Royals’ Perez injured during Venezuela’s WBC win

By The Associated Press March 11, 2017 8:23 pm 03/11/2017 08:23pm
Venezuela's Jose Altuve scores a run in the fifth inning of a World Baseball Classic game against Italy, in Guadalajara, Mexico, Saturday, March 11, 2017. (AP Photo/Luis Gutierrez)

GUADALAJARA, Mexico (AP) — All-Star catcher Salvador Perez was injured in a home-plate collision with Drew Butera, his backup with the Kansas City Royals, and Venezuela rallied to beat Italy 11-10 Saturday in the World Baseball Classic on Martin Prado’s 10th-inning double.

Butera stumbled into Perez to end the ninth inning with the score tied at 10. Butera appeared to try limiting contact with Perez but still fell into his left knee, and Perez could not put weight on the leg as he was helped off the field.

Prado, who plays for the Atlanta Braves, brought home Houston’s Jose Altuve with his hit to center field.

The Venezuelans trailed 5-0 after four innings but stayed alive in the WBC, improving to 1-1 in Group D. Venezuela was eliminated in the first round four years ago.

Puerto Rico (1-0) is the group leader. The Italians (1-1) are in second with a better run differential while Mexico (0-1) is third. The top two teams advanced to the next round.

Venezuela will play against Mexico on Sunday and Puerto Rico will face Italy.

