Sunday’s Major League Linescore

|New York Mets
|002
|100
|000—3
|7
|0
|Detroit
|000
|013
|00x—4
|9
|0
Wilk, Hand (3), Regnault (5), Montero (6), Edgin (8), and Nido, Plaia; Fulmer, Alaniz (3), Wilson (4), Pelfrey (5), Lowe (8), Baez (9), and Avila, Green. W_Pelfrey 1-3. L_Regnault 0-1. Sv_Baez. HRs_Martinez.
|Baltimore
|012
|011
|003—8
|13
|0
|Minnesota (ss)
|141
|000
|000—6
|12
|0
Bundy, Meisinger (3), Aquino (4), Gunkel (6), Stewart (7), Crichton (9), and Sisco, Wynns; Hughes, Kintzler (6), Breslow (7), Rucinski (8), Slegers (9), and Gimenez, Garver. W_Stewart 1-0. L_Rucinski 0-2. Sv_Crichton. HRs_Gentry, Mancini, Santander; Buxton, Polanco.
|Atlanta
|600
|001
|003—10
|14
|0
|New York Yankees
|000
|011
|000—2
|4
|5
Garcia, Wisler (4), O’Flaherty (7), Boyer (8), De La Cruz (9), and Suzuki; Sabathia, Heller (1), Chapman (3), Shreve (4), Camarena (5), German (7), Ramirez (9), and Romine, Higashioka. W_Garcia 1-1. L_Sabathia 0-1. HRs_Romine, Mateo.
|Minnesota (ss)
|020
|000
|001—3
|7
|0
|Pittsburgh
|004
|000
|00x—4
|6
|0
Vogelsong, Fernandez (3), Rogers (4), Tepesch (6), Reed (8), and Murphy, Rodriguez; Williams, Brault (4), Rivero (9), Sadler (10), Webb (11), and Stewart, Kelley. W_Williams 1-0. L_Vogelsong 0-1. Sv_Webb. HRs_Palka, Harrison;
|Toronto
|000
|020
|000—2
|5
|4
|Tampa Bay
|020
|001
|41x—8
|10
|0
Borucki, Mayza (3), Leone (4), Oberholtzer (5), Girodo (6), Smith (7), Grube (8), and Graterol, Jansen; Ramirez, Hunter (3), Eveland (4), Carpenter (5), Cedeno (6), Farquhar (7), Garton (8), Kittredge (9), and Maile, Casali. W_Cedeno 1-0. L_Oberholtzer 0-2. HRs_Gillaspie (2), Longoria, Bauers.
|Houston
|000
|000
|400—4
|10
|0
|Washington
|000
|120
|011—5
|10
|1
Keuchel, Hoyt (4), Guduan (5), Feliz (5), Giles (6), Peacock (7), and McCann, Centeno; Ross, Nathan (5), Lara (6), Turner (6), Cotts (9), and Wieters, Severino. W_Cotts 1-0. L_Peacock 0-2. HRs_Reed; Eaton, Harper, Ward.
|St. Louis
|011
|300
|301—9
|9
|2
|Miami
|100
|002
|204—9
|11
|0
Wainwright, Lucas (5), Weaver (6), Schafer (7), Phillips (7), Bowman (8), Tuivailala (9), Rowland (9), and Fryer; Koehler, Adkins (4), Ziegler (5), Ellington (6), Steckenrider (8), Higgins (9), and Telis, Nola. HRs_DeJong, Adams; Ozuna, den Dekker.
|Boston
|210
|011
|000—5
|11
|4
|Philadelphia
|001
|031
|001—6
|9
|0
Rodriguez, Kimbrel (5), Ysla (6), Ross Jr. (7), Hembree (8), Martin (9), and Swihart, Procyshen; Nola, Lively (4), Mariot (7), Ramos (9), and Holaday, Moore. W_Ramos 1-0. L_Martin 0-1. HRs_Sandoval; Quinn.
