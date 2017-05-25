Astros 7, Tigers 6

|Detroit
|Houston
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Kinsler 2b
|5
|0
|1
|0
|Sprnger cf-rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Collins cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Reddick rf-lf
|4
|1
|0
|0
|Mi.Cbrr 1b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|Altuve 2b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|V.Mrtin dh
|5
|0
|1
|0
|Correa ss
|4
|1
|3
|2
|J.Mrtin rf
|4
|2
|2
|1
|Gattis dh
|4
|1
|2
|1
|Upton lf
|5
|1
|3
|3
|Ma.Gnza 1b
|3
|1
|1
|2
|J.McCnn c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Bregman 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Avila pr-c
|2
|1
|1
|0
|Centeno c
|4
|1
|1
|1
|D.Mchdo 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Aoki lf
|3
|0
|2
|0
|An.Rmne ph-3b
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Mrsnick pr-cf
|1
|1
|1
|1
|J.Iglss ss
|4
|0
|2
|2
|Totals
|38
|6
|14
|6
|Totals
|34
|7
|11
|7
|Detroit
|010
|210
|110—6
|Houston
|000
|510
|01x—7
E_Fiers (1). DP_Detroit 1, Houston 2. LOB_Detroit 11, Houston 7. 2B_Mi.Cabrera (6), J.Martinez (1), J.Iglesias 2 (11), Gattis (6). HR_J.Martinez (7), Upton (9), Correa (7), Ma.Gonzalez (11), Centeno (2), Marisnick (5). SB_Upton (4), An.Romine (2), Marisnick (4).
|
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Detroit
|Verlander
|5
|2-3
|9
|6
|6
|3
|4
|Hardy
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Saupold
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Wilson L,1-2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Houston
|Fiers
|4
|2-3
|10
|4
|4
|1
|2
|Feliz
|1
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|Harris H,10
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|Gregerson W,2-1 BS,2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|2
|0
|Giles S,13-14
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
HBP_by Fiers (McCann). WP_Hardy.
Umpires_Home, Dana DeMuth; First, Chris Guccione; Second, Carlos Torres; Third, James Hoye.
T_3:30. A_25,046 (42,060).