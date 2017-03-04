Saturday’s Major League Linescore

|Atlanta (ss)
|030
|001
|000—4
|4
|1
|Philadelphia
|100
|000
|60x—7
|12
|1
Blair, Collmenter (1), Biddle (4), Cruz (5), Mader (7), Hale (7), Jackson (8), and Freitas, Scivicque; Eickhoff, Gomez (4), Anderson (5), Neris (8), Mariot (9), and Holaday, Alfaro. W_Anderson 1-0. L_Mader 0-1. Sv_Mariot. HRs_Ruiz, Walker;
|Baltimore
|000
|000
|100—1
|4
|0
|Tampa Bay
|000
|000
|000—0
|4
|1
Jimenez, Nuno (4), Brach (6), Bleier (7), Stewart (8), and Joseph, Sisco; Archer, Hunter (4), Eveland (5), Farquhar (6), Moreno (6), Snell (7), Kittredge (9), and Sucre. W_Brach 1-0. L_Snell 1-1. Sv_Stewart.
|Boston
|002
|000
|000—2
|4
|0
|Pittsburgh
|021
|000
|00x—3
|10
|1
Velazquez, Kelly (4), Barnes (5), Abad (6), Taylor (7), Maddox (8), and Swihart, Procyshen; Kuhl, LeBlanc (3), Watson (6), Hudson (7), Hughes (8), Light (9), and Cervelli. W_LeBlanc 2-0. L_Velazquez 0-2. Sv_Light. HRs_Young;
|New York Yankees
|003
|242
|000—11
|13
|2
|Detroit
|000
|100
|000—1
|6
|1
Pineda, Betances (3), Green (4), Heller (5), Holder (7), Shreve (8), Gallegos (9), and Sanchez, Higashioka; Zimmermann, Sanchez (3), Kensing (4), Rodriguez (5), Labourt (5), Alcantara (6), Ravenelle (7), Nesbitt (7), Leon (9), and Avila, Hicks. W_Pineda 1-0. L_Sanchez 0-1. HRs_Hicks, Sanchez;
|New York Mets
|000
|001
|200—3
|8
|0
|Houston
|000
|000
|100—1
|3
|0
deGrom, Conlon (3), Taylor (5), Rowen (6), Gilmartin (7), Bradford (8), Sewald (9), and d’Arnaud, Nido; Musgrove, Gregerson (4), Giles (5), Paulino (6), Hoyt (8), Chapman (9), and McCann, Centeno. W_Taylor 1-0. L_Paulino 0-1. Sv_Sewald. HRs_Beltran.
|Toronto
|000
|100
|100—2
|8
|1
|Minnesota
|012
|001
|02x—6
|9
|3
Lawrence, Bolsinger (3), Mayza (3), Leone (4), Smith (6), Girodo (7), Campos (8), and Graterol, McGuire; Santana, Vogelsong (4), Breslow (5), Mejia (6), Fernandez (7), Belisle (8), Pressly (9), and Castro, Garver. W_Santana 2-0. L_Lawrence 0-1. HRs_Sano.
|Washington
|001
|000
|000—1
|3
|0
|St. Louis
|000
|000
|001—1
|4
|2
Gonzalez, Nathan (4), Albers (5), Cordero (6), Gott (7), Turner (8), Lee (9), Hill (9), and Severino, Read; Lynn, Broxton (5), Reyes (6), Wick (8), Lucas (9), and Molina. HRs_Wisdom.
|Miami
|401
|030
|000—8
|9
|1
|Atlanta (ss)
|000
|010
|500—6
|11
|2
Gonzalez, Peters (3), Fife (5), Esch (7), Garcia (7), Cervenka (8), and Telis, Paulino; Dickey, Johnson (4), Krol (5), O’Flaherty (6), Fried (7), Cabrera (9), and Flowers, Recker. W_Gonzalez 1-0. L_Dickey 0-1. Sv_Cervenka. HRs_Gordon, Hood;
|Los Angeles Angels
|000
|000
|101—2
|6
|2
|Chicago White Sox
|310
|000
|24x—10
|16
|0
Skaggs, Paredes (1), Adams (2), Ramirez (3), Ege (5), Smith (6), Miller (8), Morales (8), and Maldonado, Sanchez; Giolito, Petricka (4), Robertson (5), Jones (6), Luebke (7), Burdi (8), Marin (9), and Smith, Pena. W_Giolito 1-0. L_Skaggs 0-1. HRs_Alvarez, Hayes.