|Texas
|100
|022
|230—10
|8
|1
|Chicago White Sox (ss)
|000
|008
|000—8
|12
|2
Hauschild, Wagner (5), Reyes (6), Palmquist (6), Wright (7), Alvarez (8), and Jimenez, Cantwell; Kopech, Luebke (4), Danish (5), Putnam (7), Burdi (8), Walsh (9), and Smith, Blair. W_Wright 1-0. L_Burdi 0-1. Sv_Alvarez. HRs_Puello, Middlebrooks, Robinson;
|Milwaukee
|000
|000
|101—2
|8
|2
|Cincinnati (ss)
|000
|130
|00x—4
|7
|0
Nelson, Chamberlain (4), Feliz (5), Jungmann (6), Kohlscheen (8), Snow (8), and Pina, Houle; Arroyo, Storen (3), Romano (4), Guillon (7), Astin (8), Ross (9), and Mesoraco, Turner, Trees. W_Romano 1-0. L_Chamberlain 0-2. Sv_Ross. HRs_Diaz;
|Los Angeles Dodgers (ss)
|041
|000
|000—5
|12
|0
|Kansas City
|100
|000
|120—4
|7
|2
Kershaw, Castillo (5), Cash (7), Spitzbarth (8), Font (8), Hynes (9), and Grandal, Farmer; Karns, Edwards (3), Herrera (4), Minor (5), Culver (7), Alexander (8), McCarthy (9), and Pena, Evans. W_Kershaw 1-0. L_Karns 0-2. Sv_Hynes. HRs_Moustakas.
|Chicago Cubs
|002
|320
|100—8
|14
|1
|Oakland
|001
|004
|40x—9
|10
|3
Arrieta, Uehara (4), Grimm (5), Perez (6), Zastryzny (7), Wagner (7), Pugliese (8), and Montero, Caratini; Alcantara, Detwiler (3), Neal (4), Casilla (5), Cochran-Gill (5), Hendriks (6), Montas (7), Wahl (9), and Phegley, Murphy. W_Montas 1-0. L_Zastryzny 0-2. Sv_Wahl. HRs_Bryant; Alonso.
|Arizona
|101
|000
|110—4
|13
|4
|San Francisco
|030
|040
|05x—12
|14
|0
Bradley, Burgos (5), Jones (6), Delgado (7), Chafin (8), and Mathis, Hernandez; Moore, Melancon (5), Beede (6), Osich (7), Ramirez (8), Dominguez (9), and Brown, Federowicz. W_Moore 1-1. L_Bradley 0-3. HRs_Pollock; Blanks.
|Seattle
|020
|000
|000—2
|7
|3
|Los Angeles Angels
|043
|000
|20x—9
|10
|0
Miranda, Machi (2), Fien (3), Povse (4), Whalen (7), Aro (8), and Gosewisch, Ashley; Chavez, Meyer (5), Bedrosian (7), Bailey (8), Parker (9), and Sanchez, Perez. W_Chavez 1-0. L_Miranda 0-1. HRs_Smith; Cron.
|Cincinnati (ss)
|030
|002
|400—9
|9
|1
|Colorado
|000
|600
|200—8
|9
|2
Davis, Peralta (4), Castillo (5), Hernandez (10), Luetge (11), Heath (12), and Barnhart, Brantly; Anderson, Lee (4), Musgrave (5), Motte (7), Moll (8), Estevez (9), and Garneau. W_Castillo 1-0. L_Motte 0-2. Sv_Heath. HRs_Schebler; Cardullo.
|Cleveland
|010
|002
|224—11
|16
|0
|San Diego
|000
|020
|100—3
|11
|0
Kluber, Logan (5), Crockett (6), Delabar (7), Banwart (8), Olson (9), and Kratz, Mejia, Chu; Weaver, Rienzo (3), Friedrich (5), Jenkins (7), Quackenbush (9), Ruiz (9), and Sanchez, Bethancourt. W_Logan 1-0. L_Friedrich 0-1. HRs_Rodriguez, Mejia, Pena, Stamets; Blash.
|Chicago White Sox (ss)
|100
|000
|00(14)—15
|15
|0
|Los Angeles Dodgers (ss)
|020
|010
|002—5
|7
|4
Holland, Petricka (4), Ynoa (6), Fry (7), Kahnle (8), Clark (9), and Soto, Gonzalez; Wood, Stripling (4), Dayton (6), Hatcher (7), Liberatore (8), Istler (9), Griggs (9), Paredes (9), Hooper (9), and Wilson, Murphy. W_Kahnle 1-0. L_Istler 0-1. HRs_Bourgeois; Wilson.
