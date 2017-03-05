Sunday’s Major League Linescore

|Atlanta
|000
|001
|000—1
|4
|2
|Boston
|100
|020
|80x—11
|12
|1
Foltynewicz, Ramirez (4), Roe (5), Boyer (6), Weigel (7), Sims (7), and Suzuki, Morales; Kendrick, Hembree (5), Ross Jr. (6), Ramirez (7), Workman (8), Ysla (9), and Vazquez, Butler. W_Kendrick 1-0. L_Foltynewicz 0-1.
___
|Detroit
|310
|001
|000—5
|7
|0
|Philadelphia (ss)
|000
|302
|30x—8
|10
|0
Norris, Lowe (4), Lewicki (4), Wilson (5), Greene (6), Rondon (7), Alaniz (7), VerHagen (8), and McCann, Gonzalez; Buchholz, Garcia (4), Morgan (5), Rodriguez (7), Ramos (9), and Hanigan, Moore. W_Rodriguez 1-0. L_Rondon 0-1. Sv_Ramos. HRs_Upton, Pill; Saunders, Hoskins.
___
|Houston
|001
|110
|004—7
|14
|2
|Miami
|002
|003
|110—7
|11
|1
Fiers, Jankowski (3), Gustave (4), Guduan (5), Perez (6), West (6), Deetz (8), Yuhl (9), and Stassi, Heineman; Chen, McGowan (3), Ramos (4), Phelps (5), Barraclough (6), Ellington (7), Wittgren (8), Thielbar (9), Mazza (9), and Realmuto, Nola. HRs_Moore, Hechavarria.
___
|Minnesota
|000
|001
|030—4
|7
|1
|Washington
|000
|000
|200—2
|7
|0
Santiago, Rucinski (3), Duffey (4), Haley (6), Tonkin (7), Tepesch (8), and Murphy, Rodriguez; Roark, Cotts (5), Kelley (6), Treinen (7), Solis (8), Martin (9), and Norris, Lobaton, Severino, Read. W_Tonkin 1-0. L_Solis 0-1. Sv_Tepesch. HRs_Hague;
___
|Philadelphia (ss)
|001
|001
|000—2
|4
|1
|Baltimore
|000
|100
|20x—3
|6
|1
Pivetta, Asher (4), Garcia (7), Pinto (7), and Rupp, Alfaro; Wright, Aquino (4), O’Day (7), Hart (8), Bridwell (9), and Castillo, Pena. W_O’Day 1-0. L_Garcia 1-1. Sv_Bridwell. HRs_Rupp;
___
|Pittsburgh
|000
|000
|101—2
|8
|2
|New York Yankees
|000
|100
|11x—3
|8
|2
Taillon, Kingham (3), Holmes (5), Bastardo (7), Schugel (7), Runzler (8), and Stallings, Kelley; Tanaka, Layne (4), Chapman (5), Clippard (6), Adams (7), Cessa (8), and Romine, Sanchez. W_Adams 1-0. L_Bastardo 0-1. Sv_Cessa.
___
|Tampa Bay
|001
|000
|031—5
|10
|1
|Toronto
|010
|002
|000—3
|8
|3
Cobb, Garton (4), Marks (5), Faria (6), Wood (7), Schultz (8), Gadea (9), and Maile, Heim; Stroman, Loup (3), Estrada (4), Osuna (6), Smith (7), Schultz (8), Dermody (8), Tepera (9), and Martin, McGuire, Monsalve. W_Wood 1-0. L_Schultz 0-1. Sv_Gadea.
___
|St. Louis
|043
|042
|010—14
|18
|2
|New York Mets
|100
|210
|601—11
|16
|2
Leake, Phillips (5), Gomber (6), Cecil (7), Tuivailala (7), Bowman (9), and Molina, Kelly; Harvey, Reed (2), Lugo (4), Wilk (6), Gorzelanny (8), Taylor (9), and Rivera, Nido. W_Leake 1-0. L_Harvey 0-1. HRs_Wisdom, Garcia, Martinez; Cespedes, Guillorme.
