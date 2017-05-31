Angels 9, Braves 3

|Atlanta
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Inciarte cf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.288
|Markakis rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.295
|Bonifacio rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.132
|Kemp lf
|4
|1
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.341
|Adams 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.270
|Flowers c
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.352
|Ruiz 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.268
|Santana dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.153
|Peterson 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.190
|Swanson ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.189
|Totals
|31
|3
|7
|3
|1
|6
|Los Angeles
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Young Jr. cf
|5
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.333
|Calhoun rf
|5
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.205
|Pujols dh
|4
|1
|2
|3
|1
|1
|.254
|Valbuena 1b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|1
|2
|.176
|Simmons ss
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.281
|Marte 3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.178
|Revere lf
|4
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|.212
|Pennington 3b-ss
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.250
|Espinosa 2b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.144
|Graterol c
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.250
|Totals
|38
|9
|10
|9
|3
|7
|Atlanta
|002
|000
|100—3
|7
|3
|Los Angeles
|009
|000
|00x—9
|10
|1
E_Colon (2), Peterson (5), Swanson (10), Simmons (8). LOB_Atlanta 3, Los Angeles 8. 2B_Young Jr. (1). HR_Kemp (9), off Bridwell; Flowers (3), off Bridwell; Pujols (8), off Colon. RBIs_Kemp 2 (29), Flowers (15), Young Jr. (1), Calhoun (17), Pujols 3 (38), Revere (5), Pennington (7), Espinosa (16), Graterol (3). SB_Simmons (5).
Runners left in scoring position_Atlanta 3 (Flowers 2, Swanson); Los Angeles 5 (Pujols, Simmons, Espinosa 3). RISP_Atlanta 1 for 4; Los Angeles 4 for 13.
LIDP_Valbuena. GIDP_Kemp, Ruiz.
DP_Atlanta 1 (Peterson, Swanson); Los Angeles 2 (Espinosa, Simmons, Valbuena), (Pennington, Espinosa, Valbuena).
|Atlanta
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Colon, L, 2-6
|2
|1-3
|7
|9
|2
|1
|2
|66
|6.99
|Jackson
|2
|2-3
|2
|0
|0
|1
|1
|34
|1.93
|Freeman
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|21
|1.38
|Motte
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|11
|1.38
|Krol
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|13
|6.30
|Los Angeles
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Bridwell, W, 1-0
|6
|6
|3
|3
|1
|4
|92
|4.50
|Guerra
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|9
|4.26
|Hernandez
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|12
|3.68
Bridwell pitched to 2 batters in the 7th.
Inherited runners-scored_Jackson 2-0, Guerra 1-0. HBP_Bridwell (Flowers). WP_Freeman.
Umpires_Home, John Tumpane; First, John Libka; Second, Ted Barrett; Third, Angel Hernandez.
T_2:47. A_30,328 (43,250).