6:53 pm, March 4, 2017
40° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherMetroFirst 100 Days
Headlines Get Alerts

MLB News

Home » Latest News » Sports » MLB News » Saturday's Major League Linescore

Saturday’s Major League Linescore

By The Associated Press March 4, 2017 6:36 pm 03/04/2017 06:36pm
Share
Atlanta (ss) 030 001 000—4 4 1
Philadelphia 100 000 60x—7 12 1

Blair, Collmenter (1), Biddle (4), Cruz (5), Mader (7), Hale (7), Jackson (8), and Freitas, Scivicque; Eickhoff, Gomez (4), Anderson (5), Neris (8), Mariot (9), and Holaday, Alfaro. W_Anderson 1-0. L_Mader 0-1. Sv_Mariot. HRs_Ruiz, Walker;

___

Baltimore 000 000 100—1 4 0
Tampa Bay 000 000 000—0 4 1

Jimenez, Nuno (4), Brach (6), Bleier (7), Stewart (8), and Joseph, Sisco; Archer, Hunter (4), Eveland (5), Farquhar (6), Moreno (6), Snell (7), Kittredge (9), and Sucre. W_Brach 1-0. L_Snell 1-1. Sv_Stewart.

___

Boston 002 000 000—2 4 0
Pittsburgh 021 000 00x—3 10 1

Velazquez, Kelly (4), Barnes (5), Abad (6), Taylor (7), Maddox (8), and Swihart, Procyshen; Kuhl, LeBlanc (3), Watson (6), Hudson (7), Hughes (8), Light (9), and Cervelli. W_LeBlanc 2-0. L_Velazquez 0-2. Sv_Light. HRs_Young;

___

New York Yankees 003 242 000—11 13 2
Detroit 000 100 000—1 6 1

Pineda, Betances (3), Green (4), Heller (5), Holder (7), Shreve (8), Gallegos (9), and Sanchez, Higashioka; Zimmermann, Sanchez (3), Kensing (4), Rodriguez (5), Labourt (5), Alcantara (6), Ravenelle (7), Nesbitt (7), Leon (9), and Avila, Hicks. W_Pineda 1-0. L_Sanchez 0-1. HRs_Hicks, Sanchez;

___

New York Mets 000 001 200—3 8 0
Houston 000 000 100—1 3 0

deGrom, Conlon (3), Taylor (5), Rowen (6), Gilmartin (7), Bradford (8), Sewald (9), and d’Arnaud, Nido; Musgrove, Gregerson (4), Giles (5), Paulino (6), Hoyt (8), Chapman (9), and McCann, Centeno. W_Taylor 1-0. L_Paulino 0-1. Sv_Sewald. HRs_Beltran.

___

Toronto 000 100 100—2 8 1
Minnesota 012 001 02x—6 9 3

Lawrence, Bolsinger (3), Mayza (3), Leone (4), Smith (6), Girodo (7), Campos (8), and Graterol, McGuire; Santana, Vogelsong (4), Breslow (5), Mejia (6), Fernandez (7), Belisle (8), Pressly (9), and Castro, Garver. W_Santana 2-0. L_Lawrence 0-1. HRs_Sano.

___

Washington 001 000 000—1 3 0
St. Louis 000 000 001—1 4 2

Gonzalez, Nathan (4), Albers (5), Cordero (6), Gott (7), Turner (8), Lee (9), Hill (9), and Severino, Read; Lynn, Broxton (5), Reyes (6), Wick (8), Lucas (9), and Molina. HRs_Wisdom.

___

Miami 401 030 000—8 9 1
Atlanta (ss) 000 010 500—6 11 2

Gonzalez, Peters (3), Fife (5), Esch (7), Garcia (7), Cervenka (8), and Telis, Paulino; Dickey, Johnson (4), Krol (5), O’Flaherty (6), Fried (7), Cabrera (9), and Flowers, Recker. W_Gonzalez 1-0. L_Dickey 0-1. Sv_Cervenka. HRs_Gordon, Hood;

___

Los Angeles Angels 000 000 101—2 6 2
Chicago White Sox 310 000 24x—10 16 0

Skaggs, Paredes (1), Adams (2), Ramirez (3), Ege (5), Smith (6), Miller (8), Morales (8), and Maldonado, Sanchez; Giolito, Petricka (4), Robertson (5), Jones (6), Luebke (7), Burdi (8), Marin (9), and Smith, Pena. W_Giolito 1-0. L_Skaggs 0-1. HRs_Alvarez, Hayes.

