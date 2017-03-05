Sunday’s Major League Linescore

|Atlanta
|000
|001
|000—1
|4
|2
|Boston
|100
|020
|80x—11
|12
|1
Foltynewicz, Ramirez (4), Roe (5), Boyer (6), Weigel (7), Sims (7), and Suzuki, Morales; Kendrick, Hembree (5), Ross Jr. (6), Ramirez (7), Workman (8), Ysla (9), and Vazquez, Butler. W_Kendrick 1-0. L_Foltynewicz 0-1.
___
|Detroit
|310
|001
|000—5
|7
|0
|Philadelphia (ss)
|000
|302
|30x—8
|10
|0
Norris, Lowe (4), Lewicki (4), Wilson (5), Greene (6), Rondon (7), Alaniz (7), VerHagen (8), and McCann, Gonzalez; Buchholz, Garcia (4), Morgan (5), Rodriguez (7), Ramos (9), and Hanigan, Moore. W_Rodriguez 1-0. L_Rondon 0-1. Sv_Ramos. HRs_Upton, Pill; Saunders, Hoskins.
___
|Houston
|001
|110
|004—7
|14
|2
|Miami
|002
|003
|110—7
|11
|1
Fiers, Jankowski (3), Gustave (4), Guduan (5), Perez (6), West (6), Deetz (8), Yuhl (9), and Stassi, Heineman; Chen, McGowan (3), Ramos (4), Phelps (5), Barraclough (6), Ellington (7), Wittgren (8), Thielbar (9), Mazza (9), and Realmuto, Nola. HRs_Moore, Hechavarria.
___
|Minnesota
|000
|001
|030—4
|7
|1
|Washington
|000
|000
|200—2
|7
|0
Santiago, Rucinski (3), Duffey (4), Haley (6), Tonkin (7), Tepesch (8), and Murphy, Rodriguez; Roark, Cotts (5), Kelley (6), Treinen (7), Solis (8), Martin (9), and Norris, Lobaton, Severino, Read. W_Tonkin 1-0. L_Solis 0-1. Sv_Tepesch. HRs_Hague;
___
|Philadelphia (ss)
|001
|001
|000—2
|4
|1
|Baltimore
|000
|100
|20x—3
|6
|1
Pivetta, Asher (4), Garcia (7), Pinto (7), and Rupp, Alfaro; Wright, Aquino (4), O’Day (7), Hart (8), Bridwell (9), and Castillo, Pena. W_O’Day 1-0. L_Garcia 1-1. Sv_Bridwell. HRs_Rupp;
___
|Pittsburgh
|000
|000
|101—2
|8
|2
|New York Yankees
|000
|100
|11x—3
|8
|2
Taillon, Kingham (3), Holmes (5), Bastardo (7), Schugel (7), Runzler (8), and Stallings, Kelley; Tanaka, Layne (4), Chapman (5), Clippard (6), Adams (7), Cessa (8), and Romine, Sanchez. W_Adams 1-0. L_Bastardo 0-1. Sv_Cessa.
___
|Tampa Bay
|001
|000
|031—5
|10
|1
|Toronto
|010
|002
|000—3
|8
|3
Cobb, Garton (4), Marks (5), Faria (6), Wood (7), Schultz (8), Gadea (9), and Maile, Heim; Stroman, Loup (3), Estrada (4), Osuna (6), Smith (7), Schultz (8), Dermody (8), Tepera (9), and Martin, McGuire, Monsalve. W_Wood 1-0. L_Schultz 0-1. Sv_Gadea.
___
|St. Louis
|043
|042
|010—14
|18
|2
|New York Mets
|100
|210
|601—11
|16
|2
Leake, Phillips (5), Gomber (6), Cecil (7), Tuivailala (7), Bowman (9), and Molina, Kelly; Harvey, Reed (2), Lugo (4), Wilk (6), Gorzelanny (8), Taylor (9), and Rivera, Nido. W_Leake 1-0. L_Harvey 0-1. HRs_Wisdom, Garcia, Martinez; Cespedes, Guillorme.
___