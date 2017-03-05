5:28 pm, March 5, 2017
Sunday's Major League Linescore

By The Associated Press March 5, 2017 5:01 pm
Atlanta 000 001 000—1 4 2
Boston 100 020 80x—11 12 1

Foltynewicz, Ramirez (4), Roe (5), Boyer (6), Weigel (7), Sims (7), and Suzuki, Morales; Kendrick, Hembree (5), Ross Jr. (6), Ramirez (7), Workman (8), Ysla (9), and Vazquez, Butler. W_Kendrick 1-0. L_Foltynewicz 0-1.

___

Detroit 310 001 000—5 7 0
Philadelphia (ss) 000 302 30x—8 10 0

Norris, Lowe (4), Lewicki (4), Wilson (5), Greene (6), Rondon (7), Alaniz (7), VerHagen (8), and McCann, Gonzalez; Buchholz, Garcia (4), Morgan (5), Rodriguez (7), Ramos (9), and Hanigan, Moore. W_Rodriguez 1-0. L_Rondon 0-1. Sv_Ramos. HRs_Upton, Pill; Saunders, Hoskins.

___

Houston 001 110 004—7 14 2
Miami 002 003 110—7 11 1

Fiers, Jankowski (3), Gustave (4), Guduan (5), Perez (6), West (6), Deetz (8), Yuhl (9), and Stassi, Heineman; Chen, McGowan (3), Ramos (4), Phelps (5), Barraclough (6), Ellington (7), Wittgren (8), Thielbar (9), Mazza (9), and Realmuto, Nola. HRs_Moore, Hechavarria.

___

Minnesota 000 001 030—4 7 1
Washington 000 000 200—2 7 0

Santiago, Rucinski (3), Duffey (4), Haley (6), Tonkin (7), Tepesch (8), and Murphy, Rodriguez; Roark, Cotts (5), Kelley (6), Treinen (7), Solis (8), Martin (9), and Norris, Lobaton, Severino, Read. W_Tonkin 1-0. L_Solis 0-1. Sv_Tepesch. HRs_Hague;

___

Philadelphia (ss) 001 001 000—2 4 1
Baltimore 000 100 20x—3 6 1

Pivetta, Asher (4), Garcia (7), Pinto (7), and Rupp, Alfaro; Wright, Aquino (4), O’Day (7), Hart (8), Bridwell (9), and Castillo, Pena. W_O’Day 1-0. L_Garcia 1-1. Sv_Bridwell. HRs_Rupp;

___

Pittsburgh 000 000 101—2 8 2
New York Yankees 000 100 11x—3 8 2

Taillon, Kingham (3), Holmes (5), Bastardo (7), Schugel (7), Runzler (8), and Stallings, Kelley; Tanaka, Layne (4), Chapman (5), Clippard (6), Adams (7), Cessa (8), and Romine, Sanchez. W_Adams 1-0. L_Bastardo 0-1. Sv_Cessa.

___

Tampa Bay 001 000 031—5 10 1
Toronto 010 002 000—3 8 3

Cobb, Garton (4), Marks (5), Faria (6), Wood (7), Schultz (8), Gadea (9), and Maile, Heim; Stroman, Loup (3), Estrada (4), Osuna (6), Smith (7), Schultz (8), Dermody (8), Tepera (9), and Martin, McGuire, Monsalve. W_Wood 1-0. L_Schultz 0-1. Sv_Gadea.

___

St. Louis 043 042 010—14 18 2
New York Mets 100 210 601—11 16 2

Leake, Phillips (5), Gomber (6), Cecil (7), Tuivailala (7), Bowman (9), and Molina, Kelly; Harvey, Reed (2), Lugo (4), Wilk (6), Gorzelanny (8), Taylor (9), and Rivera, Nido. W_Leake 1-0. L_Harvey 0-1. HRs_Wisdom, Garcia, Martinez; Cespedes, Guillorme.

___

