Angels 5, Marlins 2

Los Angeles AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Maybin lf 4 3 2 0 1 0 .247 Simmons ss 4 1 2 2 1 0 .283 Trout cf 4 1 2 1 1 2 .342 Pujols 1b 5 0 1 0 0 0 .249 Valbuena 3b 4 0 1 2 0 1 .176 Calhoun rf 3 0 0 0 1 0 .212 Maldonado c 3 0 0 0 0 1 .265 Fontana 2b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .091 Ramirez p 3 0 0 0 0 1 .000 Alvarez p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — c-Revere ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .222 Norris p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Totals 35 5 8 5 4 7

Miami AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Gordon 2b 4 0 1 0 0 2 .279 Stanton rf 4 0 0 0 0 0 .272 Yelich cf 4 1 1 0 0 2 .269 Ozuna lf 4 1 3 1 0 0 .311 Bour 1b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .278 Realmuto c 2 0 0 0 2 0 .303 Riddle ss 4 0 1 0 0 0 .242 Colon 3b 2 0 1 0 0 0 .200 Ellington p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Garcia p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Phelps p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 b-Suzuki ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .148 Barraclough p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Ziegler p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Worley p 1 0 1 0 0 0 .500 a-Dietrich ph-3b 2 0 0 0 0 1 .223 Totals 32 2 8 1 2 6

Los Angeles 101 000 021—5 8 1 Miami 100 000 001—2 8 1

a-flied out for Worley in the 5th. b-grounded out for Phelps in the 7th. c-grounded out for Alvarez in the 9th.

E_Simmons (7), Realmuto (4). LOB_Los Angeles 8, Miami 5. 2B_Simmons (10), Riddle (5). 3B_Maybin (1). HR_Trout (16), off Worley; Ozuna (12), off Norris. RBIs_Simmons 2 (20), Trout (36), Valbuena 2 (9), Ozuna (34). SB_Maybin 2 (12).

Runners left in scoring position_Los Angeles 3 (Pujols, Valbuena, Maldonado); Miami 3 (Bour, Riddle, Suzuki). RISP_Los Angeles 3 for 9; Miami 1 for 5.

Runners moved up_Simmons. GIDP_Stanton, Bour.

DP_Los Angeles 2 (Simmons, Fontana, Pujols), (Fontana, Simmons, Pujols).

Los Angeles IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Ramirez, W, 5-3 7 7 1 0 1 3 95 3.38 Alvarez, H, 9 1 0 0 0 0 2 14 4.74 Norris 1 1 1 1 1 1 20 2.92 Miami IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Worley, L, 0-2 5 2 2 2 0 2 63 5.00 Ellington 2-3 2 0 0 0 1 17 0.00 Garcia 1-3 0 0 0 1 1 9 4.91 Phelps 1 0 0 0 0 1 8 3.28 Barraclough 1-3 2 2 2 2 0 22 3.80 Ziegler 1 2-3 2 1 1 1 2 24 7.08

Garcia pitched to 1 batter in the 7th.

Inherited runners-scored_Garcia 2-0, Phelps 1-0, Ziegler 2-0. HBP_Worley (Maldonado).

Umpires_Home, Chris Conroy; First, Tom Woodring; Second, Ron Kulpa; Third, Jerry Meals.

T_3:03. A_19,366 (36,742).