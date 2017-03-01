Wednesday’s Major League Linescore

|Boston
|201
|000
|020—5
|10
|2
|Baltimore
|404
|000
|31x—12
|10
|2
Owens, Thornburg (3), Beeks (3), Barnes (4), Kelly (5), Hembree (6), Taylor (8), and Swihart, DePew; Bundy, Bleier (3), Brach (5), Ynoa (6), Rodriguez (8), Yacabonis (8), Liranzo (9), and Castillo, Perez. W_Bundy 1-0. L_Owens 0-2. HRs_Benintendi; Jones, Coyle.
___
|Washington
|022
|104
|000—9
|15
|0
|Detroit (ss)
|000
|000
|010—1
|7
|2
Ross, Hill (3), Turner (5), Suero (7), Lara (8), Eitel (9), and Solano, Read; Pelfrey, Reininger (2), Wilson (3), Greene (4), Lowe (5), Jaye (6), Leon (7), Nesbitt (8), Riordan (9), and Avila, Hicks. W_Ross 1-0. L_Pelfrey 0-2. HRs_Taylor, Read, Ward;
___
|Miami
|130
|111
|110—9
|10
|0
|Houston
|010
|000
|310—5
|7
|1
Koehler, Volquez (3), McGowan (5), Ellington (6), Copeland (7), Wittgren (9), and Nola, Telis; Devenski, Thornton (2), Martes (3), Chapman (4), Guduan (6), West (6), Jankowski (8), Perez (9), and Stassi, Heineman. W_Koehler 1-0. L_Devenski 0-1. HRs_Yelich, Galloway, Rojas; Reed.
___
|Pittsburgh
|110
|001
|000—3
|9
|1
|Minnesota
|000
|100
|000—1
|5
|0
Lindblom, Hughes (3), Neverauskas (4), Runzler (5), Santana (6), Lakind (7), Dickson (8), DuRapau (9), and Williams, Kelley; Gibson, Rucinski (2), Vogelsong (4), Breslow (5), Slegers (6), Gonsalves (7), Reed (8), Romero (9), and Castro, Rodriguez. W_Lindblom 2-0. L_Gibson 0-1. Sv_DuRapau. HRs_Jaso;
___
|New York Mets
|000
|000
|001—1
|8
|1
|St. Louis
|015
|000
|00x—6
|5
|0
Molina, Gilmartin (3), Rowen (5), Bradford (6), Sewald (7), Taylor (8), and Rivera, Carrillo; Martinez, Cecil (4), Broxton (5), Woodford (6), Gant (7), Weaver (8), Gomber (8), and Molina, Rosario. W_Martinez 1-0. L_Molina 0-1. HRs_Evans; Grichuk.
___
|Philadelphia
|000
|300
|002—5
|8
|2
|Tampa Bay
|001
|012
|010—5
|7
|2
Velasquez, Morgan (3), Asher (5), Pinto (7), Neris (8), Mariot (9), and Knapp, Alfaro; Odorizzi, Hunter (3), Andriese (4), Kittredge (5), Marks (6), Schultz (7), Faria (8), and Sucre, Heim. HRs_Sucre.
___
|Detroit (ss)
|020
|001
|200—5
|11
|1
|Toronto
|000
|012
|100—4
|7
|1
Fulmer, Saupold (3), Achter (5), Balester (5), Mujica (6), Baez (7), Alcantara (9), and McCann, Green; Tepera, Smith (2), Mayza (3), Smith (4), Bolsinger (5), Schultz (6), Leone (7), Borucki (8), Campos (9), and Martin, McGuire, Jansen. W_Mujica 1-0. L_Leone 0-1. Sv_Alcantara. HRs_Pompey.
___
|Arizona
|011
|000
|000—2
|8
|0
|Chicago White Sox
|000
|101
|001—3
|6
|0
Ray, Godley (2), Wilhelmsen (3), Jepsen (4), Jones (5), Nakaushiro (6), Marshall (7), Miller (8), Fleck (9), and Iannetta, Hernandez; Shields, Robertson (3), Luebke (4), Petricka (6), Jones (7), Burdi (7), Holmberg (8), and Soto, Gonzalez. W_Holmberg 1-0. L_Fleck 0-1. HRs_Delmonico.