___
|Chicago Cubs
|111
|042
|000—9
|13
|0
|Texas
|023
|000
|22—9
|15
|2
Lester, Davis (3), Mejia (3), Uehara (4), Grimm (5), Mills (6), Smith (8), and Contreras, Corporan; Martinez, Wright (3), Dyson (4), Barnette (5), Reyes (5), Loewen (6), Carter (6), Bass (7), Alvarez (9), and Lucroy, Hayes. HRs_La Stella, Contreras, Almora; Robinson, Hoying, Martinson.
___
|Colorado
|000
|100
|201—4
|8
|0
|Milwaukee
|010
|012
|32x—9
|13
|0
Bettis, Freeland (3), Motte (5), Estevez (6), Castellani (7), Farris (8), and Wolters, Nunez; Milone, Anderson (3), Marinez (5), Cravy (6), Burgos (7), Dillard (9), and Pina, Houle. W_Marinez 2-1. L_Motte 0-1. HRs_Adames, Story; Aguilar, Noonan, Perez.
___
|Kansas City
|010
|000
|111—4
|9
|0
|San Francisco
|002
|100
|000—3
|7
|0
Duffy, Soria (4), Strahm (5), McCarthy (8), Culver (9), and Gallagher, Evans; Bumgarner, Johnson (4), Melancon (5), Osich (6), Gearrin (7), Gomez (8), Suarez (9), and Posey, Brown. W_McCarthy 1-0. L_Suarez 0-1. Sv_Culver. HRs_Dozier; Williamson.
___
|San Diego
|001
|000
|001—2
|6
|1
|Cleveland
|330
|020
|00x—8
|11
|2
Richard, Nina (2), Chacin (3), Quackenbush (6), Baumann (7), Maton (8), and Hedges, Gale; Bauer, Miller (4), Allen (5), Shaw (6), Merritt (7), Colon (9), and Moore, Quiroz. W_Bauer 1-0. L_Richard 0-1. HRs_Shaffer, Zimmer.
___
|Seattle (ss)
|000
|003
|000—3
|5
|3
|Los Angeles Dodgers
|000
|112
|30x—7
|9
|0
Moore, Diaz (3), Venditte (4), Kiekhefer (5), Owings (6), Aro (7), Unsworth (8), and Baron, Ashley; Urias, Romo (3), Sierra (4), Ravin (6), Sborz (7), Istler (9), and Barnes, Murphy. W_Ravin 1-0. L_Owings 0-1. HRs_Waldrop; Puig.
___
|Chicago White Sox
|000
|010
|000—1
|6
|1
|Arizona
|100
|010
|20x—4
|8
|0
Lopez, Beck (4), Bummer (5), Danish (5), Holmberg (6), Clark (8), and Narvaez; Walker, Jepsen (4), Wilhelmsen (5), Burgos (6), Marshall (7), Miller (8), Sherfy (9), and Hernandez, Thole. W_Wilhelmsen 1-0. L_Bummer 0-1. Sv_Sherfy. HRs_Saladino; Arcia, Vargas.
___
|Cincinnati
|031
|010
|204—11
|14
|1
|Los Angeles Angels
|012
|000
|000—3
|5
|4
Finnegan, Iglesias (4), Herget (6), Routt (7), Mahle (8), and Barnhart, Hudson; Richards, Alvarez (3), Guerra (4), Banuelos (5), Campos (7), Valdez (8), Parker (9), O’Grady (9), and Perez, Briceno. W_Finnegan 1-0. L_Richards 0-1. HRs_Renda; Calhoun, Marte.
___
|Oakland
|200
|020
|010—5
|9
|2
|Seattle (ss)
|012
|000
|010—4
|8
|2
Cotton, Coulombe (3), Detwiler (4), Axford (5), Triggs (6), Puk (8), Bracewell (9), and Vogt, Maxwell; Hernandez, Scribner (4), De Jong (5), Pazos (7), Vieira (8), Fien (9), and Ruiz, Gosewisch. W_Detwiler 1-0. L_De Jong 0-1. Sv_Triggs. HRs_Peterson.
___