MLB News

Home » Latest News » Sports » MLB News » Arroyo's double lifts Giants…

Arroyo’s double lifts Giants to 3-1 win over Cardinals in 13

By The Associated Press May 21, 2017 1:34 am 05/21/2017 01:34am
Share
San Francisco Giants' Christian Arroyo hits a two-run double during the 13th inning of a baseball game against the St. Louis Cardinals, Saturday, May 20, 2017, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Christian Arroyo’s two-run double broke a scoreless tie and the San Francisco Giants beat the St. Louis Cardinals 3-1 in 13 innings on Saturday night.

Arroyo’s double off the wall in left field scored Buster Posey and Brandon Crawford and came on the 12th pitch he saw from Cardinals reliever Kevin Siegrist (0-1). Posey, Crawford and Eduardo Nunez singled to load the bases, giving the Giants their first runners in scoring position in the game.

Giants starter Jeff Samardzija threw eight innings, scattering five hits and striking out eight. He threw 75 of his 105 pitches for strikes.

Hunter Strickland (1-1), Derek Law and Josh Osich pitched in relief for the Giants, who won for the seventh time in their last eight tries.

Mark Melancon earned his eighth save.

___

This story has been corrected to fix final score to 3-1 in headlines and summary.

Topics:
Latest News MLB News
Home » Latest News » Sports » MLB News » Arroyo's double lifts Giants…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

Where to eat steamed crabs

Crab season is in full swing. Have you been to these crab shacks?

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?

MLB News