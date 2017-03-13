2:13 am, March 13, 2017
MLB News

Sunday’s Major League Linescore

By The Associated Press March 13, 2017 1:41 am 03/13/2017 01:41am
New York Mets 002 100 000—3 7 0
Detroit 000 013 00x—4 9 0

Wilk, Hand (3), Regnault (5), Montero (6), Edgin (8), and Nido, Plaia; Fulmer, Alaniz (3), Wilson (4), Pelfrey (5), Lowe (8), Baez (9), and Avila, Green. W_Pelfrey 1-3. L_Regnault 0-1. Sv_Baez. HRs_Martinez.

___

Baltimore 012 011 003—8 13 0
Minnesota (ss) 141 000 000—6 12 0

Bundy, Meisinger (3), Aquino (4), Gunkel (6), Stewart (7), Crichton (9), and Sisco, Wynns; Hughes, Kintzler (6), Breslow (7), Rucinski (8), Slegers (9), and Gimenez, Garver. W_Stewart 1-0. L_Rucinski 0-2. Sv_Crichton. HRs_Gentry, Mancini, Santander; Buxton, Polanco.

___

Atlanta 600 001 003—10 14 0
New York Yankees 000 011 000—2 4 5

Garcia, Wisler (4), O’Flaherty (7), Boyer (8), De La Cruz (9), and Suzuki; Sabathia, Heller (1), Chapman (3), Shreve (4), Camarena (5), German (7), Ramirez (9), and Romine, Higashioka. W_Garcia 1-1. L_Sabathia 0-1. HRs_Romine, Mateo.

___

Minnesota (ss) 020 000 001—3 7 0
Pittsburgh 004 000 00x—4 6 0

Vogelsong, Fernandez (3), Rogers (4), Tepesch (6), Reed (8), and Murphy, Rodriguez; Williams, Brault (4), Rivero (9), Sadler (10), Webb (11), and Stewart, Kelley. W_Williams 1-0. L_Vogelsong 0-1. Sv_Webb. HRs_Palka, Harrison;

___

Toronto 000 020 000—2 5 4
Tampa Bay 020 001 41x—8 10 0

Borucki, Mayza (3), Leone (4), Oberholtzer (5), Girodo (6), Smith (7), Grube (8), and Graterol, Jansen; Ramirez, Hunter (3), Eveland (4), Carpenter (5), Cedeno (6), Farquhar (7), Garton (8), Kittredge (9), and Maile, Casali. W_Cedeno 1-0. L_Oberholtzer 0-2. HRs_Gillaspie (2), Longoria, Bauers.

___

Houston 000 000 400—4 10 0
Washington 000 120 011—5 10 1

Keuchel, Hoyt (4), Guduan (5), Feliz (5), Giles (6), Peacock (7), and McCann, Centeno; Ross, Nathan (5), Lara (6), Turner (6), Cotts (9), and Wieters, Severino. W_Cotts 1-0. L_Peacock 0-2. HRs_Reed; Eaton, Harper, Ward.

___

St. Louis 011 300 301—9 9 2
Miami 100 002 204—9 11 0

Wainwright, Lucas (5), Weaver (6), Schafer (7), Phillips (7), Bowman (8), Tuivailala (9), Rowland (9), and Fryer; Koehler, Adkins (4), Ziegler (5), Ellington (6), Steckenrider (8), Higgins (9), and Telis, Nola. HRs_DeJong, Adams; Ozuna, den Dekker.

___

Boston 210 011 000—5 11 4
Philadelphia 001 031 001—6 9 0

Rodriguez, Kimbrel (5), Ysla (6), Ross Jr. (7), Hembree (8), Martin (9), and Swihart, Procyshen; Nola, Lively (4), Mariot (7), Ramos (9), and Holaday, Moore. W_Ramos 1-0. L_Martin 0-1. HRs_Sandoval; Quinn.

