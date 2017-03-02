6:50 am, March 2, 2017
White Sox’s Abreu back as ballplayer smuggling trial witness

By The Associated Press March 2, 2017 6:11 am 03/02/2017 06:11am
Share
Chicago White Sox first baseman Jose Abreu, left, and attorney Roberto Martinez, right, leave federal court during a break, Wednesday, March 1, 2017 in Miami. Abreu told a Miami federal jury he ate a chunk of a fake passport while flying to the U.S. to cover up his illegal travel as part of a Cuban ballplayer smuggling operation. The testimony came in the trial of agent Bartolo Hernandez and trainer Julio Estrada, who are accused of alien smuggling and conspiracy. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

MIAMI (AP) — It’s a second day of testimony for Chicago White Sox first baseman Jose Abreu in the Miami trial of two men accused of illegally smuggling Cuban ballplayers to the U.S.

Abreu will return Thursday to the witness stand in the case of Florida sports agent Bartolo Hernandez and baseball trainer Julio Estrada. They’re accused of arranging smuggling ventures involving Cuban players using false documents.

On Wednesday, Abreu testified he ate a chunk of a fake passport while flying to the U.S. to cover up his illegal travel. Abreu said he ordered a beer on a flight from Haiti to Miami and consumed the page containing a false name and his photo.

Abreu says he traveled illegally because he was worried about losing his $68 million contract with Chicago.

