_Hardy.

Umpires_Home, Dana DeMuth; First, Chris Guccione; Second, Carlos Torres; Third, James Hoye.

T_3:30. A_25,046 (42,060).

Topics:
Latest News MLB News
Home » Latest News » Sports » MLB News » Astros 7, Tigers 6
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

Where to eat in Ocean City

Looking for the best crab shacks, burger joints and dive bars at Ocean City? Here’s where you can grab a great bite of food when you need a break from the surf.

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?

MLB News