___

Cleveland 424 210 020—15 19 0
Oakland 100 022 000—5 10 2

Clevinger, Armstrong (3), Garner (4), Banwart (5), Martin (6), Crockett (7), Plutko (8), and Perez, Kratz, Haase; Manaea, Smith (2), Neal (3), Valdez (5), Wahl (7), Fillmyer (8), Healy (9), and Maxwell, Chavez. W_Clevinger 2-0. L_Manaea 0-1. HRs_Guyer, Chisenhall, Gonzalez; Nunez, Pinder.

___

Kansas City (ss) 000 502 000—7 9 1
Cincinnati 010 000 08x—9 14 1

Vargas, Dziedzic (3), Edwards (5), League (6), Withrow (7), Sanchez (8), Redman (8), and Pena; Feldman, Storen (4), Reed (5), Ogando (7), Luetge (8), Astin (9), and Brantly, Turner. W_Luetge 1-0. L_Sanchez 0-1. Sv_Astin. HRs_Duenez, Bonifacio; Alcantara.

___

Los Angeles Dodgers 000 210 000—3 9 2
Chicago Cubs 020 501 10x—9 7 1

Maeda, Stewart (3), Cash (4), Schuster (5), Younginer (6), Johnson (7), Spitzbarth (8), and Wilson, Sawyer; Hendricks, Anderson (3), Strop (5), Rondon (6), Edwards Jr. (7), Frankoff (8), and Montero, Caratini. W_Anderson 1-0. L_Stewart 0-1. HRs_Bryant.

___

San Francisco 000 000 000—0 3 0
Kansas City (ss) 000 020 00x—2 8 0

Blackburn, Crick (3), Sitton (4), Hernandez (6), Okert (7), Ramirez (8), and Hundley, Federowicz; Hammel, Minor (3), Alexander (5), Almonte (6), Alburquerque (7), Zimmer (8), Parnell (9), and Perez, Gallagher. W_Alexander 1-0. L_Sitton 0-1. Sv_Parnell. HRs_Cain.

___

Texas 000 010 000—1 5 0
Milwaukee 001 031 02x—7 10 2

Gonzalez, Jeffress (4), Mendez (5), Gardewine (6), Alvarez (7), Jurado (8), and Chirinos, Jimenez; Davies, Suter (3), Scahill (4), Oliver (5), Wilkerson (6), Espino (8), and Susac, Garcia. W_Oliver 1-0. L_Mendez 0-1. HRs_Broxton, Perez.

___

Arizona 021 100 010—5 8 2
San Diego 002 220 00x—6 7 2

Corbin, Jones (4), Godley (5), Nakaushiro (6), Banda (7), and Iannetta, Hernandez; Cosart, Jenkins (2), Hessler (3), Stammen (5), Bethancourt (6), Kelly (7), McGrath (8), Torres (9), and Sanchez, Torrens. W_Stammen 1-0. L_Godley 0-1. Sv_Torres.

___

Seattle 011 000 101—4 8 0
Colorado 000 200 010—3 9 0

Gallardo, Paxton (4), Heston (6), Curtis (8), Bergman (9), and Zunino, Marlette, Ashley; Gray, Almonte (3), Howard (5), Vasto (7), Lee (8), Carasiti (9), and Murphy, Bemboom. W_Curtis 1-0. L_Carasiti 1-1. Sv_Bergman. HRs_Zunino; Desmond.

___

Topics:
Latest News MLB News
Home » Latest News » Sports » MLB News » Saturday's Major League Linescore
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

March entertainment guide

Green Day, St. Patrick's Day events, plenty of plays, Cher and much more mark March's entertainment calendar.

Recommended
Latest

MLB News