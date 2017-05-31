MLB News

Angels 9, Braves 3

By The Associated Press May 31, 2017 1:09 am 05/31/2017 01:09am
Atlanta AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Inciarte cf 3 1 1 0 1 0 .288
Markakis rf 3 0 1 0 0 0 .295
Bonifacio rf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .132
Kemp lf 4 1 2 2 0 0 .341
Adams 1b 4 0 1 0 0 2 .270
Flowers c 3 1 1 1 0 1 .352
Ruiz 3b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .268
Santana dh 3 0 0 0 0 2 .153
Peterson 2b 3 0 0 0 0 1 .190
Swanson ss 3 0 0 0 0 0 .189
Totals 31 3 7 3 1 6
Los Angeles AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Young Jr. cf 5 1 2 1 0 0 .333
Calhoun rf 5 1 1 1 0 0 .205
Pujols dh 4 1 2 3 1 1 .254
Valbuena 1b 4 1 1 0 1 2 .176
Simmons ss 3 1 1 0 1 1 .281
Marte 3b 1 0 0 0 0 0 .178
Revere lf 4 1 0 1 0 0 .212
Pennington 3b-ss 4 1 1 1 0 2 .250
Espinosa 2b 4 1 1 1 0 1 .144
Graterol c 4 1 1 1 0 0 .250
Totals 38 9 10 9 3 7
Atlanta 002 000 100—3 7 3
Los Angeles 009 000 00x—9 10 1

E_Colon (2), Peterson (5), Swanson (10), Simmons (8). LOB_Atlanta 3, Los Angeles 8. 2B_Young Jr. (1). HR_Kemp (9), off Bridwell; Flowers (3), off Bridwell; Pujols (8), off Colon. RBIs_Kemp 2 (29), Flowers (15), Young Jr. (1), Calhoun (17), Pujols 3 (38), Revere (5), Pennington (7), Espinosa (16), Graterol (3). SB_Simmons (5).

Runners left in scoring position_Atlanta 3 (Flowers 2, Swanson); Los Angeles 5 (Pujols, Simmons, Espinosa 3). RISP_Atlanta 1 for 4; Los Angeles 4 for 13.

LIDP_Valbuena. GIDP_Kemp, Ruiz.

DP_Atlanta 1 (Peterson, Swanson); Los Angeles 2 (Espinosa, Simmons, Valbuena), (Pennington, Espinosa, Valbuena).

Atlanta IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Colon, L, 2-6 2 1-3 7 9 2 1 2 66 6.99
Jackson 2 2-3 2 0 0 1 1 34 1.93
Freeman 1 1 0 0 1 2 21 1.38
Motte 1 0 0 0 0 0 11 1.38
Krol 1 0 0 0 0 2 13 6.30
Los Angeles IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Bridwell, W, 1-0 6 6 3 3 1 4 92 4.50
Guerra 1 0 0 0 0 1 9 4.26
Hernandez 2 1 0 0 0 1 12 3.68

Bridwell pitched to 2 batters in the 7th.

Inherited runners-scored_Jackson 2-0, Guerra 1-0. HBP_Bridwell (Flowers). WP_Freeman.

Umpires_Home, John Tumpane; First, John Libka; Second, Ted Barrett; Third, Angel Hernandez.

T_2:47. A_30,328 (43,250).

