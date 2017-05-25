Astros 7, Tigers 6

|Detroit
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Kinsler 2b
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.239
|Collins cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.210
|Cabrera 1b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.272
|V.Martinez dh
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.258
|J.Martinez rf
|4
|2
|2
|1
|1
|2
|.378
|Upton lf
|5
|1
|3
|3
|0
|1
|.242
|McCann c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.204
|1-Avila pr-c
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.354
|Machado 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.219
|a-Romine ph-3b
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.217
|Iglesias ss
|4
|0
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.221
|Totals
|38
|6
|14
|6
|5
|6
|Houston
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Springer cf-rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.231
|Reddick rf-lf
|4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.281
|Altuve 2b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.298
|Correa ss
|4
|1
|3
|2
|0
|0
|.288
|Gattis dh
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.272
|Gonzalez 1b
|3
|1
|1
|2
|1
|0
|.282
|Bregman 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.255
|Centeno c
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.429
|Aoki lf
|3
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.265
|2-Marisnick pr-cf
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.288
|Totals
|34
|7
|11
|7
|4
|5
|Detroit
|010
|210
|110—6
|14
|0
|Houston
|000
|510
|01x—7
|11
|1
a-walked for Machado in the 8th.
1-ran for McCann in the 4th. 2-ran for Aoki in the 6th.
E_Fiers (1). LOB_Detroit 11, Houston 7. 2B_Cabrera (6), J.Martinez (1), Iglesias 2 (11), Gattis (6). HR_J.Martinez (7), off Fiers; Upton (9), off Harris; Correa (7), off Verlander; Gonzalez (11), off Verlander; Centeno (2), off Verlander; Marisnick (5), off Wilson. RBIs_J.Martinez (13), Upton 3 (23), Iglesias 2 (13), Correa 2 (26), Gattis (20), Gonzalez 2 (28), Centeno (2), Marisnick (8). SB_Upton (4), Romine (2), Marisnick (4).
Runners left in scoring position_Detroit 6 (Kinsler 2, V.Martinez, Machado 2, Iglesias); Houston 4 (Reddick, Gattis, Gonzalez, Bregman). RISP_Detroit 5 for 13; Houston 1 for 5.
Runners moved up_Machado, Kinsler, Correa. LIDP_Cabrera, V.Martinez, Reddick.
DP_Detroit 1 (J.Martinez, Cabrera); Houston 2 (Altuve, Gonzalez), (Gonzalez, Correa).
|Detroit
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Verlander
|5
|2-3
|9
|6
|6
|3
|4
|104
|4.87
|Hardy
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|25
|3.14
|Saupold
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|4.76
|Wilson, L, 1-2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|11
|1.77
|Houston
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Fiers
|4
|2-3
|10
|4
|4
|1
|2
|85
|5.40
|Feliz
|1
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|32
|2.66
|Harris, H, 10
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|17
|2.61
|Gregerson, W, 2-1, BS, 2-2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|2
|0
|20
|6.50
|Giles, S, 13-14
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|19
|3.26
Inherited runners-scored_Hardy 2-0, Saupold 2-0, Feliz 2-1. HBP_Fiers (McCann). WP_Hardy.
Umpires_Home, Dana DeMuth; First, Chris Guccione; Second, Carlos Torres; Third, James Hoye.
T_3:30. A_25,046 (42,060).