White Sox’s Abreu back as ballplayer smuggling trial witness

MIAMI (AP) — It’s a second day of testimony for Chicago White Sox first baseman Jose Abreu in the Miami trial of two men accused of illegally smuggling Cuban ballplayers to the U.S.

Abreu will return Thursday to the witness stand in the case of Florida sports agent Bartolo Hernandez and baseball trainer Julio Estrada. They’re accused of arranging smuggling ventures involving Cuban players using false documents.

On Wednesday, Abreu testified he ate a chunk of a fake passport while flying to the U.S. to cover up his illegal travel. Abreu said he ordered a beer on a flight from Haiti to Miami and consumed the page containing a false name and his photo.

Abreu says he traveled illegally because he was worried about losing his $68 million contract with Chicago.