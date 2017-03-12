Top Reds starter DeSclafani could miss beginning of season

GOODYEAR, Ariz. (AP) — Top Cincinnati Reds starter Anthony DeSclafani could miss the start of the season for a second straight year because of a sore pitching elbow.

The right-hander has been sidelined during spring training because of the tender elbow. He was expected to make his first appearance on Monday, but he was sore after throwing a bullpen session. Manager Bryan Price said on Sunday that DeSclafani is expected to get an MRI.

DeSclafani missed the first two months of last season with an injured oblique. He made 20 starts and went 9-5 with a 3.28 ERA.

The Reds also are missing starter Homer Bailey, who had surgery to remove elbow spurs last month and will begin the season on the disabled list.