Local
Wednesday's Major League Linescore

Wednesday’s Major League Linescore

By The Associated Press March 1, 2017 11:16 pm 03/01/2017 11:16pm
Boston 201 000 020—5 10 2
Baltimore 404 000 31x—12 10 2

Owens, Thornburg (3), Beeks (3), Barnes (4), Kelly (5), Hembree (6), Taylor (8), and Swihart, DePew; Bundy, Bleier (3), Brach (5), Ynoa (6), Rodriguez (8), Yacabonis (8), Liranzo (9), and Castillo, Perez. W_Bundy 1-0. L_Owens 0-2. HRs_Benintendi; Jones, Coyle.

___

Washington 022 104 000—9 15 0
Detroit (ss) 000 000 010—1 7 2

Ross, Hill (3), Turner (5), Suero (7), Lara (8), Eitel (9), and Solano, Read; Pelfrey, Reininger (2), Wilson (3), Greene (4), Lowe (5), Jaye (6), Leon (7), Nesbitt (8), Riordan (9), and Avila, Hicks. W_Ross 1-0. L_Pelfrey 0-2. HRs_Taylor, Read, Ward;

___

Miami 130 111 110—9 10 0
Houston 010 000 310—5 7 1

Koehler, Volquez (3), McGowan (5), Ellington (6), Copeland (7), Wittgren (9), and Nola, Telis; Devenski, Thornton (2), Martes (3), Chapman (4), Guduan (6), West (6), Jankowski (8), Perez (9), and Stassi, Heineman. W_Koehler 1-0. L_Devenski 0-1. HRs_Yelich, Galloway, Rojas; Reed.

___

Pittsburgh 110 001 000—3 9 1
Minnesota 000 100 000—1 5 0

Lindblom, Hughes (3), Neverauskas (4), Runzler (5), Santana (6), Lakind (7), Dickson (8), DuRapau (9), and Williams, Kelley; Gibson, Rucinski (2), Vogelsong (4), Breslow (5), Slegers (6), Gonsalves (7), Reed (8), Romero (9), and Castro, Rodriguez. W_Lindblom 2-0. L_Gibson 0-1. Sv_DuRapau. HRs_Jaso;

___

New York Mets 000 000 001—1 8 1
St. Louis 015 000 00x—6 5 0

Molina, Gilmartin (3), Rowen (5), Bradford (6), Sewald (7), Taylor (8), and Rivera, Carrillo; Martinez, Cecil (4), Broxton (5), Woodford (6), Gant (7), Weaver (8), Gomber (8), and Molina, Rosario. W_Martinez 1-0. L_Molina 0-1. HRs_Evans; Grichuk.

___

Philadelphia 000 300 002—5 8 2
Tampa Bay 001 012 010—5 7 2

Velasquez, Morgan (3), Asher (5), Pinto (7), Neris (8), Mariot (9), and Knapp, Alfaro; Odorizzi, Hunter (3), Andriese (4), Kittredge (5), Marks (6), Schultz (7), Faria (8), and Sucre, Heim. HRs_Sucre.

___

Detroit (ss) 020 001 200—5 11 1
Toronto 000 012 100—4 7 1

Fulmer, Saupold (3), Achter (5), Balester (5), Mujica (6), Baez (7), Alcantara (9), and McCann, Green; Tepera, Smith (2), Mayza (3), Smith (4), Bolsinger (5), Schultz (6), Leone (7), Borucki (8), Campos (9), and Martin, McGuire, Jansen. W_Mujica 1-0. L_Leone 0-1. Sv_Alcantara. HRs_Pompey.

___

Arizona 011 000 000—2 8 0
Chicago White Sox 000 101 001—3 6 0

Ray, Godley (2), Wilhelmsen (3), Jepsen (4), Jones (5), Nakaushiro (6), Marshall (7), Miller (8), Fleck (9), and Iannetta, Hernandez; Shields, Robertson (3), Luebke (4), Petricka (6), Jones (7), Burdi (7), Holmberg (8), and Soto, Gonzalez. W_Holmberg 1-0. L_Fleck 0-1. HRs_Delmonico.