___

Texas 100 022 230—10 8 1
Chicago White Sox (ss) 000 008 000—8 12 2

Hauschild, Wagner (5), Reyes (6), Palmquist (6), Wright (7), Alvarez (8), and Jimenez, Cantwell; Kopech, Luebke (4), Danish (5), Putnam (7), Burdi (8), Walsh (9), and Smith, Blair. W_Wright 1-0. L_Burdi 0-1. Sv_Alvarez. HRs_Puello, Middlebrooks, Robinson;

___

Milwaukee 000 000 101—2 8 2
Cincinnati (ss) 000 130 00x—4 7 0

Nelson, Chamberlain (4), Feliz (5), Jungmann (6), Kohlscheen (8), Snow (8), and Pina, Houle; Arroyo, Storen (3), Romano (4), Guillon (7), Astin (8), Ross (9), and Mesoraco, Turner, Trees. W_Romano 1-0. L_Chamberlain 0-2. Sv_Ross. HRs_Diaz;

___

Los Angeles Dodgers (ss) 041 000 000—5 12 0
Kansas City 100 000 120—4 7 2

Kershaw, Castillo (5), Cash (7), Spitzbarth (8), Font (8), Hynes (9), and Grandal, Farmer; Karns, Edwards (3), Herrera (4), Minor (5), Culver (7), Alexander (8), McCarthy (9), and Pena, Evans. W_Kershaw 1-0. L_Karns 0-2. Sv_Hynes. HRs_Moustakas.

___

Chicago Cubs 002 320 100—8 14 1
Oakland 001 004 40x—9 10 3

Arrieta, Uehara (4), Grimm (5), Perez (6), Zastryzny (7), Wagner (7), Pugliese (8), and Montero, Caratini; Alcantara, Detwiler (3), Neal (4), Casilla (5), Cochran-Gill (5), Hendriks (6), Montas (7), Wahl (9), and Phegley, Murphy. W_Montas 1-0. L_Zastryzny 0-2. Sv_Wahl. HRs_Bryant; Alonso.

___

Arizona 101 000 110—4 13 4
San Francisco 030 040 05x—12 14 0

Bradley, Burgos (5), Jones (6), Delgado (7), Chafin (8), and Mathis, Hernandez; Moore, Melancon (5), Beede (6), Osich (7), Ramirez (8), Dominguez (9), and Brown, Federowicz. W_Moore 1-1. L_Bradley 0-3. HRs_Pollock; Blanks.

___

Seattle 020 000 000—2 7 3
Los Angeles Angels 043 000 20x—9 10 0

Miranda, Machi (2), Fien (3), Povse (4), Whalen (7), Aro (8), and Gosewisch, Ashley; Chavez, Meyer (5), Bedrosian (7), Bailey (8), Parker (9), and Sanchez, Perez. W_Chavez 1-0. L_Miranda 0-1. HRs_Smith; Cron.

___

Cincinnati (ss) 030 002 400—9 9 1
Colorado 000 600 200—8 9 2

Davis, Peralta (4), Castillo (5), Hernandez (10), Luetge (11), Heath (12), and Barnhart, Brantly; Anderson, Lee (4), Musgrave (5), Motte (7), Moll (8), Estevez (9), and Garneau. W_Castillo 1-0. L_Motte 0-2. Sv_Heath. HRs_Schebler; Cardullo.

___

Cleveland 010 002 224—11 16 0
San Diego 000 020 100—3 11 0

Kluber, Logan (5), Crockett (6), Delabar (7), Banwart (8), Olson (9), and Kratz, Mejia, Chu; Weaver, Rienzo (3), Friedrich (5), Jenkins (7), Quackenbush (9), Ruiz (9), and Sanchez, Bethancourt. W_Logan 1-0. L_Friedrich 0-1. HRs_Rodriguez, Mejia, Pena, Stamets; Blash.

___

Chicago White Sox (ss) 100 000 00(14)—15 15 0
Los Angeles Dodgers (ss) 020 010 002—5 7 4

Holland, Petricka (4), Ynoa (6), Fry (7), Kahnle (8), Clark (9), and Soto, Gonzalez; Wood, Stripling (4), Dayton (6), Hatcher (7), Liberatore (8), Istler (9), Griggs (9), Paredes (9), Hooper (9), and Wilson, Murphy. W_Kahnle 1-0. L_Istler 0-1. HRs_Bourgeois; Wilson.

___

