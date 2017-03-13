2:12 am, March 13, 2017
White Sox 15, Dodgers 5

White Sox 15, Dodgers 5

By The Associated Press March 13, 2017 2:06 am 03/13/2017 02:06am
Chicago Los Angeles
ab r h bi ab r h bi
A.Engel cf 3 3 0 0 Frsythe 2b 3 1 1 0
Andrson ss 4 0 2 0 Calhoun 2b 2 0 1 1
Alvarez ss 0 2 0 1 Ya.Puig rf 2 0 0 0
Cabrera lf 3 0 2 1 Lcastro 1b 1 0 0 1
L.Bsabe lf 2 1 1 3 Gterrez lf 3 0 1 1
A.Grcia rf 2 0 0 0 J.Meses rf 2 0 0 0
Brgeois rf 3 2 3 4 Vn Slyk 1b 2 1 0 0
Dvidson 3b 5 1 0 0 Yu.Diaz lf 1 0 0 0
Moncada 2b 6 1 1 2 B.Wlson c 3 1 2 2
Ge.Soto c 3 0 1 0 E.Mejia 3b 1 0 0 0
Gnzalez c 1 0 0 0 Dickson dh 3 0 0 0
J.Peter pr 1 2 1 0 C.Tylor ss 1 0 1 0
D.Hayes 1b 4 0 3 0 Estevez ss 1 0 0 0
DMchele pr 0 1 0 0 Sweeney 3b 3 0 0 0
Ro.Pena ph 0 0 0 0 J.Mrphy c 0 1 0 0
B.Astin pr 0 1 0 0 D.Pters cf 4 1 1 0
Schbsch dh 2 0 0 0
N.Basto ph 2 1 1 2
Totals 41 15 15 13 Totals 32 5 7 5
Chicago 100 000 00(14)—15
Los Angeles 020 010 002—5

E_Istler (1), Diaz (1), Mejia (1), Estevez (1), Sweeney (2). DP_Chicago 1, Los Angeles 0. LOB_Chicago 9, Los Angeles 7. 2B_Moncada (2), Gutierrez (1), Peters (1). HR_Bourgeois (1), Wilson (1). CS_Bourgeois (1), Taylor (1). SF_Basabe (1), Basto (1), Locastro (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Chicago
Holland 3 2-3 3 2 2 3 4
Petricka 1 1-3 2 1 1 0 3
Ynoa 1 0 0 0 1 2
Fry 1 0 0 0 0 2
Kahnle W, 1-0 1 0 0 0 0 1
Clark 1 2 2 2 1 1
Los Angeles
Wood 3 3 1 1 1 3
Stripling H, 1 2 3 0 0 1 3
Dayton H, 1 1 1 0 0 0 3
Hatcher H, 1 1 0 0 0 0 2
Liberatore H, 1 1 1 0 0 0 2
Istler L, 0-1 BS, 0-1 0 3 6 3 1 0
Griggs 0 1 1 0 0 0
Paredes 1-3 2 6 5 1 0
Hooper 2-3 1 1 1 1 0

HBP_by_Ynoa (Taylor), Paredes (Alvarez).

WP_Petricka.

Umpires_Home, Adam Hamari; First, Travis Eggert; Third, Gabe Morales.

T_3:33. A_8,544

Latest News MLB News
