Angels 5, Marlins 2

By The Associated Press May 27, 2017 7:23 pm 05/27/2017 07:23pm
Los Angeles AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Maybin lf 4 3 2 0 1 0 .247
Simmons ss 4 1 2 2 1 0 .283
Trout cf 4 1 2 1 1 2 .342
Pujols 1b 5 0 1 0 0 0 .249
Valbuena 3b 4 0 1 2 0 1 .176
Calhoun rf 3 0 0 0 1 0 .212
Maldonado c 3 0 0 0 0 1 .265
Fontana 2b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .091
Ramirez p 3 0 0 0 0 1 .000
Alvarez p 0 0 0 0 0 0
c-Revere ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .222
Norris p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Totals 35 5 8 5 4 7
Miami AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Gordon 2b 4 0 1 0 0 2 .279
Stanton rf 4 0 0 0 0 0 .272
Yelich cf 4 1 1 0 0 2 .269
Ozuna lf 4 1 3 1 0 0 .311
Bour 1b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .278
Realmuto c 2 0 0 0 2 0 .303
Riddle ss 4 0 1 0 0 0 .242
Colon 3b 2 0 1 0 0 0 .200
Ellington p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Garcia p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Phelps p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
b-Suzuki ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .148
Barraclough p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Ziegler p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Worley p 1 0 1 0 0 0 .500
a-Dietrich ph-3b 2 0 0 0 0 1 .223
Totals 32 2 8 1 2 6
Los Angeles 101 000 021—5 8 1
Miami 100 000 001—2 8 1

a-flied out for Worley in the 5th. b-grounded out for Phelps in the 7th. c-grounded out for Alvarez in the 9th.

E_Simmons (7), Realmuto (4). LOB_Los Angeles 8, Miami 5. 2B_Simmons (10), Riddle (5). 3B_Maybin (1). HR_Trout (16), off Worley; Ozuna (12), off Norris. RBIs_Simmons 2 (20), Trout (36), Valbuena 2 (9), Ozuna (34). SB_Maybin 2 (12).

Runners left in scoring position_Los Angeles 3 (Pujols, Valbuena, Maldonado); Miami 3 (Bour, Riddle, Suzuki). RISP_Los Angeles 3 for 9; Miami 1 for 5.

Runners moved up_Simmons. GIDP_Stanton, Bour.

DP_Los Angeles 2 (Simmons, Fontana, Pujols), (Fontana, Simmons, Pujols).

Los Angeles IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Ramirez, W, 5-3 7 7 1 0 1 3 95 3.38
Alvarez, H, 9 1 0 0 0 0 2 14 4.74
Norris 1 1 1 1 1 1 20 2.92
Miami IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Worley, L, 0-2 5 2 2 2 0 2 63 5.00
Ellington 2-3 2 0 0 0 1 17 0.00
Garcia 1-3 0 0 0 1 1 9 4.91
Phelps 1 0 0 0 0 1 8 3.28
Barraclough 1-3 2 2 2 2 0 22 3.80
Ziegler 1 2-3 2 1 1 1 2 24 7.08

Garcia pitched to 1 batter in the 7th.

Inherited runners-scored_Garcia 2-0, Phelps 1-0, Ziegler 2-0. HBP_Worley (Maldonado).

Umpires_Home, Chris Conroy; First, Tom Woodring; Second, Ron Kulpa; Third, Jerry Meals.

T_3:03. A_19,366 (36,742).

Angels 5, Marlins 2
