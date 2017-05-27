Angels 5, Marlins 2

|Los Angeles
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Maybin lf
|4
|3
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.247
|Simmons ss
|4
|1
|2
|2
|1
|0
|.283
|Trout cf
|4
|1
|2
|1
|1
|2
|.342
|Pujols 1b
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.249
|Valbuena 3b
|4
|0
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.176
|Calhoun rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.212
|Maldonado c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.265
|Fontana 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.091
|Ramirez p
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|Alvarez p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|c-Revere ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.222
|Norris p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Totals
|35
|5
|8
|5
|4
|7
|Miami
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Gordon 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.279
|Stanton rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.272
|Yelich cf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.269
|Ozuna lf
|4
|1
|3
|1
|0
|0
|.311
|Bour 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.278
|Realmuto c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|.303
|Riddle ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.242
|Colon 3b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.200
|Ellington p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Garcia p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Phelps p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|b-Suzuki ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.148
|Barraclough p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Ziegler p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Worley p
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.500
|a-Dietrich ph-3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.223
|Totals
|32
|2
|8
|1
|2
|6
|Los Angeles
|101
|000
|021—5
|8
|1
|Miami
|100
|000
|001—2
|8
|1
a-flied out for Worley in the 5th. b-grounded out for Phelps in the 7th. c-grounded out for Alvarez in the 9th.
E_Simmons (7), Realmuto (4). LOB_Los Angeles 8, Miami 5. 2B_Simmons (10), Riddle (5). 3B_Maybin (1). HR_Trout (16), off Worley; Ozuna (12), off Norris. RBIs_Simmons 2 (20), Trout (36), Valbuena 2 (9), Ozuna (34). SB_Maybin 2 (12).
Runners left in scoring position_Los Angeles 3 (Pujols, Valbuena, Maldonado); Miami 3 (Bour, Riddle, Suzuki). RISP_Los Angeles 3 for 9; Miami 1 for 5.
Runners moved up_Simmons. GIDP_Stanton, Bour.
DP_Los Angeles 2 (Simmons, Fontana, Pujols), (Fontana, Simmons, Pujols).
|Los Angeles
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Ramirez, W, 5-3
|7
|7
|1
|0
|1
|3
|95
|3.38
|Alvarez, H, 9
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|14
|4.74
|Norris
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|20
|2.92
|Miami
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Worley, L, 0-2
|5
|2
|2
|2
|0
|2
|63
|5.00
|Ellington
|2-3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|17
|0.00
|Garcia
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|9
|4.91
|Phelps
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|8
|3.28
|Barraclough
|1-3
|2
|2
|2
|2
|0
|22
|3.80
|Ziegler
|1
|2-3
|2
|1
|1
|1
|2
|24
|7.08
Garcia pitched to 1 batter in the 7th.
Inherited runners-scored_Garcia 2-0, Phelps 1-0, Ziegler 2-0. HBP_Worley (Maldonado).
Umpires_Home, Chris Conroy; First, Tom Woodring; Second, Ron Kulpa; Third, Jerry Meals.
T_3:03. A_19,366 (36,742).