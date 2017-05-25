MLB News

Home » Latest News » Sports » MLB News » Astros 7, Tigers 6

Astros 7, Tigers 6

By The Associated Press May 25, 2017 11:49 pm 05/25/2017 11:49pm
Share

Detroit Houston
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Kinsler 2b 5 0 1 0 Sprnger cf-rf 4 0 0 0
Collins cf 4 0 1 0 Reddick rf-lf 4 1 0 0
Mi.Cbrr 1b 4 1 2 0 Altuve 2b 3 1 1 0
V.Mrtin dh 5 0 1 0 Correa ss 4 1 3 2
J.Mrtin rf 4 2 2 1 Gattis dh 4 1 2 1
Upton lf 5 1 3 3 Ma.Gnza 1b 3 1 1 2
J.McCnn c 1 0 0 0 Bregman 3b 4 0 0 0
Avila pr-c 2 1 1 0 Centeno c 4 1 1 1
D.Mchdo 3b 3 0 1 0 Aoki lf 3 0 2 0
An.Rmne ph-3b 1 1 0 0 Mrsnick pr-cf 1 1 1 1
J.Iglss ss 4 0 2 2
Totals 38 6 14 6 Totals 34 7 11 7
Detroit 010 210 110—6
Houston 000 510 01x—7

E_Fiers (1). DP_Detroit 1, Houston 2. LOB_Detroit 11, Houston 7. 2B_Mi.Cabrera (6), J.Martinez (1), J.Iglesias 2 (11), Gattis (6). HR_J.Martinez (7), Upton (9), Correa (7), Ma.Gonzalez (11), Centeno (2), Marisnick (5). SB_Upton (4), An.Romine (2), Marisnick (4).

IP H R ER BB SO
Detroit
Verlander 5 2-3 9 6 6 3 4
Hardy 1 1 0 0 1 1
Saupold 1-3 0 0 0 0 0
Wilson L,1-2 1 1 1 1 0 0
Houston
Fiers 4 2-3 10 4 4 1 2
Feliz 1 1-3 1 0 0 2 1
Harris H,10 1 1 1 1 0 2
Gregerson W,2-1 BS,2 1 1 1 1 2 0
Giles S,13-14 1 1 0 0 0 1

HBP_by Fiers (McCann). WP_Hardy.

Umpires_Home, Dana DeMuth; First, Chris Guccione; Second, Carlos Torres; Third, James Hoye.

T_3:30. A_25,046 (42,060).

Topics:
Latest News MLB News
Home » Latest News » Sports » MLB News » Astros 7, Tigers 6
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

Where to eat in Ocean City

Looking for the best crab shacks, burger joints and dive bars at Ocean City? Here’s where you can grab a great bite of food when you need a break from the surf.

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?

MLB News