___

Seattle 000 005 200—7 14 0
Cleveland 001 000 300—4 9 2

Smyly, Scribner (3), Diaz (4), Vieira (5), Povse (6), Tago (7), Owings (8), Fien (9), and Zunino, Littlewood; Bauer, Goody (4), Merritt (5), Peoples (6), Crockett (7), Olson (8), Milner (9), and Gomes, Moore, Quiroz. W_Vieira 1-0. L_Merritt 0-1. Sv_Fien. HRs_Martinez.

___

Chicago Cubs 002 001 103—7 12 1
Kansas City 100 000 011—3 4 2

Butler, Williams (3), Martinez (5), Meza (6), Nance (7), Torrez (8), Paniagua (9), and Contreras, Corporan; Karns, Junis (3), Alexander (5), Sanchez (6), League (7), Withrow (8), Parnell (9), and Perez, Gallagher. W_Butler 1-0. L_Junis 0-1. HRs_Escobar.

___

Cincinnati 100 100 000—2 7 0
Milwaukee 200 000 001—3 9 0

Bonilla, Davis (2), Romano (4), Stephens (6), Mella (8), Hernandez (9), and Barnhart, Wallach; Anderson, Milone (2), Barnes (3), Feliz (4), Scahill (5), Oliver (6), Suter (7), Wilkerson (8), Espino (9), and Susac, Houle. W_Espino 1-0. L_Hernandez 0-1. HRs_Cozart; Broxton.

___

Texas 000 020 000—2 4 0
Los Angeles Angels 100 000 002—3 10 0

Perez, Pettibone (3), Griffin (4), Faulkner (7), Bibens-Dirkx (7), Wright (8), Loewen (9), Pena (9), and Chirinos, Jimenez; Chavez, Meyer (3), Middleton (5), Miller (6), Adams (7), Paredes (8), Valdez (9), and Perez, Briceno. W_Valdez 1-0. L_Loewen 0-1.

___

San Diego (ss) 100 000 000—1 3 3
Colorado 100 200 00x—3 5 1

Clemens, Vargas (4), Magill (5), Jester (7), Baumann (8), and Cruz; Chatwood, Motte (3), Qualls (4), Dunn (5), Musgrave (6), Farris (8), Jiminian (9), and Wolters, Garneau. W_Qualls 1-0. L_Vargas 0-1. Sv_Jiminian.

___

Oakland 000 000 000—0 2 0
San Diego (ss) 001 100 12x—5 6 0

Gray, Coulombe (3), Smith (4), Brady (6), Healy (7), Kurcz (8), and Maxwell, Murphy; Cahill, Bawcom (3), Stammen (5), Fisher (6), Torres (7), Bethancourt (8), Maton (9), and Hedges, Torrens. W_Bawcom 1-0. L_Coulombe 0-1. HRs_Myers, Blash.

___

Atlanta 000 000 520—7 7 1
New York Yankees 103 004 00x—8 14 3

Garcia, Wisler (3), Krol (5), Newcomb (6), Jackson (7), O’Flaherty (8), and Flowers, Freitas; Mitchell, Betances (4), Montgomery (5), Feyereisen (7), Hissong (8), Camarena (9), and Romine, Saez. W_Mitchell 2-0. L_Garcia 0-1. Sv_Camarena. HRs_Walker, Camargo, Johnson; Ellsbury.

___

Los Angeles Dodgers 030 030 100—7 8 0
San Francisco 023 000 010—6 6 2

Kazmir, Ravin (2), Younginer (3), Cash (5), Schuster (6), Spitzbarth (7), Hooper (8), Johnson (9), and Wilson, Murphy; Cain, Blach (3), Kontos (5), Gomez (6), Okert (7), Hernandez (8), Ramirez (9), and Federowicz, Garcia. W_Younginer 1-0. L_Kontos 1-1. Sv_Johnson. HRs_Pederson; Parker.

___