|Cleveland
|424
|210
|020—15
|19
|0
|Oakland
|100
|022
|000—5
|10
|2
Clevinger, Armstrong (3), Garner (4), Banwart (5), Martin (6), Crockett (7), Plutko (8), and Perez, Kratz, Haase; Manaea, Smith (2), Neal (3), Valdez (5), Wahl (7), Fillmyer (8), Healy (9), and Maxwell, Chavez. W_Clevinger 2-0. L_Manaea 0-1. HRs_Guyer, Chisenhall, Gonzalez; Nunez, Pinder.
|Kansas City (ss)
|000
|502
|000—7
|9
|1
|Cincinnati
|010
|000
|08x—9
|14
|1
Vargas, Dziedzic (3), Edwards (5), League (6), Withrow (7), Sanchez (8), Redman (8), and Pena; Feldman, Storen (4), Reed (5), Ogando (7), Luetge (8), Astin (9), and Brantly, Turner. W_Luetge 1-0. L_Sanchez 0-1. Sv_Astin. HRs_Duenez, Bonifacio; Alcantara.
|Los Angeles Dodgers
|000
|210
|000—3
|9
|2
|Chicago Cubs
|020
|501
|10x—9
|7
|1
Maeda, Stewart (3), Cash (4), Schuster (5), Younginer (6), Johnson (7), Spitzbarth (8), and Wilson, Sawyer; Hendricks, Anderson (3), Strop (5), Rondon (6), Edwards Jr. (7), Frankoff (8), and Montero, Caratini. W_Anderson 1-0. L_Stewart 0-1. HRs_Bryant.
|San Francisco
|000
|000
|000—0
|3
|0
|Kansas City (ss)
|000
|020
|00x—2
|8
|0
Blackburn, Crick (3), Sitton (4), Hernandez (6), Okert (7), Ramirez (8), and Hundley, Federowicz; Hammel, Minor (3), Alexander (5), Almonte (6), Alburquerque (7), Zimmer (8), Parnell (9), and Perez, Gallagher. W_Alexander 1-0. L_Sitton 0-1. Sv_Parnell. HRs_Cain.
|Texas
|000
|010
|000—1
|5
|0
|Milwaukee
|001
|031
|02x—7
|10
|2
Gonzalez, Jeffress (4), Mendez (5), Gardewine (6), Alvarez (7), Jurado (8), and Chirinos, Jimenez; Davies, Suter (3), Scahill (4), Oliver (5), Wilkerson (6), Espino (8), and Susac, Garcia. W_Oliver 1-0. L_Mendez 0-1. HRs_Broxton, Perez.
|Arizona
|021
|100
|010—5
|8
|2
|San Diego
|002
|220
|00x—6
|7
|2
Corbin, Jones (4), Godley (5), Nakaushiro (6), Banda (7), and Iannetta, Hernandez; Cosart, Jenkins (2), Hessler (3), Stammen (5), Bethancourt (6), Kelly (7), McGrath (8), Torres (9), and Sanchez, Torrens. W_Stammen 1-0. L_Godley 0-1. Sv_Torres.
|Seattle
|011
|000
|101—4
|8
|0
|Colorado
|000
|200
|010—3
|9
|0
Gallardo, Paxton (4), Heston (6), Curtis (8), Bergman (9), and Zunino, Marlette, Ashley; Gray, Almonte (3), Howard (5), Vasto (7), Lee (8), Carasiti (9), and Murphy, Bemboom. W_Curtis 1-0. L_Carasiti 1-1. Sv_Bergman. HRs_Zunino; Desmond.
