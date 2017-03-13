White Sox 15, Dodgers 5

|Chicago
|Los Angeles
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|A.Engel cf
|3
|3
|0
|0
|Frsythe 2b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Andrson ss
|4
|0
|2
|0
|Calhoun 2b
|2
|0
|1
|1
|Alvarez ss
|0
|2
|0
|1
|Ya.Puig rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Cabrera lf
|3
|0
|2
|1
|Lcastro 1b
|1
|0
|0
|1
|L.Bsabe lf
|2
|1
|1
|3
|Gterrez lf
|3
|0
|1
|1
|A.Grcia rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|J.Meses rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Brgeois rf
|3
|2
|3
|4
|Vn Slyk 1b
|2
|1
|0
|0
|Dvidson 3b
|5
|1
|0
|0
|Yu.Diaz lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Moncada 2b
|6
|1
|1
|2
|B.Wlson c
|3
|1
|2
|2
|Ge.Soto c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|E.Mejia 3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Gnzalez c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Dickson dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|J.Peter pr
|1
|2
|1
|0
|C.Tylor ss
|1
|0
|1
|0
|D.Hayes 1b
|4
|0
|3
|0
|Estevez ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|DMchele pr
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Sweeney 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Ro.Pena ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|J.Mrphy c
|0
|1
|0
|0
|B.Astin pr
|0
|1
|0
|0
|D.Pters cf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Schbsch dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|N.Basto ph
|2
|1
|1
|2
|
|
|
|
|Totals
|41
|15
|15
|13
|Totals
|32
|5
|7
|5
|Chicago
|100
|000
|00(14)—15
|Los Angeles
|020
|010
|002—5
E_Istler (1), Diaz (1), Mejia (1), Estevez (1), Sweeney (2). DP_Chicago 1, Los Angeles 0. LOB_Chicago 9, Los Angeles 7. 2B_Moncada (2), Gutierrez (1), Peters (1). HR_Bourgeois (1), Wilson (1). CS_Bourgeois (1), Taylor (1). SF_Basabe (1), Basto (1), Locastro (1).
|
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Chicago
|Holland
|3 2-3
|3
|2
|2
|3
|4
|Petricka
|1 1-3
|2
|1
|1
|0
|3
|Ynoa
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Fry
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Kahnle W, 1-0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Clark
|1
|2
|2
|2
|1
|1
|Los Angeles
|Wood
|3
|3
|1
|1
|1
|3
|Stripling H, 1
|2
|3
|0
|0
|1
|3
|Dayton H, 1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Hatcher H, 1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Liberatore H, 1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Istler L, 0-1 BS, 0-1
|0
|3
|6
|3
|1
|0
|Griggs
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Paredes
|1-3
|2
|6
|5
|1
|0
|Hooper
|2-3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
HBP_by_Ynoa (Taylor), Paredes (Alvarez).
WP_Petricka.
Umpires_Home, Adam Hamari; First, Travis Eggert; Third, Gabe Morales.
T_3:33. A_8,544