___
|Seattle
|000
|005
|200—7
|14
|0
|Cleveland
|001
|000
|300—4
|9
|2
Smyly, Scribner (3), Diaz (4), Vieira (5), Povse (6), Tago (7), Owings (8), Fien (9), and Zunino, Littlewood; Bauer, Goody (4), Merritt (5), Peoples (6), Crockett (7), Olson (8), Milner (9), and Gomes, Moore, Quiroz. W_Vieira 1-0. L_Merritt 0-1. Sv_Fien. HRs_Martinez.
___
|Chicago Cubs
|002
|001
|103—7
|12
|1
|Kansas City
|100
|000
|011—3
|4
|2
Butler, Williams (3), Martinez (5), Meza (6), Nance (7), Torrez (8), Paniagua (9), and Contreras, Corporan; Karns, Junis (3), Alexander (5), Sanchez (6), League (7), Withrow (8), Parnell (9), and Perez, Gallagher. W_Butler 1-0. L_Junis 0-1. HRs_Escobar.
___
|Cincinnati
|100
|100
|000—2
|7
|0
|Milwaukee
|200
|000
|001—3
|9
|0
Bonilla, Davis (2), Romano (4), Stephens (6), Mella (8), Hernandez (9), and Barnhart, Wallach; Anderson, Milone (2), Barnes (3), Feliz (4), Scahill (5), Oliver (6), Suter (7), Wilkerson (8), Espino (9), and Susac, Houle. W_Espino 1-0. L_Hernandez 0-1. HRs_Cozart; Broxton.
___
|Texas
|000
|020
|000—2
|4
|0
|Los Angeles Angels
|100
|000
|002—3
|10
|0
Perez, Pettibone (3), Griffin (4), Faulkner (7), Bibens-Dirkx (7), Wright (8), Loewen (9), Pena (9), and Chirinos, Jimenez; Chavez, Meyer (3), Middleton (5), Miller (6), Adams (7), Paredes (8), Valdez (9), and Perez, Briceno. W_Valdez 1-0. L_Loewen 0-1.
___
|San Diego (ss)
|100
|000
|000—1
|3
|3
|Colorado
|100
|200
|00x—3
|5
|1
Clemens, Vargas (4), Magill (5), Jester (7), Baumann (8), and Cruz; Chatwood, Motte (3), Qualls (4), Dunn (5), Musgrave (6), Farris (8), Jiminian (9), and Wolters, Garneau. W_Qualls 1-0. L_Vargas 0-1. Sv_Jiminian.
___
|Oakland
|000
|000
|000—0
|2
|0
|San Diego (ss)
|001
|100
|12x—5
|6
|0
Gray, Coulombe (3), Smith (4), Brady (6), Healy (7), Kurcz (8), and Maxwell, Murphy; Cahill, Bawcom (3), Stammen (5), Fisher (6), Torres (7), Bethancourt (8), Maton (9), and Hedges, Torrens. W_Bawcom 1-0. L_Coulombe 0-1. HRs_Myers, Blash.
___
|Atlanta
|000
|000
|520—7
|7
|1
|New York Yankees
|103
|004
|00x—8
|14
|3
Garcia, Wisler (3), Krol (5), Newcomb (6), Jackson (7), O’Flaherty (8), and Flowers, Freitas; Mitchell, Betances (4), Montgomery (5), Feyereisen (7), Hissong (8), Camarena (9), and Romine, Saez. W_Mitchell 2-0. L_Garcia 0-1. Sv_Camarena. HRs_Walker, Camargo, Johnson; Ellsbury.
___
|Los Angeles Dodgers
|030
|030
|100—7
|8
|0
|San Francisco
|023
|000
|010—6
|6
|2
Kazmir, Ravin (2), Younginer (3), Cash (5), Schuster (6), Spitzbarth (7), Hooper (8), Johnson (9), and Wilson, Murphy; Cain, Blach (3), Kontos (5), Gomez (6), Okert (7), Hernandez (8), Ramirez (9), and Federowicz, Garcia. W_Younginer 1-0. L_Kontos 1-1. Sv_Johnson. HRs_Pederson; Parker.
___